North American Morning Briefing : Oil Rises as -3

08:00/ITA: 4Q General Govt Quarterly Accounts
08:00/UK: Mar UK monthly car registrations figures
08:30/UK: Mar UK Official Reserves
08:30/UK: Mar S&P Global / CIPS UK Services PMI
08:59/JPN: Jan Final Labour Survey - Earnings, Employment & Hours Worked
08:59/JPN: Feb Provisional Labour Survey - Earnings, Employment & Hours Worked
10:00/FRA: Feb OECD CPI
12:15/CAN: Mar Official International Reserves
12:30/CAN: Feb International merchandise trade
12:30/US: Feb U.S. International Trade in Goods & Services
12:55/US: 04/02 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
13:45/US: Mar US Services PMI
14:00/US: Mar ISM Report On Business Services PMI
20:30/US: 04/01 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
Expected Earnings for Tuesday
Acuity Brands (AYI) is expected to report $1.99 for 2Q.
Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) is expected to report for 4Q.
Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) is expected to report for 4Q.
ClearOne Inc (CLRO) is expected to report for 4Q.
Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) is expected to report for 4Q.
Enservco Corp (ENSV) is expected to report for 4Q.
FTI Consulting (FCN) is expected to report $1.88 for 4Q.
Genesis Healthcare Inc (GENN) is expected to report $-0.33 for 4Q.
Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) is expected to report $-0.02 for 4Q.
Landec (LNDC) is expected to report $0.01 for 3Q.
Legacy Housing Corp (LEGH) is expected to report $0.51 for 4Q.
Lindsay Corp (LNN) is expected to report $1.27 for 2Q.
Liquid Media Group Ltd (YVR) is expected to report for 4Q.
NovaGold Resources Inc (NG,NG.T) is expected to report $-0.02 for 1Q.
Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODTC) is expected to report $-1.17 for 4Q.
Pressure BioSciences Inc (PBIO) is expected to report for 4Q.
Royale Energy (ROYL) is expected to report for 4Q.
SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) is expected to report $0.39 for 2Q.
Star Diamond Corp (DIAM.T) is expected to report for 4Q.
Zovio Inc (ZVO) is expected to report for 4Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Avantor Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup
Baxter International Cut to Sell From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
DCP Midstream Raised to Outperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group
Enterprise Pdts Partners Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group
Hercules Capital Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Hologic Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group
Kaleido Biosciences Cut to Neutral From Buy by Chardan Capital
Leslie's Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
Ollies Bargain Outlet Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
PPL Corp Cut to Hold From Buy by Argus Research
Quest Diagnostics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup
Silverback Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs
SunPower Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities
WD 40 Cut to Underperform From Neutral by DA Davidson
Zebra Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
