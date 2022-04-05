North American Morning Briefing : Oil Rises as -3

08:00/ITA: 4Q General Govt Quarterly Accounts

08:00/UK: Mar UK monthly car registrations figures

08:30/UK: Mar UK Official Reserves

08:30/UK: Mar S&P Global / CIPS UK Services PMI

08:59/JPN: Jan Final Labour Survey - Earnings, Employment & Hours Worked

08:59/JPN: Feb Provisional Labour Survey - Earnings, Employment & Hours Worked

10:00/FRA: Feb OECD CPI

12:15/CAN: Mar Official International Reserves

12:30/CAN: Feb International merchandise trade

12:30/US: Feb U.S. International Trade in Goods & Services

12:55/US: 04/02 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index

13:45/US: Mar US Services PMI

14:00/US: Mar ISM Report On Business Services PMI

20:30/US: 04/01 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin

Expected Earnings for Tuesday

Acuity Brands (AYI) is expected to report $1.99 for 2Q.

Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) is expected to report for 4Q.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) is expected to report for 4Q.

ClearOne Inc (CLRO) is expected to report for 4Q.

Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) is expected to report for 4Q.

Enservco Corp (ENSV) is expected to report for 4Q.

FTI Consulting (FCN) is expected to report $1.88 for 4Q.

Genesis Healthcare Inc (GENN) is expected to report $-0.33 for 4Q.

Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) is expected to report $-0.02 for 4Q.

Landec (LNDC) is expected to report $0.01 for 3Q.

Legacy Housing Corp (LEGH) is expected to report $0.51 for 4Q.

Lindsay Corp (LNN) is expected to report $1.27 for 2Q.

Liquid Media Group Ltd (YVR) is expected to report for 4Q.

NovaGold Resources Inc (NG,NG.T) is expected to report $-0.02 for 1Q.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODTC) is expected to report $-1.17 for 4Q.

Pressure BioSciences Inc (PBIO) is expected to report for 4Q.

Royale Energy (ROYL) is expected to report for 4Q.

SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) is expected to report $0.39 for 2Q.

Star Diamond Corp (DIAM.T) is expected to report for 4Q.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) is expected to report for 4Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Avantor Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

Baxter International Cut to Sell From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

DCP Midstream Raised to Outperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group

Enterprise Pdts Partners Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group

Hercules Capital Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Hologic Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group

Kaleido Biosciences Cut to Neutral From Buy by Chardan Capital

Leslie's Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Ollies Bargain Outlet Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

PPL Corp Cut to Hold From Buy by Argus Research

Quest Diagnostics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

Silverback Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs

SunPower Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities

WD 40 Cut to Underperform From Neutral by DA Davidson

Zebra Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

