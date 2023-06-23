Today at 06:24 am

AES Corp Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

Agree Realty Raised to Buy From Neutral by Mizuho

Celanese Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

Chemours Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

Diamedica Therapeutics Raised to Outperform From Perform by Oppenheimer

Dow Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

Enphase Energy Cut to Negative From Mixed by OTR Global

Equinix Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer

Kellogg Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Bernstein

Mercury Systems Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Planet Fitness Cut to Underperform From Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

Principal Financial Raised to Hold From Underperform by Jefferies

Tesla Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Xcel Energy Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-23 0623ET