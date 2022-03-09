North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2

A Russian oil embargo ramps up pressure on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to increase production or side with Russia. As the war in Ukraine becomes a proxy conflict in a new Cold War, the cartel can't hope to maintain its current studied neutrality.
President Biden banned imports of Russian oil on Tuesday, sending the price of Brent crude to an intraday high of $133 a barrel. The U.K. may soon follow, but the key export market for Russian oil is Europe. Many buyers already were avoiding Russian crude due to fears of breaching financial sanctions or hurting their reputations. European energy giant Shell on Tuesday even announced its own private boycott of Russian oil and gas and apologized for buying a cargo of Russian oil last Friday, after coming under public pressure.
EU Ministers Assess Cyber Priorities Amid Ukraine War
European Union telecommunications ministers are meeting in Paris this week to discuss cyber and technology strategy amid the war in Ukraine.
The event, held Tuesday and Wednesday, includes sessions on combating online disinformation, strengthening the resilience of electronic communications infrastructure and networks in Europe, and protecting European cyberspace, organizers said.
Write to sarka.halas@wsj.com
TODAY IN CANADA
Earnings:
Alaris Eqty Ptrns Incm (AD.U.T) 4Q
Altius Minerals 4Q
Dexterra Grp Inc. (DXT.T) 4Q
Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.T) 4Q
LifeWorks 4Q
Linamar 4Q
Pet Valu Hldgs Ltd. (PET.T) 4Q
Peyto Explrtn & Dvlpmnt. (PEY.T) 4Q
Points.com Inc. (PTS.T) 4Q
ShawCor 4Q
Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.T) 4Q
VerticalScope Hldgs. (FORA.T) 4Q
WSP Global 4Q
Economic Indicators (ET):
- Nothing major scheduled
Market Talk:
Canada Can Supply One Third of Oil U.S. Had Been Buying From Russia: Suncor CEO
Canada could supply about a third of the amount of oil that the U.S. had been buying from Russia, Mark Little, CEO of Canadian oil producer Suncor Energy Inc., says at an energy conference in Houston. "The vast majority is available today," he says, speaking at the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference. The U.S. bans the import of Russian oil and other energy sources, as it continues to ratchet up pressure following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. About 8% of the U.S.'s imports of oil and refined products came from Russia last year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Expected Major Events for Wednesday
06:00/JPN: Feb Preliminary Machine Tool Orders
06:30/FRA: 4Q Job creation
09:00/ITA: Jan Industrial Production
12:00/US: 03/04 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
15:00/US: Feb Online Help Wanted Index
15:00/US: Jan Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey
15:30/US: 03/04 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
17:00/US: World Agricultural Supply & Demand Estimates (WASDE)
23:50/JPN: Feb Corporate Goods Price Index
All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.
Expected Earnings for Wednesday
Accel Entertainment Inc (ACEL) is expected to report for 4Q.
Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) is expected to report for 4Q.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN.T) is expected to report for 4Q.
Altius Minerals is expected to report for 4Q.
Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) is expected to report for 4Q.
Bonterra Energy (BNE.T,BNEFF) is expected to report for 4Q.
Campbell Soup (CPB) is expected to report $0.67 for 2Q.
Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY) is expected to report for 4Q.
Ebix Inc (EBIX) is expected to report $0.72 for 4Q.
Essential Energy Services Ltd (EEYUF,ESN.T) is expected to report $0.02 for 4Q.
Express Inc (EXPR) is expected to report for 4Q.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) is expected to report $-0.09 for 4Q.
Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) is expected to report for 4Q.
Global Water Resources Inc (GWR.T,GWRS) is expected to report $0.01 for 4Q.
Granite REIT (GRPU,GRT.UN.T) is expected to report for 4Q.
Jaguar Mining is expected to report for 4Q.
Korn Ferry (KFY) is expected to report $1.39 for 3Q.
Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) is expected to report $0.48 for 4Q.
Linamar (LIMAF,LNR.T) is expected to report $2.21 for 4Q.
Miller Industries (MLR) is expected to report for 4Q.
NuVista Energy is expected to report $0.30 for 4Q.
Oatly Group AB - ADR (OTLY) is expected to report for 4Q.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY.T,PEYUF) is expected to report for 4Q.
Points.com Inc (PCOM,PTS.T) is expected to report for 4Q.
PowerFleet Inc (PWFL) is expected to report for 4Q.
Profire Energy Inc (PFIE) is expected to report $-0.01 for 4Q.
PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) is expected to report for 4Q.
Rev Group Inc (REVG) is expected to report $0.04 for 1Q.
Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) is expected to report $0.78 for 4Q.
Sandridge Energy Inc (SD) is expected to report for 4Q.
Stella-Jones Inc (SJ.T) is expected to report $0.28 for 4Q.
The Children's Place Inc (PLCE) is expected to report $2.53 for 4Q.
Thor Industries (THO) is expected to report $3.16 for 2Q.
TransAct Technologies Inc (TACT) is expected to report $-0.24 for 4Q.
United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) is expected to report $1.02 for 2Q.
VSE Corp (VSEC) is expected to report $0.77 for 4Q.
Vaalco Energy (EGY) is expected to report for 4Q.
Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) is expected to report $0.25 for 4Q.
Vertex Inc (VERX) is expected to report for 4Q.
WSP Global is expected to report $1.25 for 4Q.
Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Alector Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel
Bank of America Raised to Neutral From Underperform by Baird
Biogen Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel
BlackRock Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas
Callon Petroleum Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities
Cara Therapeutics Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Caterpillar Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies
ConocoPhillips Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
Consolidated Comm Hldgs Raised to Neutral From Sell by Citigroup
Diamondback Energy Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
DISH Network Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS
DT Midstream Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Credit Suisse
Entasis Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Wedbush
Enveric Biosciences Cut to Hold From Buy by Aegis Capital
EOG Resources Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
Fastenal Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Wells Fargo
First Horizon Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
H&E Equipment Services Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS
HollyFrontier Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
Houlihan Lokey Is Maintained at Underweight by Morgan Stanley
Northern Oil Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
Okta Raised to Buy From Neutral by Mizuho
Ovintiv Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
Passage Bio Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
PBF Energy Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
Riot Blockchain Cut to Neutral From Buy by Compass Point
Squarespace Cut to Neutral From Buy by Mizuho
SW Energy Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities
Tyra Biosciences Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies
Wintrust Raised to Buy From Neutral by Janney Montgomery Scott
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-09-22 0551ET