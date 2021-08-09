North American Morning Briefing : S&P 500 Futures -3

Western officials say the Chinese government uses forced labor of Uyghur and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, the world's leading producer of cotton and raw materials used in solar panels. Beijing strongly denies the claim.

Fake Covid Vaccination Cards Are on the Rise in the U.S., Europe

MILAN-As Covid-19 vaccine mandates proliferate in the U.S. and Europe, so are swindlers selling bogus vaccination certificates.

The U.S. government has said federal workers must be vaccinated or submit to regular testing, mask requirements and social distancing. California requires state employees to be vaccinated or tested at least once a week. New York state will soon follow and New York City plans to require proof of vaccination for customers and staff at restaurants and gyms.

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Prepares for a Cuomo Resignation

In phone calls last week, New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul sought advice on potential first steps in office, as well as whom to hire and which members of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration might stay on if he resigned or was removed from office, people familiar with the matter said.

Ms. Hochul told people that she believed that as first in the line of succession, she could be called on to take over in a matter of weeks, the people said. If so, she would be the first woman to serve as governor of New York.

Stocks to Watch:

Power Corp 2Q EPS C$1.47; Net C$994M; Adj EPS C$1.51

Ritchie Bros to Acquire Euro Auctions for Enterprise Value of $1.08B; Will Retain Euro Auctions' Employees, Brand

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Adtran Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Cowen & Co.

AES Corp Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Altice USA Raised to Buy From Hold by HSBC

American Water Works Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research

Becton Dickinson Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Cardinal Health Cut to Hold From Buy by Deutsche Bank

Cloudflare Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Cornerstone OnDemand Cut to Hold From Buy by Needham

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Cowen & Co.

Duke Energy Cut to Hold From Buy by Vertical Research

Equity Residential Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Raymond James

Expedia Group Cut to Hold From Buy by Gordon Haskett

FireEye Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Itron Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Leslie's Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Marathon Oil Raised to Sector Outperform From Sector Perform by Scotiabank

Neurocrine Cut to Hold From Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Palo Alto Networks Cut to Mixed From Positive by OTR Global

Parker-Hannifin Cut to Hold From Buy by Deutsche Bank

Spirit Aerosystems Raised to Buy From Underperform by B of A Securities

Switch Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Cowen & Co.

Switch Raised to Strong Buy From Outperform by Raymond James

Triumph Group Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS

ViacomCBS Raised to Hold From Sell by Deutsche Bank

