North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2

Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline PLC said Wednesday that it is buying biopharmaceutical company Sierra Oncology Inc. for $1.9 billion as it complements its own expertise, and backed its guidance.

GlaxoSmithKline will pay $55 per share in cash, a 39% premium to its closing price of $39.52 on Tuesday. The deal has the support of Sierra's board as well as shareholders owning 28% of its stock.

Etsy CEO Josh Silverman Stands by Strategy of Competing With Amazon

The chief executive officer of Etsy Inc. defended the company's strategy to become an online shopping destination that can compete with Amazon.com Inc. and said recent moves that have been unpopular among some sellers would benefit them in the long run.

More than 20,000 sellers on the digital marketplace have signed a petition against Etsy's decision to raise the commission it charges on each transaction to 6.5% from 5%. Some have temporarily closed their shops in protest.

MetLife Sells About $1.2 Billion in Private-Equity Secondary Transaction

MetLife Inc. has reduced its private-equity and venture-capital portfolio by about $1.2 billion through an unusual asset sale that will allow the insurance company to continue managing the assets.

The assets were sold to a new fund-of-funds platform, with private markets investment firm HarbourVest Partners LP as the lead investor and other institutional investors also buying in.

U.S. and Chinese Bond Yields Converge, Reversing a Decadelong Pattern

For more than a decade, government bonds in China yielded substantially more than their U.S. counterparts, making the yuan-denominated debt securities a big draw for global investors wanting exposure to the world's second-largest economy.

That yield advantage vanished on Monday this week-at least in nominal terms. The yield on benchmark 10-year Chinese government bonds closed at 2.767% that day, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury note ended at 2.779%.

Russia's Oil Industry, Linchpin of Economy, Feels Sting of Ukraine War Disruptions

Oil is backing up through Russia's energy supply chain and leading to a drop in crude-oil production, a blow to Moscow's main economic engine as the war in Ukraine rages.

Refiners are trimming output and in some cases closing down because of falling demand at home and abroad. Storage space is running low in pipelines and tanks. Wells, which pump from some of the world's biggest crude reserves, are dialing down production.

German Economy's Growth Forecasts Lowered on Ukraine War

The German economy is steering through difficult waters and faces the highest inflation rates in decades, a group of German economic research institutes said in a joint report.

The group of institutes, including the ifo Institute, lowered their growth outlook for this year to 2.7% from 4.8%. For 2023, they forecast 3.1% GDP growth.

U.K. Inflation Hits Fresh Three-Decade High, Squeezing Household Budgets

The U.K.'s inflation rate rose to a fresh three-decade high in March, as energy prices surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, driving a decline in real incomes that is forecast to be the most severe since the mid-1950s.

Consumer prices were 7% higher in March than a year earlier, a pickup from the 6.2% rate of inflation in February, and the highest since March 1992, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.

China's Export Growth Slowed, Imports Fell in March

BEIJING-China's exports rose 14.7% on year in March, slowing from a pace of 16.3% in the January-February period, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs Wednesday.

The result largely matched the 14% forecast made by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Russian Forces Renew Focus on Southern and Eastern Ukraine

LVIV, Ukraine-Russian forces launched airstrikes on Ukrainian positions inside the besieged city of Mariupol early Wednesday, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said peace talks with Kyiv had reached a dead end, as troops from both sides exchanged fire ahead of an expected uptick in violence.

Russia is redeploying troops from around the Kyiv area, where its initial attempt to take the capital failed, to southern and eastern Ukraine, where it made early gains in the first weeks of the invasion. Ukraine has used the lull in fighting to boost appeals to the West for more weapons and sanctions on Russia as several European leaders are expected to visit Kyiv on Wednesday.

Derby's Take: The Economic Effect of the Fed's Balance Sheet? Hard to Say Exactly

Even as the Federal Reserve prepares to shrink its balance sheet, what effect that process will have on the economy remains hazy.

Speaking with The Wall Street Journal Tuesday, Fed governor Lael Brainard was asked if she could quantify the effect of the looming cuts in the central bank's $9 trillion balance sheet. While there are estimates that attempt to map reductions in asset holdings to rate rises, she said, they aren't very precise.

Biden Administration Looks to Speed Student-Loan Forgiveness for Defrauded Borrowers

The Biden administration is working to expand forgiveness of student loans of students who successfully claim they were defrauded by schools, a key component of its piecemeal approach to reducing educational debt.

For-profit colleges worry that the administration could make it too easy to apply for and obtain loan forgiveness, potentially damaging the schools' reputations and forcing some to close.

Support for Saudi Arabia 'Counter' to U.S. Interests, House Democrats Say

ISTANBUL-The leaders of the House foreign affairs and intelligence committees and more than 20 other Democrats plan to press the Biden administration to take a tougher stance on Saudi Arabia, citing Riyadh's refusal to cooperate with Washington over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a range of human-rights issues.

In a letter reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, the lawmakers issued some of the toughest criticism the Biden administration has faced from Congress over its handling of the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia. President Biden described Saudi Arabia as a pariah state during the 2020 campaign and promised to hold the Saudi government accountable for alleged rights abuses, but has taken few concrete steps to do so.

TODAY IN CANADA

Earnings:

Cogeco Commun (CCA.T) 2Q

North West Company (NWC.T) 4Q

Shaw Commun (SJR.B.T) 2Q

Economic Indicators (ET):

1000 Bank of Canada interest rate announcement

Market Talk:

Local, Regional Govt Borrowings to Remain Inflated

Local and regional government borrowings will remain inflated in 2022-2023, S&P Global Ratings says in a report. The borrowings will total about $2.35 trillion per year, S&P says. The agency expects total global LRG debt to reach a new peak of $16.1 trillion by 2023, with LRGs in India and Canada being the most indebted compared with the size of their budgets. "Persistent infrastructure needs, rising demand for services, high refinancing requirements, and reduced central government financial support will keep borrowing high over the next two years," S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Felix Ejgel said. The LRGs in developed markets, China, and India are expected to continue tapping debt capital markets, "while those in other emerging markets will stay away, maintaining unused capacity to borrow," S&P said.

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

06:00/UK: Mar UK producer prices

06:00/UK: Mar UK monthly inflation figures

08:00/ITA: Feb Industrial Production

08:00/FRA: Apr IEA Oil Market Report

08:00/GER: Ifo Joint Economic Forecast of German economic research institutes

08:30/UK: Feb UK House Price Index

11:00/US: 04/08 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey

12:30/US: Mar PPI

14:00/CAN: Bank of Canada interest rate announcement

14:30/US: 04/08 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report

23:01/UK: Mar RICS Residential Market Survey

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Expected Earnings for Wednesday

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd (ASA) is expected to report for 1Q.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (ACUR) is expected to report for 4Q.

Argan Inc (AGX) is expected to report $0.33 for 4Q.

Avalon Advanced Materials is expected to report for 2Q.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) is expected to report $0.05 for 4Q.

BlackRock Inc (BLK) is expected to report $9.15 for 1Q.

Clearday Inc (CLRD) is expected to report for 4Q.

Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA.T,CGEAF) is expected to report $2.23 for 2Q.

Cogeco is expected to report for 2Q.

Crawford United Corp (CRAWA) is expected to report for 4Q.

Cryo-Cell International Inc (CCEL) is expected to report for 1Q.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) is expected to report $-1.33 for 1Q.

Digital Ally Inc (DGLY) is expected to report $-0.02 for 4Q.

Fastenal Co (FAST) is expected to report $0.44 for 1Q.

Fastenal Co (FAST) is expected to report.

Firan Technology Group is expected to report for 1Q.

First Republic Bank (FRC) is expected to report $1.89 for 1Q.

Hooker Furnishings Corp (HOFT) is expected to report $0.10 for 4Q.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc (IPCI,IPCI.T) is expected to report for 1Q.

Ion Geophysical Corp (IO) is expected to report $-0.77 for 4Q.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) is expected to report $2.72 for 1Q.

Jewett-Cameron (JCT-T,JCTCF) is expected to report for 2Q.

MICT Inc (MICT) is expected to report for 4Q.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) is expected to report $0.12 for 1Q.

MaxCyte is expected to report for 1Q.

North West Co Inc (NWC.T) is expected to report $0.46 for 4Q.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDTTU) is expected to report for 4Q.

Shaw Communications Inc - Class B (SJR,SJR.A.V,SJR.B.T) is expected to report $0.33 for 2Q.

Tanzanian Gold Corp (TNX.T,TRX) is expected to report for 2Q.

Theratechnologies (TH.T,THTX) is expected to report $-0.07 for 1Q.

