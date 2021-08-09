North American Morning Briefing : S&P 500 Futures Hold Steady While Oil Slides

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

U.S. Employment Trends Index for July

Opening Call:

Stock futures hovered close to record highs Monday, but a tumble in oil prices and a brief slump in gold and silver prices signaled investor unease about the strength of the economic recovery.

Low liquidity during the summer months is likely exacerbating the moves, said Sebastien Galy, a macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. "You get people and organizations systematically exploiting low liquidity to push their positions, it happens from time to time. Silver is even less liquid than gold."

Earnings season is under way with Tyson Foods and Covid-19 vaccine developer BioNTech slated to report ahead of the opening bell. Popular meme stock AMC Entertainment is expected to post earnings after markets close. Household names such as Walt Disney and Airbnb are scheduled to report later this week.

"It's been a very impressive earnings season. Forecasts were pretty high and lofty, but many companies still managed to meet and beat them," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. "It's reaffirmed that despite all the concerns about weakening growth, the fundamentals have been strong for companies."

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 ticked up 0.1%, extending gains after ending last week at a record high.

In Asia, most major benchmarks rose. The Shanghai Composite Index added 1.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 0.4%. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

Investors awaited a JOLTS report on job openings in June for more information on the labor market, which is scheduled to go out at 10 a.m. ET.

Stocks to Watch:

Shares of Avalon Holdings traded more than 6% higher in Friday's after-hours session following the release of second-quarter financial results that showed the company swinging to a gain in the period. The company's stock finished the day's regular-trading session with a 0.4% loss.

After the bell Friday, the waste management services company reported second-quarter earnings per share of 19 cents on total net operating revenue of $16.4 million. In the year-ago period, the company reported a net loss per share of 11 cents on total net operating revenue of $13.1 million.

Forex:

The dollar is likely to continue rising as Friday's strong employment data have increased confidence the Federal Reserve should announce a tapering of asset purchases later this year, said analysts.

"With a Fed inching towards the exit and the risk environment a little fragile, we would say the dollar can stay bid this week," said ING. Further evidence of likely monetary tightening could come Wednesday with the release of inflation figures if these are strong, ING added, though noting it remains uncertain whether a "well-flagged and gradual tapering" could upset asset markets.

Bonds:

U.S. Treasurys were steady in Europe, with the yield on the 10-year note remaining below 1.300%.

The yield snapped a five-week losing streak on Friday, boosted by the strong labor figures and progress on Covid-19 vaccination. But the yield is unlikely to reach February's highs, said SVB's Eric Souza, as inflation fears are likely to recede over time.

"Why did we have low inflation in the past few years? It was because of globalization and technology, and those things haven't gone away."

Deutsche Bank said long-end Treasurys remain expensive despite Friday's selloff. The bank compares market value with its own model and said the gap is at the widest level since 2008. The benchmark yield "remains low after accounting for the co-movements of other market variables."

In credit, riskier corporate bonds remain the most attractive asset, said Chris Iggo, chief investment officer at AXA Investment Managers.

"High yield does offer some risk premium over investment grade with the average index spread relative to BBB-rated bonds well above 200 basis points," he said, noting that "looking at 'risk' premiums across asset classes there is nothing to compensate investors for taking interest rate risk."

Alternatives look grim: 30-year bund yields turned negative again last week, indicating real capital losses for buy-and-hold investors, while investment grade bonds traded at very tight spreads, offering little credit risk premium.

Commodities:

Crude futures fell almost 3% in Europe as concerns over the impact of the Delta variant of the coronavirus on oil demand continued to intensify.

The premium Brent contracts for future months have compared with nearer months is becoming less pronounced, signaling an easing of supply tightness, said ING's Warren Patterson. That comes as OPEC+ prepares to continue with plans to increase production, and as Chinese trade data showed that oil imports over the last month have softened.

Typhoon disruptions, as well as "high oil prices, limited import quotas especially for private refiners, and refinery maintenance have been weighing on crude oil demand from the country," he said.

Precious metals prices tumbled again as investors bet the Fed could soon start paring back its stimulus measures. Gold initially fell over 4% in Asian trading before paring losses somewhat in Europe.

Even with iron ore's history of booms and busts, Morgan Stanley is surprised by just how quickly the steel ingredient has fallen. Spot iron ore is around $171/ton, according to S&P Global Platts, having traded above $220/ton as recently as July 19.

A correction had been widely anticipated, and Morgan Stanley reckons it is uncertainty about Chinese demand that is pummeling prices. Since the establishment of China's daily spot price in 2008, there have been eight large iron ore sell offs, with an average decline of 40% and average duration of 120 days, the bank said.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

American National Group to Be Sold to Brookfield Reinsurance Arm

The reinsurance arm of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has agreed to buy American National Group Inc. for about $5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

As part of the deal, which is expected to be announced later Monday, American National stockholders will receive $190 a share in cash, the people said. That represents a roughly 10% premium to the company's closing price Friday of $172.80.

Chicken Producer Sanderson Farms Nears Sale to Continental Grain, Cargill

Sanderson Farms Inc. is nearing a deal to sell itself for around $4.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, as the poultry giant rides a wave of demand for chicken products.

Sanderson is in advanced talks with Cargill Inc. and agricultural-investment firm Continental Grain Co., which owns a smaller chicken processor, the people said. The deal could be finalized by Monday, they said.

Judge Sides With Norwegian Cruise Line in Suit Over Vaccination Proof in Florida

A federal judge has for now sided with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. in its bid to invalidate Florida's rule that bars businesses from requiring proof of Covid-19 vaccination from their customers.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams in Miami on Sunday granted the cruise operator's request for a preliminary injunction that prevents the enforcement of the Florida ban on its vessels departing from the state. The company in July sued Florida's surgeon general, Scott Rivkees, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Philip Morris Raises Offer for Vectura to $1.42 Bln

Philip Morris International Inc. said Monday that it has increased its offer for Vectura Group PLC to 1.02 billion pounds ($1.42 billion), trumping Friday's offer from Carlyle Europe Partners V for the U.K. pharmaceutical company.

Under the new offer accepting shareholders of Vectura will get 165 pence a share in cash, up from Philip Morris's previous offer of 150 pence a share and Carlyle's offer of 155 pence Friday.

Saudi Aramco 2Q Net Profit Rose on Higher Crude Prices

Saudi Aramco on Sunday said that profit soared in the second quarter on the back of higher crude prices and improved refining and chemicals margins.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co., as the company is formally known, said net profit came in at $25.46 billion from $6.57 billion a year earlier. The increase was mainly driven by oil prices and a recovery in global demand, as well as the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions, vaccination rollouts and stimulus measures.

Transurban Returns to Profit on Asset Sales, Traffic Hurt by New Covid Restrictions

Transurban Ltd. returned to profit as it banked proceeds from asset sales, but warned the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant is threatening the recovery in traffic on its network of global toll roads.

Transurban reported a net profit attributable to securityholders of the stapled group of 3.30 billion Australian dollars (US$2.42 billion) in the 12 months through June, compared with a loss of A$111 million a year ago.

Tesla to Require Masks at Nevada Battery Factory

Tesla Inc. is telling workers at its Nevada battery factory they will be required to wear a mask indoors starting Monday regardless of vaccination status, joining the growing number of companies with such mandates as Covid-19 cases rise.

Workers at the Reno-area facility previously had been required to wear a mask if they weren't vaccinated but could avoid that requirement if they were, people familiar with the matter said. The company cited the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus and updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its policy change.

A Gold Mine Takeover Highlights Increasing Mining-Sector Risk

Canada's Centerra Gold Inc. invested more than $3 billion over nearly three decades to turn a remote gold prospect in Kyrgyzstan into a prosperous gold mine. Then in May, the mine was taken over by authorities in the former Soviet republic.

