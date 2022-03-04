North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2

Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com TODAY IN CANADA

Earnings:

AltaGas 4Q

Softchoice 4Q

Economic Indicators (ET):

0830 Jan Building Permits

0830 4Q Labour productivity, hourly compensation & unit labour cost

1000 Feb Ivey Purchasing Managers Index

Stocks to Watch:

Alvopetro Energy: February Sales Volumes of 2479 Boepd, Including Natural-Gas Sales of 14.3 Mmcfpd and Associated Natural-Gas Liquids Sales From Condensate of 99 Bopd Based on Field Estimates; Natural-Gas Sales in Feb Are at New Contracted Price of BRL1.94/m3 or $11.28/mcf; Price Is Effective for All Natural-Gas Sales From Feb 1 to July 31, 2022; On March 2, Spud the 182-C1 Well on Block 182, the First of Two Conventional Natural-Gas Exploration Wells Planned for 2022, Anticipate the Well Will Take Approximately 42 Days to Drill

---

Aris Gold 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; Rev $12.1M

---

Denison Mines 2021 EPS C$0.02; Results Reflect Improving Uranium Market; Improvement in Uranium Spot Price 'Appears to Have Catalyzed Further Fundamental Developments in the Long-Term Supply Market'

---

MEG Energy 2Q EPS C$0.57; Net C$177M; Rev C$1.31B

MEG Energy: Expects to Soon Reach Its Previously Announced Near-Term Net Debt Target of $1.7B; Board of Directors Approved Filing of an Application With TSX for NCIB Which, Once Approved, Will Allow MEG to Initiate a Shr Buyback Program; Program to Buy Back Over Next 12 Mos Up to 10% of the Corporation's Public Float, as Defined by the TSX, Up to a Maximum of Approximately 27.2M

---

Sleep Country Canada 4Q Adj EPS C$0.83; Basic EPS C$0.72; Adj EPS C$0.83

---

Tamarack Valley Energy 4Q Net C$140.4M; EPS C$0.34 Vs. Loss C$0.08; Oil & Gas Processing Rev C$243.2M Vs. C$64.9M; 4Q Production Up 83% at 40,384 Boe/d

Tamarack Valley 2021 EPS C$1.08 Vs. Loss C$1.40; Rev C$701.05M Vs. C$222.1M; FY Production Up 57% at 34,562 Boe/d; 2022 Guidance Unchanged; Targets Production of 45,000-46,000 Boe/d

Expected Major Events for Friday

00:01/UK: Jan Zoopla House Price Index

00:01/UK: Feb BRC-Sensormatic IQ Footfall Monitor

02:00/JPN: Feb Imported Vehicle Sales

07:00/GER: Jan Foreign Trade

07:45/FRA: Jan Industrial production index

09:00/ITA: 4Q GDP

09:00/UK: Feb UK monthly car registrations figures

09:30/UK: Feb CIPS / Markit Construction PMI

09:30/UK: 4Q Bank of England external business stats

13:30/CAN: Jan Building permits

13:30/CAN: 4Q Labour productivity, hourly compensation & unit labour cost

13:30/US: Feb U.S. Employment Report

15:00/CAN: Feb Ivey Purchasing Managers Index

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Expected Earnings for Friday

Absci Corp (ABSI) is expected to report for 4Q.

AltaGas is expected to report $0.40 for 4Q.

Bridgford Foods Corp (BRID) is expected to report for 1Q.

Buhler Industries (BIIAF,BUI.T) is expected to report for 1Q.

Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) is expected to report for 4Q.

Clear Secure Inc (YOU) is expected to report for 4Q.

Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN) is expected to report for 4Q.

Ensign Energy Services Inc (ESI.T,ESVIF) is expected to report $-0.18 for 4Q.

Fastenal Co (FAST) is expected to report.

Finch Therapeutics Group Inc (FNCH) is expected to report for 4Q.

Hibbett Inc (HIBB) is expected to report $1.25 for 4Q.

Hurco Cos (HURC) is expected to report for 1Q.

Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.T) is expected to report $0.14 for 4Q.

Imara Inc (IMRA) is expected to report for 4Q.

InTEST (INTT) is expected to report $0.07 for 4Q.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) is expected to report for 2Q.

Instil Bio Inc (TIL) is expected to report for 4Q.

Kansas City Life Insurance Co (KCLI) is expected to report for 4Q.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) is expected to report for 4Q.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) is expected to report for 4Q.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) is expected to report $-0.23 for 4Q.

McCoy Global is expected to report for 4Q.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc (MMED.GR) is expected to report for 4Q.

Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) is expected to report for 4Q.

National Security Group (NSEC) is expected to report for 4Q.

National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI) is expected to report for 4Q.

OFS Capital Corp (OFS) is expected to report $0.27 for 4Q.

Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX) is expected to report $-0.18 for 4Q.

Preformed Line Products (PLPC) is expected to report for 4Q.

Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE) is expected to report $-0.52 for 4Q.

RF Capital Group is expected to report for 4Q.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) is expected to report for 4Q.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM) is expected to report for 4Q.

Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN.T,RPKIF) is expected to report for 4Q.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc (SNSE) is expected to report for 4Q.

Smart Share Global Ltd - ADR (EM) is expected to report for 4Q.

Solitario Zinc Corp (SLR.T,XPL) is expected to report for 4Q.

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) is expected to report for 4Q.

Ur-Energy Inc (URE.T,URG) is expected to report for 4Q.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) is expected to report for 4Q.

Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Allegiant Travel Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group

Avalo Therapeutics Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Ball Corp Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital

Bally's Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc

Biogen Raised to Outperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital

Blackstone Sec Lending Fd Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup

Boston Properties Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group

Box Raised to Neutral From Underweight by JP Morgan

Douglas Emmett Raised to Outperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group

Gemini Therapeutics Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by SVB Leerink

GlobalFoundries Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

GoHealth Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital

GrowGeneration Cut to Neutral From Buy by Roth Capital

Intel Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

IPG Photonics Cut to Hold From Buy by Needham

Kilroy Realty Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group

Neurocrine Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Qorvo Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Renewable Energy Group Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

Rimini Street Raised to Buy From Neutral by Alliance Global Partners

SciPlay Raised to Buy From Neutral by DA Davidson

Sotera Health Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Southwest Airlines Raised to Outperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group

Teladoc Health Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research

Teradyne Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Veeva Systems Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

Vir Biotechnology Raised to Neutral From Underperform by Baird

Weave Communications Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

Weave Communications Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-22 0522ET