North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2

A Russian oil embargo ramps up pressure on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to increase production or side with Russia. As the war in Ukraine becomes a proxy conflict in a new Cold War, the cartel can't hope to maintain its current studied neutrality.

President Biden banned imports of Russian oil on Tuesday, sending the price of Brent crude to an intraday high of $133 a barrel. The U.K. may soon follow, but the key export market for Russian oil is Europe. Many buyers already were avoiding Russian crude due to fears of breaching financial sanctions or hurting their reputations. European energy giant Shell on Tuesday even announced its own private boycott of Russian oil and gas and apologized for buying a cargo of Russian oil last Friday, after coming under public pressure.

EU Ministers Assess Cyber Priorities Amid Ukraine War

European Union telecommunications ministers are meeting in Paris this week to discuss cyber and technology strategy amid the war in Ukraine.

The event, held Tuesday and Wednesday, includes sessions on combating online disinformation, strengthening the resilience of electronic communications infrastructure and networks in Europe, and protecting European cyberspace, organizers said.

TODAY IN CANADA

Earnings:

Economic Indicators (ET):

- Nothing major scheduled

Market Talk:

Canada Can Supply One Third of Oil U.S. Had Been Buying From Russia: Suncor CEO

Canada could supply about a third of the amount of oil that the U.S. had been buying from Russia, Mark Little, CEO of Canadian oil producer Suncor Energy Inc., says at an energy conference in Houston. "The vast majority is available today," he says, speaking at the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference. The U.S. bans the import of Russian oil and other energy sources, as it continues to ratchet up pressure following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. About 8% of the U.S.'s imports of oil and refined products came from Russia last year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

All times in GMT.

Expected Earnings for Wednesday

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

