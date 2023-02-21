North American Morning Briefing: Sentiment Hit by -3

Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) is expected to report $1.11 for 4Q.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) is expected to report $-0.17 for 4Q.

BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP) is expected to report for 4Q.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is expected to report $0.21 for 4Q.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) is expected to report $0.24 for 4Q.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) is expected to report $0.15 for 4Q.

Dillard's Inc (DDS) is expected to report $14.10 for 4Q.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) is expected to report $0.57 for 4Q.

EnPro Industries Inc (NPO) is expected to report $0.56 for 4Q.

Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN) is expected to report $0.12 for 4Q.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) is expected to report $-0.86 for 4Q.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD) is expected to report $1.91 for 4Q.

FTI Consulting (FCN) is expected to report $1.32 for 4Q.

Fluor Corp (FLR) is expected to report $0.47 for 4Q.

Glatfelter Corp (GLT) is expected to report for 4Q.

Home Depot Inc (HD) is expected to report $3.27 for 4Q.

Huntsman Corp (HUN) is expected to report $0.14 for 4Q.

IAA Inc (IAA) is expected to report for 4Q.

Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) is expected to report for 4Q.

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD) is expected to report $0.24 for 4Q.

John Bean Technologies (JBT) is expected to report $1.24 for 4Q.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA) is expected to report $-0.24 for 4Q.

LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) is expected to report $1.73 for 4Q.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) is expected to report $1.88 for 4Q.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) is expected to report $0.61 for 4Q.

Medtronic plc (MDT) is expected to report $0.94 for 3Q.

Molson Coors Beverage Co - Class B (TAP,TAPA) is expected to report $1.05 for 4Q.

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) is expected to report for 4Q.

Qualstar Corp (QBAK) is expected to report for 3Q.

Singing Machine (MICS) is expected to report for 3Q.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) is expected to report $0.14 for 4Q.

The Middleby Corp (MIDD) is expected to report $2.33 for 4Q.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH) is expected to report $1.55 for 4Q.

Trinity Industries (TRN) is expected to report $0.44 for 4Q.

Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) is expected to report $1.55 for 4Q.

Walmart Inc (WMT) is expected to report $1.52 for 4Q.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) is expected to report $0.48 for 4Q.

Westlake Corp (WLK) is expected to report $2.20 for 4Q.

loanDepot Inc (LDI) is expected to report $-0.30 for 4Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

*Reliance Worldwide Downgraded to Hold from Buy by Jefferies

Axalta Coating Systems Raised to Outperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital

Axon Enterprise Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

AXT Cut to Hold From Buy by Craig-Hallum

CH Robinson Worldwide Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Cisco Systems Raised to Buy From Hold by DZ Bank

Cohu Cut to Hold From Buy by Craig-Hallum

Coinbase Raised to Buy From Neutral by Compass Point

Digital Turbine Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Macquarie

DraftKings Raised to Buy From Neutral by BTIG

EPAM Systems Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Cowen & Co.

Focus Financial Partners Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

Focus Financial Partners Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer

Generac Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Healthcare Services Raised to Outperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital

Inozyme Pharma Shares Rise for Second Day in a Row, Up 8%

PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG

Peraso Raised to Buy From Hold by Benchmark

Perficient Cut to Neutral From Buy by National Alliance Securities

Subscribers: Disregard Devon Energy Headlines by Credit Suisse

Texas Roadhouse Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel

Toast Cut to Neutral From Outperform by SMBC Nikko

TravelCenters of America Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark

TravelCenters of America Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities

TuSimple Cut to Hold From Buy by HSBC

Universal Electronics Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities

Universal Electronics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Rosenblatt

Viatris Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital

Virgin Galactic Raised to Peer Perform From Underperform by Wolfe Research

Visteon Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim

