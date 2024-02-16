Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) is expected to report $-0.28 for 4Q.
Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) is expected to report $0.38 for 4Q.
National Healthcare Corp (NHC) is expected to report for 4Q.
PPL Corporation (PPL) is expected to report $0.34 for 4Q.
Portland General Electric (POR) is expected to report $0.90 for 4Q.
Singularity Future Technology Ltd (SGLY) is expected to report for 2Q.
TC Energy Corp (TRP,TRP.T) is expected to report for 4Q.
Telephone & Data Systems (TDS,TDSS) is expected to report $-0.12 for 4Q.
TreeHouse Foods Inc (THS) is expected to report $0.74 for 4Q.
U.S. Cellular (USM) is expected to report $0.03 for 4Q.
Vintage Wine Estates Inc (VWE) is expected to report for 2Q.
Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) is expected to report $1.39 for 4Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Air Products & Chemicals Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
Akamai Technologies Cut to Reduce From Hold by HSBC
Arvinas Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup
Charles River Labs Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim
Cleveland-Cliffs Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
Coinbase Raised to Neutral From Underweight by JP Morgan
Comcast Cut to Neutral From Buy by Redburn Atlantic
Entegris Raised to Buy From Hold by Craig-Hallum
Eversource Energy Raised to Buy From Neutral by Mizuho
Fastly Cut to Hold From Buy by Craig-Hallum
Generac Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim
Ingredion Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
Inogen Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by William Blair
IPG Photonics Cut to Sell From Neutral by Citigroup
IQVIA Holdings Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim
Iridium Communications Cut to Neutral From Buy by LightShed Partners
Keysight Technologies Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
Medpace Holdings Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS
Molina Health Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Wells Fargo
Outlook Therapeutics Raised to Buy From Neutral by Chardan Capital
Owens Corning Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group
Principal Financial Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley
Snowflake Cut to Hold From Buy by HSBC
Teradyne Raised to Neutral From Underweight by JP Morgan
Twilio Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Northland Capital Markets
Upexi Cut to Neutral From Buy by Alliance Global Partners
US Steel Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
Wabtec Cut to Neutral From Buy by Redburn Atlantic
