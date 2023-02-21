North American Morning Briefing: Sentiment Hit by -3

Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) is expected to report $1.11 for 4Q.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) is expected to report $-0.17 for 4Q.
BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP) is expected to report for 4Q.
Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is expected to report $0.21 for 4Q.
Dana Incorporated (DAN) is expected to report $0.24 for 4Q.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) is expected to report $0.15 for 4Q.
Dillard's Inc (DDS) is expected to report $14.10 for 4Q.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) is expected to report $0.57 for 4Q.
EnPro Industries Inc (NPO) is expected to report $0.56 for 4Q.
Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN) is expected to report $0.12 for 4Q.
Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) is expected to report $-0.86 for 4Q.
Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD) is expected to report $1.91 for 4Q.
FTI Consulting (FCN) is expected to report $1.32 for 4Q.
Fluor Corp (FLR) is expected to report $0.47 for 4Q.
Glatfelter Corp (GLT) is expected to report for 4Q.
Home Depot Inc (HD) is expected to report $3.27 for 4Q.
Huntsman Corp (HUN) is expected to report $0.14 for 4Q.
IAA Inc (IAA) is expected to report for 4Q.
Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) is expected to report for 4Q.
Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD) is expected to report $0.24 for 4Q.
John Bean Technologies (JBT) is expected to report $1.24 for 4Q.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA) is expected to report $-0.24 for 4Q.
LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) is expected to report $1.73 for 4Q.
Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) is expected to report $1.88 for 4Q.
Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) is expected to report $0.61 for 4Q.
Medtronic plc (MDT) is expected to report $0.94 for 3Q.
Molson Coors Beverage Co - Class B (TAP,TAPA) is expected to report $1.05 for 4Q.
NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) is expected to report for 4Q.
Qualstar Corp (QBAK) is expected to report for 3Q.
Singing Machine (MICS) is expected to report for 3Q.
Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) is expected to report $0.14 for 4Q.
The Middleby Corp (MIDD) is expected to report $2.33 for 4Q.
Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH) is expected to report $1.55 for 4Q.
Trinity Industries (TRN) is expected to report $0.44 for 4Q.
Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) is expected to report $1.55 for 4Q.
Walmart Inc (WMT) is expected to report $1.52 for 4Q.
Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) is expected to report $0.48 for 4Q.
Westlake Corp (WLK) is expected to report $2.20 for 4Q.
loanDepot Inc (LDI) is expected to report $-0.30 for 4Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
*Reliance Worldwide Downgraded to Hold from Buy by Jefferies
Axalta Coating Systems Raised to Outperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital
Axon Enterprise Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James
AXT Cut to Hold From Buy by Craig-Hallum
CH Robinson Worldwide Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Cisco Systems Raised to Buy From Hold by DZ Bank
Cohu Cut to Hold From Buy by Craig-Hallum
Coinbase Raised to Buy From Neutral by Compass Point
Digital Turbine Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Macquarie
DraftKings Raised to Buy From Neutral by BTIG
EPAM Systems Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Cowen & Co.
Focus Financial Partners Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James
Focus Financial Partners Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer
Generac Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
Healthcare Services Raised to Outperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital
Inozyme Pharma Shares Rise for Second Day in a Row, Up 8%
PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG
Peraso Raised to Buy From Hold by Benchmark
Perficient Cut to Neutral From Buy by National Alliance Securities
Subscribers: Disregard Devon Energy Headlines by Credit Suisse
Texas Roadhouse Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel
Toast Cut to Neutral From Outperform by SMBC Nikko
TravelCenters of America Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark
TravelCenters of America Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities
TuSimple Cut to Hold From Buy by HSBC
Universal Electronics Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities
Universal Electronics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Rosenblatt
Viatris Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital
Virgin Galactic Raised to Peer Perform From Underperform by Wolfe Research
Visteon Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim
