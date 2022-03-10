North American Morning Briefing: Oil Prices Jump, -3

Bumble Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital

Dollar Tree Raised to Buy From Hold by Loop Capital

Dollar Tree Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

Domino's Pizza Cut to Hold From Buy by Loop Capital

DXC Technology Cut to Underperform From Buy by B of A Securities

Emerson Electric Raised to Outperform From Perform by Oppenheimer

Eversource Energy Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research

Foot Locker Cut to Hold From Buy by Argus Research

Hudson Technologies Raised to Buy From Neutral by Roth Capital

IDEX Corp Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Cowen & Co.

JB Hunt Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Match Group Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital

Nektar Therapeutics Raised to Outperform From Perform by Oppenheimer

Netflix Raised to Neutral From Underperform by Wedbush

Olaplex Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

Paychex Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities

PayPal Holdings Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

Phillips Edison Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

PPL Corp Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Signify Health Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS

Valvoline Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

Weave Communications Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs

Yext Cut to Hold From Buy by Needham

Yext Cut to Neutral From Buy by DA Davidson

