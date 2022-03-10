North American Morning Briefing: Oil Prices Jump, -3

Bumble Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital
Dollar Tree Raised to Buy From Hold by Loop Capital
Dollar Tree Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler
Domino's Pizza Cut to Hold From Buy by Loop Capital
DXC Technology Cut to Underperform From Buy by B of A Securities
Emerson Electric Raised to Outperform From Perform by Oppenheimer
Eversource Energy Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research
Foot Locker Cut to Hold From Buy by Argus Research
Hudson Technologies Raised to Buy From Neutral by Roth Capital
IDEX Corp Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Cowen & Co.
JB Hunt Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
Match Group Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital
Nektar Therapeutics Raised to Outperform From Perform by Oppenheimer
Netflix Raised to Neutral From Underperform by Wedbush
Olaplex Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays
Paychex Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities
PayPal Holdings Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
Phillips Edison Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
PPL Corp Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research
Signify Health Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS
Valvoline Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
Weave Communications Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs
Yext Cut to Hold From Buy by Needham
Yext Cut to Neutral From Buy by DA Davidson
