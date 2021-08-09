North American Morning Briefing : S&P 500 Futures -2

Officials from Kyrgyzstan's secret police arrived at homes of local mine managers to obtain computer passwords, confidential documents and keys to the mine and the head office of Centerra's wholly owned subsidiary Kumtor Gold Co., people familiar with the matter and court documents said.

Movie Theater Recovery in a Holding Pattern

Movie-theater operators have the easiest comparisons imaginable this earnings season, but those numbers aren't saying much.

That already has been borne out by two that have unveiled second-quarter results so far. Cinemark reported Friday that revenue was $294.7 million for the quarter. That was 17% higher than Wall Street's estimates and more than 3,100% higher than what the company managed in last year's second quarter, when nearly the entire chain was shut down due to the pandemic. It was also 69% lower than revenue from the second quarter of 2019.

Berkshire Posts Higher Profit on Railroad, Utilities and Energy Operations

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said second-quarter net earnings rose 7%, boosted by improved results for its railroad, utilities and energy companies.

Berkshire reported second-quarter net earnings of $28.1 billion, or $18,488 per Class A share equivalent, compared with a profit of $26.3 billion, or $16,314 per Class A share equivalent, in the year-earlier period.

S&P 500 Futures Hold Steady While Oil Slides

U.S. stock futures hovered close to record highs, but a tumble in oil prices and a brief slump in gold and silver prices signaled investor unease about the strength of the economic recovery.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 edged down 0.2% early Monday, after the broad-market index notched a record on Friday. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures also ticked down 0.2%. Nasdaq-100 futures were relatively flat, wavering between small gains and losses.

China's Producer Prices Jump Despite Efforts to Cool Commodities Costs

BEIJING-China's factory-gate prices rose at an unexpectedly fast clip in July, matching the highest level in more than 12 years as crude oil and coal prices soared-though economists say the price pickup is unlikely to last.

China's producer-price index rose 9.0% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday-faster than June's 8.8% year-over-year increase and the 8.8% gain forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

China's Export Machine Still Hums Despite Covid-19, Extreme Weather

BEIJING-Chinese export and import growth slowed in July as flooding and extreme weather at home disrupted factory and port operations and constrained consumption, while the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus loomed on the horizon.

Despite the challenges, China's export sector showed continued resilience, increasing 19.3% in dollar terms in July compared with a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Saturday.

Jefferies Raises Junior Pay to Match Goldman Sachs at Top of Wall Street

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will match Goldman Sachs Group Inc. at the top of Wall Street's pay scale for younger bankers, according to people familiar with the matter, in a bid to go head-to-head with better-known rivals.

First-year analysts in the U.S. will now make $110,000, up from $85,000, while second-year analysts will rise to $125,000 from $95,000 and associates, those in their third year, will go to $150,000 from $125,000, the people said. Bonuses, typically handed out in August, are also expected to be high, one of the people added.

German Exports Rose in June, Beating Expectations

German exports continued their gradual recovery in June, rising more than expected.

Exports rose 1.3% on month in adjusted terms, statistics office Destatis said Monday. Economists had forecast a 0.4% increase in adjusted terms, according to a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

Infrastructure Bill's Boost to Economy Is Likely to Be Limited

WASHINGTON-The bipartisan infrastructure bill is unlikely to have a big impact on growth in the next few years, economists say. Longer term, though, investments in highways, ports and broadband could make the economy more efficient and productive.

The short-term boost to growth will be relatively limited for two reasons, economists say. For one, the bill represents just $550 billion in new spending-compared with nearly $6 trillion that Congress has approved in the past year-and-a-half to battle the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.

Cash Is Flooding Into Short-Term Markets Like Never Before. Is That a Bad Sign?

An unusual surge of short-term lending by cash-rich companies is raising concerns on Wall Street that a period of unrest may lie ahead.

Investors such as money-market funds and banks are parking over $1 trillion in spare cash overnight at the Federal Reserve. That is the most on record since the Fed opened its facility for these reverse repurchase agreements in 2013.

Companies Thought They Had Plans for Fall. Now They Are Scrapping Them.

Up until a few weeks ago, corporate leaders felt confident about what to expect this fall.

Offices would reopen after Labor Day. Business travel would resume more broadly. Long-delayed work gatherings, conventions and off-site meetings would finally take place.

Record Pace for Corporate Earnings Keeps Stocks Buoyant

A solid corporate earnings season has bolstered the case for stocks.

Recent developments have had many investors expecting rockier trading in the coming months, following an 18% advance in 2021 that has taken the S&P 500 to 44 record closes. The rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus has cast a cloud over the economic outlook, and rising prices have sparked debate over whether sustained inflation will hamper the recovery. China's crackdown on corporations, meanwhile, has analysts considering the possibility of a drag on U.S. markets.

U.S.-Stock Funds Rise for the Month, Helped by Earnings Reports

Despite being buffeted on all sides, the stock market continues to power ahead. And mutual-fund investors are benefiting.

The question is how long corporate earnings, a big driver of this resilient market, will remain solid. And of course, how will Covid-19 play out from here?

Highly Vaccinated States Keep Worst Covid-19 Outcomes in Check as Delta Spreads, WSJ Analysis Shows

In the first big test of Covid- 19 vaccines during a Covid-19 surge, places with higher vaccination rates are dodging the worst outcomes so far, while cases and hospitalizations surge in less-vaccinated areas.

There are more tests yet to come, including when cold weather forces people in the well-vaccinated Northeast back indoors. But as the highly contagious Delta strain tears through the country, the trends thus far suggest vaccines can turn Covid-19 into a less dangerous, more manageable disease.

Melissa DeRosa, Top Aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Resigns

ALBANY, N.Y.-Melissa DeRosa, the top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said Sunday night she was resigning, as the Democratic governor faces a possible impeachment over sexual-harassment charges as well as a criminal investigation.

Ms. DeRosa was mentioned multiple times in a report issued Tuesday by state Attorney General Letitia James that found Mr. Cuomo violated state and federal sexual-harassment laws when he inappropriately hugged, kissed, touched and commented about 11 women-most of whom are current or former state employees.

Some Climate-Change Effects May Be Irreversible, U.N. Panel Report Says

Rising seas, melting ice caps and other effects of a warming climate may be irreversible for centuries and are "unequivocally" driven by greenhouse-gas emissions from human activity, a scientific panel working under the auspices of the United Nations said Monday in a new report.

As Delta Variant Spreads, Florida Hospitals Race to Find Open Beds

ORLANDO-Nurse Darlene Andrews stood before a small crew responsible for stopping the latest pandemic surge from overrunning seven of AdventHealth's Orlando-area hospitals.

She quickly listed occupancy at each hospital. Six were beyond full capacity, with one at 123% for adults. Nearby wall-mounted screens streaming hospital data showed more than 90 patients-some with Covid-19, some seeking other care-needed beds. One had been waiting more than two days.

Delta Variant Clouds Back-to-School Shopping Plans

Concerns over the Delta variant and supply-chain issues that have made it hard to find items like backpacks are upending back-to-school shopping plans for families, prompting some to curtail spending.

The uncertainty comes just as retailers are gearing up for what has been expected to be record back-to-school shopping. The National Retail Federation predicts that consumers with children in kindergarten through 12th grade will spend $37.1 billion this year, the most since the industry group began conducting its survey in 2003. Back-to-college spending is expected to total $71 billion, also a record.

Local Vaccine Mandates Needed to Fight Covid-19, U.S. Officials Say

WASHINGTON-Top U.S. public-health officials on Sunday voiced support for Covid-19 vaccination mandates imposed at the local level, while the head of a national teachers union also backed such a move in schools.

"Mandates at the local level need to be done," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

U.S. Steps Up Pressure on Businesses Over Forced Labor in China

WASHINGTON-U.S. lawmakers and Biden administration officials are stepping up pressure on American businesses to stop imports from the Western Chinese region of Xinjiang as Beijing's alleged use of forced labor emerges as a top item on their bilateral trade agenda.

