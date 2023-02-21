Advanced search
North American Morning Briefing: Sentiment Hit by -3-

02/21/2023 | 06:26am EST
Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) is expected to report $1.11 for 4Q.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) is expected to report $-0.17 for 4Q.

BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP) is expected to report for 4Q.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is expected to report $0.21 for 4Q.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) is expected to report $0.24 for 4Q.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) is expected to report $0.15 for 4Q.

Dillard's Inc (DDS) is expected to report $14.10 for 4Q.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) is expected to report $0.57 for 4Q.

EnPro Industries Inc (NPO) is expected to report $0.56 for 4Q.

Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN) is expected to report $0.12 for 4Q.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) is expected to report $-0.86 for 4Q.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD) is expected to report $1.91 for 4Q.

FTI Consulting (FCN) is expected to report $1.32 for 4Q.

Fluor Corp (FLR) is expected to report $0.47 for 4Q.

Glatfelter Corp (GLT) is expected to report for 4Q.

Home Depot Inc (HD) is expected to report $3.27 for 4Q.

Huntsman Corp (HUN) is expected to report $0.14 for 4Q.

IAA Inc (IAA) is expected to report for 4Q.

Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) is expected to report for 4Q.

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD) is expected to report $0.24 for 4Q.

John Bean Technologies (JBT) is expected to report $1.24 for 4Q.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA) is expected to report $-0.24 for 4Q.

LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) is expected to report $1.73 for 4Q.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) is expected to report $1.88 for 4Q.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) is expected to report $0.61 for 4Q.

Medtronic plc (MDT) is expected to report $0.94 for 3Q.

Molson Coors Beverage Co - Class B (TAP,TAPA) is expected to report $1.05 for 4Q.

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) is expected to report for 4Q.

Qualstar Corp (QBAK) is expected to report for 3Q.

Singing Machine (MICS) is expected to report for 3Q.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) is expected to report $0.14 for 4Q.

The Middleby Corp (MIDD) is expected to report $2.33 for 4Q.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH) is expected to report $1.55 for 4Q.

Trinity Industries (TRN) is expected to report $0.44 for 4Q.

Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) is expected to report $1.55 for 4Q.

Walmart Inc (WMT) is expected to report $1.52 for 4Q.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) is expected to report $0.48 for 4Q.

Westlake Corp (WLK) is expected to report $2.20 for 4Q.

loanDepot Inc (LDI) is expected to report $-0.30 for 4Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

*Reliance Worldwide Downgraded to Hold from Buy by Jefferies

Axalta Coating Systems Raised to Outperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital

Axon Enterprise Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

AXT Cut to Hold From Buy by Craig-Hallum

CH Robinson Worldwide Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Cisco Systems Raised to Buy From Hold by DZ Bank

Cohu Cut to Hold From Buy by Craig-Hallum

Coinbase Raised to Buy From Neutral by Compass Point

Digital Turbine Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Macquarie

DraftKings Raised to Buy From Neutral by BTIG

EPAM Systems Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Cowen & Co.

Focus Financial Partners Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

Focus Financial Partners Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer

Generac Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Healthcare Services Raised to Outperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital

Inozyme Pharma Shares Rise for Second Day in a Row, Up 8%

PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG

Peraso Raised to Buy From Hold by Benchmark

Perficient Cut to Neutral From Buy by National Alliance Securities

Subscribers: Disregard Devon Energy Headlines by Credit Suisse

Texas Roadhouse Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel

Toast Cut to Neutral From Outperform by SMBC Nikko

TravelCenters of America Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark

TravelCenters of America Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities

TuSimple Cut to Hold From Buy by HSBC

Universal Electronics Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities

Universal Electronics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Rosenblatt

Viatris Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital

Virgin Galactic Raised to Peer Perform From Underperform by Wolfe Research

Visteon Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 0625ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC. -0.21% 81.37 Delayed Quote.18.63%
AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD. 1.42% 29.38 Delayed Quote.15.35%
AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. -3.46% 189.26 Delayed Quote.14.06%
BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 2.82% 10.2 Delayed Quote.-11.15%
BRIGHTSPIRE CAPITAL, INC. -0.68% 7.34 Delayed Quote.17.82%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. -0.43% 50.77 Delayed Quote.6.57%
COHU, INC. -3.33% 35.37 Delayed Quote.10.36%
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. -0.59% 65.2 Delayed Quote.84.23%
CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP -2.36% 26.08 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION -4.29% 53.33 Delayed Quote.-13.30%
DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY -1.67% 8.83 Delayed Quote.7.81%
DIGITAL TURBINE, INC. -1.56% 12.63 Delayed Quote.-17.13%
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC. -0.74% 49.57 Delayed Quote.28.25%
DRAFTKINGS INC. 15.33% 20.54 Delayed Quote.80.33%
ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC. 2.34% 119.61 Delayed Quote.10.05%
EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. -2.25% 338.21 Delayed Quote.3.19%
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION -1.67% 6.49 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC. 6.47% 5.92 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC. -0.71% 111.4 Delayed Quote.7.20%
FLUOR CORPORATION 0.44% 36.65 Delayed Quote.5.74%
FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC. -0.18% 50.12 Delayed Quote.34.48%
FTI CONSULTING, INC. 1.19% 164.13 Delayed Quote.3.36%
GENERAC HOLDINGS, INC. -2.42% 126.77 Delayed Quote.25.94%
GLATFELTER CORPORATION 1.51% 4.04 Delayed Quote.45.32%
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION -0.62% 30.66 Delayed Quote.11.57%
IAA, INC. -1.80% 41.46 Delayed Quote.3.65%
INGERSOLL RAND INC. 0.33% 57.58 Delayed Quote.10.20%
INOZYME PHARMA, INC. 7.04% 2.89 Delayed Quote.175.24%
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC. -2.05% 12.87 Delayed Quote.33.37%
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 1.64% 112.39 Delayed Quote.23.06%
KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS, LTD. 4.64% 14.21 Delayed Quote.-5.14%
LGI HOMES, INC. -2.25% 114.29 Delayed Quote.23.42%
LGI LIMITED -1.29% 2.3 Delayed Quote.29.44%
LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC. 1.10% 176.29 Delayed Quote.22.01%
LOANDEPOT, INC. 1.34% 2.27 Delayed Quote.37.58%
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION -1.49% 64.8 Delayed Quote.9.46%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -0.18% 190.39 Delayed Quote.14.24%
MEDTRONIC PLC 0.71% 84.8 Delayed Quote.9.11%
MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY 1.21% 52.02 Delayed Quote.0.97%
MTG CO., LTD. -0.81% 1355 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. -1.78% 48.61 Delayed Quote.11.70%
PERFICIENT, INC. -1.84% 74.05 Delayed Quote.6.04%
RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LIMITED 0.85% 3.58 Delayed Quote.19.93%
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC. -0.79% 104.32 Delayed Quote.14.70%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. -1.02% 317.95 Delayed Quote.0.66%
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION -0.19% 155.09 Delayed Quote.15.83%
THE SINGING MACHINE COMPANY, INC. 2.05% 3.98 Delayed Quote.-9.88%
TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC. -0.25% 84.22 Delayed Quote.88.08%
TRI POINTE HOMES, INC. -0.54% 22.29 Delayed Quote.19.90%
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC. 2.27% 28.38 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC. -6.08% 2.085 Delayed Quote.27.13%
UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC. -33.01% 16.38 Delayed Quote.-21.29%
VIATRIS INC. 0.34% 11.69 Delayed Quote.5.03%
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. 6.52% 6.37 Delayed Quote.83.05%
VISTEON CORPORATION -1.86% 163.14 Delayed Quote.24.70%
WALMART INC. 1.50% 146.44 Delayed Quote.3.28%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.57% 47.49 Delayed Quote.15.02%
WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP -0.38% 23.66 Delayed Quote.0.68%
WESTLAKE CORPORATION -1.16% 122.51 Delayed Quote.19.48%
HOT NEWS