North American Morning Briefing : S&P 500 Poised -3

Broadstone Net Lease Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
Cummins Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs
DXC Technology Raised to Positive From Neutral by Susquehanna
Landmark Infrastructure Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James
Ovintiv Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Cowen & Co.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Wells Fargo
