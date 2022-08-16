North American Morning Briefing: Retailers in -2

0830 Jun International transactions in securities
Stocks to Watch:
Anaergia 2Q Rev C$42.2M Vs. C$26.8M; Restated Annual Audited Fincl Statements for Yr Ended Dec 2021; Restatements Result of Previously Announced Discussions With Auditor KPMG Over Technical Acct Standard; No Change to Previously Disclosed Guidance for Fiscal 2022, 2023; Expects to Continue Growth Momentum, Improve Performance in Rest of Yr
Automotive Prop REIT 2Q Net C$31.2M
Big Rock Brewery 2Q Loss/Shr C$0.09; 2Q Loss C$588,000; 2Q Rev C$15.8M; 6-Mos Loss/Shr C$0.28 Vs. EPS C$0.05; 6-Mos Rev C$24.6M Vs. C$24.3M; Sales Affected by Unfavorable Industry Trends, Specifically in Value Beer Segment; Focusing on Continued Pdt Innovation, Dev in Premium Category; Engaging in Group Purchasing to Mitigate Inflationary Pressures; Co-packing Segment Continuing to Grow as Total Percentage of Rev
Inovalis REIT 2Q EPS C$0.14; 2Q Rev C$6.88M
Trevali 2Q Loss/Shr C$0.63 Vs. EPS C$0.04; 2Q Rev C$52.0M Vs. C$101.1M; Initiative to Refinance Debt Maturing in Sept Hasn't Advanced Sufficiently; No Assurance That Strategic Review to Solicit Proposals for Investment in Co, Potential Sale of All/Part of Business Will Progress in Timely Manner; Expects to Miss Prepayment on Revolving Credit Facility Due Aug 17; Still in Talks Senior Lenders Over Anticipated Breach of Terms, Potential Default of Facility
Tassal Agrees to A$1.1 Bln Takeover by Canada's Cooke
Tassal Group has agreed to be bought by Canada's Cooke in a takeover that values the Australian salmon producer at about $772.4 million.
Tassal on Tuesday said that its board unanimously recommended Cooke's all-cash offer of A$5.23 a share. Tassal previously rebuffed a A$4.85 indicative proposal from Cooke, which had already proposed A$4.67 a share and then A$4.80 a share.
The offer price assumes Tassal will not declare a final dividend. Tassal plans a shareholder vote in November and expects completion by the end of 2022.
Expected Major Events for Tuesday
04:30/JPN: Jun Tertiary Industry Index
06:00/UK: Jul UK monthly unemployment figures
09:00/GER: Aug ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment
12:15/CAN: Jul Housing Starts
12:30/CAN: Jun International transactions in securities
12:30/US: Jul New Residential Construction - Housing Starts and Building Permits
12:30/CAN: Jul CPI
12:55/US: 08/13 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
13:15/US: Jul Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization
20:30/US: 08/12 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
23:01/UK: Jul Scottish Retail Sales Monitor
23:50/JPN: Jun Orders Received for Machinery
23:50/JPN: Jul Provisional Trade Statistics for the Month
Expected Earnings for Tuesday
Acer Therapeutics Inc (ACER) is expected to report $-0.88 for 2Q.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS) is expected to report for 2Q.
Agilent Technologies (A) is expected to report $1.04 for 3Q.
Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNA) is expected to report $-0.48 for 2Q.
Archaea Energy Inc (LFG) is expected to report for 2Q.
Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH) is expected to report for 2Q.
Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) is expected to report $-0.47 for 2Q.
Empire Petroleum Corp (EP) is expected to report for 2Q.
FTI Consulting (FCN) is expected to report $1.74 for 4Q.
Flanigan's Enterprises Inc (BDL) is expected to report for 3Q.
GEE Group Inc (JOB) is expected to report $0.01 for 3Q.
Global-E Online Ltd (GLBE) is expected to report for 2Q.
Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN) is expected to report for 2Q.
Home Depot Inc (HD) is expected to report $4.96 for 2Q.
Interpace Biosciences Inc (IDXG) is expected to report for 2Q.
Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) is expected to report $1.00 for 4Q.
Janus International Group Inc (JBI) is expected to report for 2Q.
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (LVLU) is expected to report for 2Q.
Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) is expected to report for 4Q.
MGT Capital Investments (MGTI) is expected to report for 2Q.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) is expected to report $-0.41 for 2Q.
NexImmune Inc (NEXI) is expected to report for 2Q.
Orgenesis Inc (ORGS) is expected to report $-0.02 for 2Q.
P3 Health Partners Inc (PIII) is expected to report for 1Q.
PAVmed Inc (PAVM) is expected to report $-0.23 for 2Q.
Premier Inc (PINC) is expected to report $0.47 for 4Q.
QuickLogic Corp (QUIK) is expected to report for 2Q.
SPAR Group Inc (SGRP) is expected to report for 2Q.
Simply Inc (SIMPQ) is expected to report for 1Q.
StageZero Life Sciences Ltd (SZLS.T) is expected to report for 2Q.
Tofutti Brands (TOFB) is expected to report for 2Q.
Vidler Water Resources Inc (VWTR) is expected to report for 2Q.
Walmart Inc (WMT) is expected to report $1.82 for 2Q.
Yunhong CTI Ltd (CTIB) is expected to report for 2Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
1Life Healthcare Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
Air Products & Chemicals Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital
American Equity Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group
Avalara Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James
Charter Communications Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Atlantic Equities
CME Group Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James
Comcast Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Atlantic Equities
Cullen/Frost Bankers Raised to Buy From Neutral by Compass Point
Dollar General Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital
Equifax Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Atlantic Equities
Franklin Electric Cut to Neutral From Buy by Northcoast Research
Green Dot Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays
Home Point Capital Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Wedbush
IDEAYA Biosciences Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel
Illinois Tool Works Cut to Sell From Hold by Deutsche Bank
Kinsale Capital Group Cut to Neutral From Buy by Compass Point
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Cut to Hold From Buy by Maxim Group
Lindsay Cut to Neutral From Buy by Northcoast Research
McDonald's Raised to Buy From Neutral by Kalinowski Research
Plains All American Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel
Plains GP Holdings Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel
PLx Pharma Cut to Market Perform From Market Outperform by JMP Securities
PLx Pharma Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer
Poshmark Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays
PPL Corp Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
Press Release: Nearly 60% of Renters saw Rent Increase in Past 12 Months
Quanterix Cut to Hold From Buy by Canaccord Genuity
RCM Tech Raised to Buy From Neutral by B. Riley Securities
Revolve Group Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays
Ryerson Holding Coverage Assumed by BMO Capital at Outperform
Shift Technologies Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Southwest Airlines Cut to Hold From Buy by Argus Research
TaskUs Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
Truist Financial Cut to Neutral From Buy by Compass Point
Vroom Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
