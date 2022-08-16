North American Morning Briefing: Retailers in -2

0830 Jun International transactions in securities

0830 Jul CPI

Stocks to Watch:

Anaergia 2Q Rev C$42.2M Vs. C$26.8M; Restated Annual Audited Fincl Statements for Yr Ended Dec 2021; Restatements Result of Previously Announced Discussions With Auditor KPMG Over Technical Acct Standard; No Change to Previously Disclosed Guidance for Fiscal 2022, 2023; Expects to Continue Growth Momentum, Improve Performance in Rest of Yr

Automotive Prop REIT 2Q Net C$31.2M

Big Rock Brewery 2Q Loss/Shr C$0.09; 2Q Loss C$588,000; 2Q Rev C$15.8M; 6-Mos Loss/Shr C$0.28 Vs. EPS C$0.05; 6-Mos Rev C$24.6M Vs. C$24.3M; Sales Affected by Unfavorable Industry Trends, Specifically in Value Beer Segment; Focusing on Continued Pdt Innovation, Dev in Premium Category; Engaging in Group Purchasing to Mitigate Inflationary Pressures; Co-packing Segment Continuing to Grow as Total Percentage of Rev

Inovalis REIT 2Q EPS C$0.14; 2Q Rev C$6.88M

Trevali 2Q Loss/Shr C$0.63 Vs. EPS C$0.04; 2Q Rev C$52.0M Vs. C$101.1M; Initiative to Refinance Debt Maturing in Sept Hasn't Advanced Sufficiently; No Assurance That Strategic Review to Solicit Proposals for Investment in Co, Potential Sale of All/Part of Business Will Progress in Timely Manner; Expects to Miss Prepayment on Revolving Credit Facility Due Aug 17; Still in Talks Senior Lenders Over Anticipated Breach of Terms, Potential Default of Facility

Tassal Agrees to A$1.1 Bln Takeover by Canada's Cooke

Tassal Group has agreed to be bought by Canada's Cooke in a takeover that values the Australian salmon producer at about $772.4 million.

Tassal on Tuesday said that its board unanimously recommended Cooke's all-cash offer of A$5.23 a share. Tassal previously rebuffed a A$4.85 indicative proposal from Cooke, which had already proposed A$4.67 a share and then A$4.80 a share.

The offer price assumes Tassal will not declare a final dividend. Tassal plans a shareholder vote in November and expects completion by the end of 2022.

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

04:30/JPN: Jun Tertiary Industry Index

06:00/UK: Jul UK monthly unemployment figures

09:00/GER: Aug ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment

12:15/CAN: Jul Housing Starts

12:30/CAN: Jun International transactions in securities

12:30/US: Jul New Residential Construction - Housing Starts and Building Permits

12:30/CAN: Jul CPI

12:55/US: 08/13 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index

13:15/US: Jul Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization

20:30/US: 08/12 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin

23:01/UK: Jul Scottish Retail Sales Monitor

23:50/JPN: Jun Orders Received for Machinery

23:50/JPN: Jul Provisional Trade Statistics for the Month

Expected Earnings for Tuesday

Acer Therapeutics Inc (ACER) is expected to report $-0.88 for 2Q.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS) is expected to report for 2Q.

Agilent Technologies (A) is expected to report $1.04 for 3Q.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNA) is expected to report $-0.48 for 2Q.

Archaea Energy Inc (LFG) is expected to report for 2Q.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH) is expected to report for 2Q.

Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) is expected to report $-0.47 for 2Q.

Empire Petroleum Corp (EP) is expected to report for 2Q.

FTI Consulting (FCN) is expected to report $1.74 for 4Q.

Flanigan's Enterprises Inc (BDL) is expected to report for 3Q.

GEE Group Inc (JOB) is expected to report $0.01 for 3Q.

Global-E Online Ltd (GLBE) is expected to report for 2Q.

Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN) is expected to report for 2Q.

Home Depot Inc (HD) is expected to report $4.96 for 2Q.

Interpace Biosciences Inc (IDXG) is expected to report for 2Q.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) is expected to report $1.00 for 4Q.

Janus International Group Inc (JBI) is expected to report for 2Q.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (LVLU) is expected to report for 2Q.

Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) is expected to report for 4Q.

MGT Capital Investments (MGTI) is expected to report for 2Q.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) is expected to report $-0.41 for 2Q.

NexImmune Inc (NEXI) is expected to report for 2Q.

Orgenesis Inc (ORGS) is expected to report $-0.02 for 2Q.

P3 Health Partners Inc (PIII) is expected to report for 1Q.

PAVmed Inc (PAVM) is expected to report $-0.23 for 2Q.

Premier Inc (PINC) is expected to report $0.47 for 4Q.

QuickLogic Corp (QUIK) is expected to report for 2Q.

SPAR Group Inc (SGRP) is expected to report for 2Q.

Simply Inc (SIMPQ) is expected to report for 1Q.

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd (SZLS.T) is expected to report for 2Q.

Tofutti Brands (TOFB) is expected to report for 2Q.

Vidler Water Resources Inc (VWTR) is expected to report for 2Q.

Walmart Inc (WMT) is expected to report $1.82 for 2Q.

Yunhong CTI Ltd (CTIB) is expected to report for 2Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

1Life Healthcare Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Air Products & Chemicals Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital

American Equity Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group

Avalara Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

Charter Communications Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Atlantic Equities

CME Group Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

Comcast Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Atlantic Equities

Cullen/Frost Bankers Raised to Buy From Neutral by Compass Point

Dollar General Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital

Equifax Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Atlantic Equities

Franklin Electric Cut to Neutral From Buy by Northcoast Research

Green Dot Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays

Home Point Capital Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Wedbush

IDEAYA Biosciences Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel

Illinois Tool Works Cut to Sell From Hold by Deutsche Bank

Kinsale Capital Group Cut to Neutral From Buy by Compass Point

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Cut to Hold From Buy by Maxim Group

Lindsay Cut to Neutral From Buy by Northcoast Research

McDonald's Raised to Buy From Neutral by Kalinowski Research

Plains All American Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel

Plains GP Holdings Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel

PLx Pharma Cut to Market Perform From Market Outperform by JMP Securities

PLx Pharma Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer

Poshmark Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

PPL Corp Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Press Release: Nearly 60% of Renters saw Rent Increase in Past 12 Months

Quanterix Cut to Hold From Buy by Canaccord Genuity

RCM Tech Raised to Buy From Neutral by B. Riley Securities

Revolve Group Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

Ryerson Holding Coverage Assumed by BMO Capital at Outperform

Shift Technologies Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Southwest Airlines Cut to Hold From Buy by Argus Research

TaskUs Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial Cut to Neutral From Buy by Compass Point

Vroom Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

