North American Morning Briefing : S&P 500 Poised -2

The direct-to-consumer company in June confidentially filed a draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a public offering.

Read More ->

Boeing Names New Engineering Chief for Commercial Unit

Boeing Co. named a new top engineer for its commercial aircraft division, as the unit works to overcome design setbacks and faces increased regulatory scrutiny.

The Chicago-based plane maker said in an internal memo on Monday that Howard McKenzie, the top engineer in its services unit, would succeed Lynne Hopper as chief engineer in its commercial aircraft unit that designs and produces passenger and cargo jets.

Read More ->

J&J Injury Claimants Struggle Against Possible Talc Bankruptcy

A group of cancer victims blaming Johnson & Johnson's talc-based baby powder for the disease asked a Missouri court to block the company from taking steps to place its talc liabilities into chapter 11, while a bankruptcy judge in Delaware expressed doubts about a nearly identical request pending there.

Personal-injury claimants asked the Missouri court on Tuesday for an injunction preventing J&J from splitting its core assets from its liabilities to tens of thousands of individuals who allege they developed ovarian cancer, asbestos cancer and other diseases after exposure to the company's talc-based baby powder.

Read More ->

Companies Strike While the Stock Market Is Hot

U.S. companies are rushing to cash in on soaring stock prices.

It isn't just the white-hot market for initial public offerings. Companies are returning to the public markets to issue shares and raise cash from investors at the same time that existing shareholders are tapping the public market to unload their stockholdings at a record clip.

Read More ->

Derby's Take: Economists Don't Expect Powell Taper Announcement This Week

It's pretty unlikely Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will announce in his speech Friday that the central bank is officially ready to start pulling back on its asset-buying stimulus effort, economists reckon.

Mr. Powell is set to speak on Friday at 10 a.m. ET as part of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual Jackson Hole economic symposium. The event was moved last week to an all-online format because of the rising risks around the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More ->

Biden to Hold Cybersecurity Summit With Tech Giants, Top Banks, Energy Firms

WASHINGTON-President Biden is expected to host executives from major technology, financial and energy companies on Wednesday for a summit on national cybersecurity, a gathering that comes amid heightened fears about proliferating disruptive attacks on American businesses and infrastructure.

Top Silicon Valley chief executives, including Apple Inc.'s Tim Cook, Amazon.com Inc.'s Andy Jassy, Microsoft Corp.'s Satya Nadella and Alphabet Inc.'s Sundar Pichai are scheduled to attend the White House meeting, according to a list of participants shared by an administration official. Also expected are JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon and Brian Moynihan, president and CEO of Bank of America Corp., among other representatives of the financial industry.

Read More ->

Chinese Factories Are Having Labor Pains-'We Can Hardly Find Any Workers'

Labor shortages are materializing across China as young people shun factory jobs and more migrant workers stay home, offering a possible preview of larger challenges ahead as the workforce ages and shrinks.

With global demand for Chinese goods surging this year, factory owners say they are struggling to fill jobs that make everything from handbags to cosmetics.

Read More ->

Privacy Law Will Help China Flex Muscles on Digital Trade

China's new privacy law outlines Beijing's mandate to shape global discussions about data protections, giving the government greater power to scrutinize how companies transfer information abroad.

Read More ->

Infrastructure Bill's Cryptocurrency Measures Risk Pushing Criminals Further Underground

WASHINGTON-Tucked into a sweeping bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate earlier this month are measures intended to help provide what many officials say is badly needed regulation of the burgeoning cryptocurrency industry.

But some industry and national-security officials warn that the proposal could unintentionally push illicit cryptocurrency transactions into markets where the U.S. government has no reach, adding to the threat to American companies, government agencies and individuals.

Read More ->

Reps. Seth Moulton and Peter Meijer Slip Into Kabul Airport Seeking Information on Afghan Evacuation Effort

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates-Two U.S. congressmen quietly slipped into Kabul airport on Tuesday, saying in an interview that they hoped to gather on-the-ground information to provide to their fellow elected officials about the chaotic evacuation effort in Afghanistan.

Reps. Seth Moulton (D., Mass) and Peter Meijer (R., Mich.) transited through the United Arab Emirates on a commercial airline and then, with no staff and without alerting congressional leadership or administration officials, took military flights on a U.S. ally's planes in and out of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul

Read More ->

Biden Maintains Deadline for Afghan Pullout as Taliban Block Airport Access

President Biden said the U.S. is on pace to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31, warning of growing security risks and describing a tenuous situation on the ground, as the Taliban said they would prevent Afghan citizens from reaching Kabul's airport to board evacuation flights.

"The sooner we can finish, the better. Each day of operations brings added risk to our troops," Mr. Biden said at the White House on Tuesday.

Read More ->

World Bank Freezes Aid to Afghanistan

WASHINGTON-The World Bank suspended funding for dozens of projects in Afghanistan Tuesday, citing questions over the legitimacy of Taliban rule.

The Washington-based institution has committed around $5.3 billion for reconstruction and development projects in Afghanistan since 2002 through its International Development Association that helps the world's poorest countries.

Read More ->

Write to paul.larkins@wsj.com

TODAY IN CANADA

Earnings:

Natl Bank of Canada 3Q

Royal Bank of Canada 3Q

Economic Indicators:

None scheduled

Stocks to Watch:

Canfor Announces Reduced Operating Schedules at BC Sawmills; Will Implement Reduced Operating Schedules at BC Sawmills, With the Exception of WynnWood, Starting the Week of Aug 30;

BC Mills Are Expected to Operate at Approximately 80% of Production Capacity and Operating Schedules May Continue to Vary as Economic Conditions Warrant;

Due to Challenging Market Conditions, Implementing Reduced Operating Schedules at BC Sawmills That Will Remain in Place Until Demand and Pricing Meaningfully Improve

HEXO Closes $144.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

05:00/JPN: Jun Indexes of Business Conditions - Revision

06:00/JPN: Jul Revised Machine Tool Orders

08:00/GER: Aug Ifo Business Climate Index

11:00/US: 08/20 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey

12:30/US: Jul Advance Report on Durable Goods

14:30/US: 08/20 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report

23:01/UK: Jul Zoopla House Price Index

23:01/UK: CBI Service Sector Survey

23:01/UK: Jul UK monthly automotive manufacturing figures

23:50/JPN: Jul Services Producer Price Index

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Expected Earnings for Wednesday

American Software (AMSWA) is expected to report $0.03 for 1Q.

Autodesk Inc (ADSK) is expected to report $0.42 for 2Q.

Aviat Networks (AVNW) is expected to report $0.32 for 4Q.

Basic Energy Services (BASXQ) is expected to report for 2Q.

Box Inc (BOX) is expected to report $-0.10 for 2Q.

Core & Main Inc (CNM) is expected to report for 2Q.

D-Box Technologies (DBO.T,DBOXF) is expected to report for 1Q.

Daktronics (DAKT) is expected to report $0.18 for 1Q.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) is expected to report $2.68 for 2Q.

Dycom Industries Inc (DY) is expected to report $0.70 for 2Q.

Express Inc (EXPR) is expected to report $-0.44 for 2Q.

Guess Inc (GES) is expected to report $0.74 for 2Q.

Intapp Inc (INTA) is expected to report for 2Q.

Itafos Inc (IFOS.V) is expected to report for 2Q.

Lannett Company Inc (LCI) is expected to report $0.38 for 4Q.

National Bank of Canada (NA.T,NTIOF) is expected to report $2.05 for 3Q.

NetApp Inc (NTAP) is expected to report $0.72 for 1Q.

Omnitek Engineering (OMTK) is expected to report for 2Q.

Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) is expected to report $0.27 for 4Q.

Photronics (PLAB) is expected to report $0.22 for 3Q.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp (PNRG) is expected to report for 2Q.

Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) is expected to report $-0.19 for 2Q.

QAD Inc (QADA,QADB) is expected to report $0.02 for 2Q.

Raven Industries Inc (RAVN) is expected to report $0.20 for 2Q.

Raymond James Financial (RJF) is expected to report.

Rex American (REX) is expected to report for 2Q.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY,RY.T) is expected to report $2.63 for 3Q.

SOPerior Fertilizer Corp (SOP.H.V) is expected to report for 2Q.

Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) is expected to report $0.06 for 2Q.

SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) is expected to report for 4Q.

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) is expected to report $0.73 for 2Q.

Skillsoft Corp (SKIL) is expected to report for 2Q.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) is expected to report for 2Q.

Splunk Inc (SPLK) is expected to report $-1.98 for 2Q.

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) is expected to report for 2Q.

Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) is expected to report $2.65 for 2Q.

Universal Security Instruments Inc (UUU) is expected to report for 1Q.

Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) is expected to report $2.64 for 2Q.

Zuora Inc (ZUO) is expected to report $-0.17 for 2Q.

Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Agco Corp Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-21 0553ET