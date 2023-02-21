North American Morning Briefing: Sentiment Hit by -2

South Korea's LG Chem will take a stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc., boosting its North American presence and banking on incentives to scale up its role in U.S. electric-vehicle supply chain.

LG Chem will commit $75 million to Piedmont in return for a 5.7% stake in the miner, whose shares are listed on the Nasdaq and Australian Securities Exchange. Under the deal, Tesla Inc.-supplier Piedmont will also provide LG Chem with 50,000 metric tons a year of a raw form of lithium called spodumene for the next four years, and 10,000 tons a year of the more processed lithium hydroxide, once LG Chem's new U.S. refining facilities in Tennessee and North Carolina are up and running.

Stocks Rally Despite Squeeze on Profitability

This year's stock rally has a surprising feature: a smaller share of revenue at big U.S. companies is reaching the bottom line.

With fourth-quarter earnings season nearly complete, the net profit margin of companies in the S&P 500 has fallen to 11.3%, based on actual results and analyst estimates for companies that have yet to report. That would mark the sixth consecutive quarterly decline from the peak of 13% in 2021, according to FactSet.

Office Landlord Defaults Are Escalating as Lenders Brace for More Distress

The number of big office landlords defaulting on their loans is on the rise, fresh evidence that more developers believe that remote and hybrid work habits have permanently impaired the office market.

The giant investment manager Brookfield Asset Management recently defaulted on a total of over $750 million in debt for a pair of 52-story towers in Los Angeles, according to a February securities filing. Real-estate firm RXR is in talks with creditors to restructure debt on 61 Broadway, a 34-story tower in Manhattan's financial district, according to people familiar with the matter. Handing over the building to the lender is among the options under consideration, these people said.

U.S., Allies to Boost Efforts to Stop Russia Skirting Sanctions

The U.S. and its allies are preparing to increase efforts to enforce sanctions against Russia, threatening to hit foreign companies helping Moscow evade economic restrictions.

In a speech Tuesday ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo is expected to say that the Kremlin is making an all-out effort to evade Western sanctions.

Eurozone Economy Gained Pace in February, PMIs Suggest

The eurozone economy expanded in February for a second straight month, according to data from a purchasing managers survey, signaling resilience midway through the first quarter even as the drag from higher interest rates is set to hit activity.

The S&P Global Flash Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index, which gauges activity in the manufacturing and services sectors, rose to 52.3 in February from 50.3 in January, a nine-month high and beating the 50.5 consensus forecast by economists in a poll from The Wall Street Journal.

In China, Worries About a Weakened Russia Prompt a Rethink

China's leadership is growing worried that increased Western military support for Ukraine will severely weaken Russia, a key partner for Beijing in its heightened competition with the U.S. and its allies.

Ukraine's robust battlefield resistance has prompted a rethink in Beijing, making it more inclined to push for a cease-fire to prevent further Russian setbacks-or even a larger-scale defeat, according to people close to Chinese decision-making.

Debt-Ceiling Standoff Prompts Backup Plans, but They Face Hurdles Too

There is no clear escape hatch to avoid default if Congress doesn't pass legislation raising the debt ceiling.

Potential alternatives to addressing the borrowing limit-from simply ignoring it, to minting a trillion-dollar coin, to prioritizing certain payments-all face hurdles, underlining doubts about any fallback plan if Democrats and Republicans fail to reach a deal by this summer.

Venture Fundraising Hits Nine-Year Low

Fundraising by venture-capital firms hit a nine-year low in the fourth quarter, as the macroeconomic pressures that already weighed on technology startups began to affect the investors who underpin the industry.

Venture firms raised $20.6 billion in new funds in the fourth quarter. That was a 65% drop from the year-earlier quarter and the lowest fourth-quarter amount since 2013, according to data firm Preqin Ltd., which tracks venture-fund data. The amount was also less than half the level raised in the preceding three months, the first time fundraising volumes decreased from the third to fourth quarter since 2009, the data show.

Energy companies are neglecting easy solutions to methane emissions, IEA says

Methane emissions from the energy sector rose for a third consecutive year in 2022, coming close to their previous record level as energy companies are neglecting cheap, readily available ways to bring down their greenhouse-gas emissions, the International Energy Agency said.

The increase comes despite a year of soaring energy prices and as global efforts to fight greenhouse-gas emissions that drive climate change accelerated, the Paris-based agency said Tuesday.

Biden Visits Poland After Surprise Ukraine Trip as War Nears Anniversary

PRZEMY L, Poland-President Biden is to give an address in Poland on Tuesday after his historic trip to Ukraine, as Western and Kyiv officials brace for a major Russian offensive to coincide with the Feb. 24 anniversary of the war.

Mr. Biden's long planned trip to Eastern Europe to demonstrate continuing U.S. support for the Ukrainian war effort took on added gravity Monday after Mr. Biden unexpectedly stopped in Kyiv, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and toured part of the city during air-raid warnings.

Latest Earthquake in Turkey Leaves at Least Six Dead, Hundreds Injured

ISTANBUL-The death toll rose to six from another strong earthquake that rattled parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday night, just two weeks after a pair of quakes unleashed the worst destruction in the region in decades.

The new quake of magnitude 6.4 was followed by another tremor of 5.8 magnitude, centered on Turkey's southern Hatay province, wedged between the Mediterranean Sea and the border with Syria.

Hungary Extends Warm Welcome to Top Chinese Diplomat

China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, visited Hungary, one of Beijing's staunchest European partners, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban signaled Budapest's determination to strengthen ties with Beijing despite U.S. concern over growing Chinese investment in the country.

The visit stood in contrast to other meetings during Mr. Wang's weeklong visit to Europe, where he aims to strengthen ties on the continent at a time of growing tension with the U.S.

Biden Makes Surprise Visit to Kyiv in Show of Support for Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine-President Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday, a dramatic show of solidarity with Ukraine's leader, President Volodymyr Zelensky, days before the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country.

The visit, Mr. Biden's first and the first by any sitting U.S. president since George W. Bush in 2008, was a closely guarded secret. Air Force One departed Washington in darkness early Sunday morning after the president spent a night on the town Saturday with his wife, Jill, on a date in the nation's capital.

Major Winter Storm to Sweep Across U.S. This Week

A major winter storm is set to hit swaths of the U.S. this week, with possible heavy snow and blizzard conditions potentially disrupting travel from coast to coast.

Millions of people are expected to experience icy conditions, with weather warnings in place from the West Coast, through the northern Plains and into the Midwest and parts of the Northeast, the National Weather Service said.

