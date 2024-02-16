February 16, 2024 at 06:23 am EST

Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) is expected to report $-0.28 for 4Q.

Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) is expected to report $0.38 for 4Q.

National Healthcare Corp (NHC) is expected to report for 4Q.

PPL Corporation (PPL) is expected to report $0.34 for 4Q.

Portland General Electric (POR) is expected to report $0.90 for 4Q.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd (SGLY) is expected to report for 2Q.

TC Energy Corp (TRP,TRP.T) is expected to report for 4Q.

Telephone & Data Systems (TDS,TDSS) is expected to report $-0.12 for 4Q.

TreeHouse Foods Inc (THS) is expected to report $0.74 for 4Q.

U.S. Cellular (USM) is expected to report $0.03 for 4Q.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc (VWE) is expected to report for 2Q.

Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) is expected to report $1.39 for 4Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Air Products & Chemicals Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Akamai Technologies Cut to Reduce From Hold by HSBC

Arvinas Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

Charles River Labs Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim

Cleveland-Cliffs Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Coinbase Raised to Neutral From Underweight by JP Morgan

Comcast Cut to Neutral From Buy by Redburn Atlantic

Entegris Raised to Buy From Hold by Craig-Hallum

Eversource Energy Raised to Buy From Neutral by Mizuho

Fastly Cut to Hold From Buy by Craig-Hallum

Generac Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim

Ingredion Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Inogen Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by William Blair

IPG Photonics Cut to Sell From Neutral by Citigroup

IQVIA Holdings Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim

Iridium Communications Cut to Neutral From Buy by LightShed Partners

Keysight Technologies Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

Medpace Holdings Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS

Molina Health Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Wells Fargo

Outlook Therapeutics Raised to Buy From Neutral by Chardan Capital

Owens Corning Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group

Principal Financial Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

Snowflake Cut to Hold From Buy by HSBC

Teradyne Raised to Neutral From Underweight by JP Morgan

Twilio Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Northland Capital Markets

Upexi Cut to Neutral From Buy by Alliance Global Partners

US Steel Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Wabtec Cut to Neutral From Buy by Redburn Atlantic

