North American Morning Briefing : S&P 500 Poised -3

Broadstone Net Lease Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

Cummins Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs

DXC Technology Raised to Positive From Neutral by Susquehanna

Landmark Infrastructure Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

Ovintiv Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Cowen & Co.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Wells Fargo

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

