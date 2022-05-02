North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -2

A series of moves by the tech giant, as well as signals from its suppliers, make clear that it aims to start designing the modems of the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. Doing so could enable a future of always-on smart glasses and augmented reality, more wearables with their own independent connection to cellular networks, Mac laptops with 5G connectivity, and faster-than-ever downloads and streaming on its flagship iPhones.

Fed Prepares Double-Barreled Tightening With Bond Runoff

To support financial markets and the economy during the pandemic, the Federal Reserve more than doubled its asset portfolio of mostly Treasury and mortgage securities to a mammoth $9 trillion.

Eurozone Manufacturing Growth Weakened Further Amid Record Input Price Inflation

Eurozone manufacturers lost further growth momentum in April at the start of the second quarter as output increased only marginally and at the weakest rate since June 2020, S&P Global said.

The S&P Global eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to a 15-month low of 55.5 in April from 56.5 in March. While still above the 50.0 no-change mark and therefore indicative of improving conditions, it marked a sustained loss of growth momentum as the headline PMI fell for the third month running.

China's Economy Appears to Be Stalling, Threatening to Drag Down Global Growth

Throttled by Beijing's zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19, China's economy is facing a spell of slower growth. Economists are toying with the term "recession" to describe it.

A recession commonly means two straight quarters of contraction, and that remains unlikely for China, many economists say. The country has many ways to ensure it posts stronger growth than the U.S. and Europe this year, including the ability to unleash heavy government spending.

Beijing, Shanghai Outbreaks Renew Debate Over China's Covid-19 Strategy

With Beijing and Shanghai struggling to control Covid-19 outbreaks, China's pandemic strategy faces a moment of truth.

The highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus has shut down Shanghai for more than a month. Its threat to do the same to the country's capital is fueling debate over whether China needs to shift its zero-tolerance approach.

Europe to Make Fresh Push to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal

European officials are preparing to make a fresh push to salvage a nuclear deal with Iran, offering to send a top European Union negotiator to Tehran in an effort to break a stalemate in talks, according to Western diplomats.

Enrique Mora, the European Union coordinator of the negotiations, has told Iranian counterparts he is ready to return to Tehran to open a pathway through the deadlock, the people said. So far, Iran hasn't responded with an invitation, the people added.

April Extends Bond Investors' Woes

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note logged its biggest monthly increase in more than a decade in April, lifted by mounting expectations for higher interest rates that have deepened the pain for debt investors.

Bond yields, which rise when bond prices fall, have been surging since the start of the year, with few signs of slowing down. Inflation has remained stubbornly high and analysts have ratcheted up forecasts for how aggressively the Federal Reserve will act to tame it.

As Inflation Eases Public Debt Load, Economists Sound Cautionary Note

Rampant inflation is helping reduce the weight of the world's public debt relative to its economic output, a boon for governments that economists warn could easily backfire if inflation stays unchecked.

Some highly indebted European countries-including Greece, Portugal and the U.K.-are on track to erase the additional debt raised to combat the Covid-19 pandemic as a share of gross domestic product over the next year or two, taking their debt-to-GDP ratios below 2019 levels, according to data from the International Monetary Fund.

Americans Are Showing Inflation Fatigue, and Some Companies See a Breaking Point

Executives running some of the world's biggest retailers, manufacturers and consumer-products makers say they are seeing signs that people are becoming less willing to absorb price increases.

Marlboro maker Altria Inc. said cigarette smokers are trading down to discount brands as higher gasoline prices shrink their disposable income. Sleep Number Corp. and Tempur Sealy International Inc. caution demand is falling for mattresses and some big-ticket items. 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. said it believes consumers are spending less on bouquets, partly because they are worried about rising inflation.

Wall Street Reluctantly Embraces Crypto

Wall Street has a message for its many clients that have been eager to invest in cryptocurrencies: OK, OK, we hear you.

The largest U.S. banks, securities firms and custodians, many of whom once greeted the emergence of digital assets with skepticism, are now showcasing their forays into the market.

Record Fertilizer Prices Drive Investors, Farmers to Microbes

Startups marketing alternative crop fertilizers said they are gaining traction among U.S. farmers and investors, pitching themselves as a potentially cheaper option as prices for traditional fertilizers surge.

Companies such as Pivot Bio, Kula Bio and Anuvia are pushing development of farm fertilizers by harnessing microbes or plant-based products to deliver nutrients that corn and other crops need. They aim to replace traditional fertilizers produced from natural gas or mined underground, prices of which have hit records this year due to supply-chain constraints and Russia's war on Ukraine.

Russia Recasts Fight in Ukraine as War With the West

Moscow is recasting its fight with Ukraine as a broader war between Russia and the West, as Kremlin leaders and state propaganda outlets warn Russians that the conflict with its smaller neighbor could spill over into a global clash.

The Kremlin and state-controlled media have warned in recent days that the West ultimately seeks to contain-or even destroy-Russia and have threatened retaliation, including the possibility of nuclear strikes.

Covid-19 Cases Rise in the U.S., With Limited Impact

As new Omicron variants further infiltrate the U.S., a jumble of signals suggest the latest increase in Covid-19 infections hasn't sparked a commensurate surge in severe illness even as risks remain.

Covid-19 virus levels detected in wastewater in the Northeast, the first region to see significant concentrations of the easily transmitted Omicron BA.2 variant, appear to have flattened out in the past two weeks. Covid-19 hospital admissions have risen in the region, but they remain far below levels during earlier surges that indicated widespread severe illness and taxed healthcare facilities.

Beijing, Shanghai Outbreaks Renew Debate Over China's Covid-19 Strategy

With Beijing and Shanghai struggling to control Covid-19 outbreaks, China's pandemic strategy faces a moment of truth.

The highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus has shut down Shanghai for more than a month. Its threat to do the same to the country's capital is fueling debate over whether China needs to shift its zero-tolerance approach.

Trump's Influence Faces Test in Republican Primaries in May

A series of May primaries represent the biggest test yet of Donald Trump's post-presidential influence on the Republican electorate, with the outcomes carrying implications for his potential third White House campaign and control of Congress.

The fate of several of Mr. Trump's highest-profile endorsements will be determined during a month that features a dozen primaries from coast to coast. GOP contests for U.S. Senate in Ohio on Tuesday and the battleground states of Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania in the following weeks will be among the most closely watched, as well as a Republican primary for governor in Georgia, where Mr. Trump badly wants incumbent Brian Kemp defeated.

New Zealand, Other Nations Set to Sign On to Biden's Asia Economic Plan, PM Ardern Says

New Zealand and other nations are set to sign on to President Biden's signature economic initiative for Asia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday, while still signaling a preference for the U.S. to join a regional trade deal rejected under the Trump administration.

Mr. Biden's proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework is meant to show the U.S.'s economic commitment to Asia and the Pacific at a time of increased competition for influence with China. Some analysts have said it could struggle for credibility since it doesn't appear to be a formal economic agreement and may only gather together the existing longstanding allies and friends of the U.S. in the region.

Ukraine War Puts Spy Satellites for Hire in the Spotlight

AURORA, Colo.-Ukrainian forces hunting Russian tanks and tracking troop movement are being aided by imagery from a growing number of commercial spy satellites, giving Kyiv access to intelligence once the domain of only a few governments.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on his neighbor has coincided with a boom in the number and sophistication of commercial surveillance satellites, with hundreds now in orbit. Company officials say they are streaming data to the U.S. and allied governments, sometimes directly to Kyiv authorities to aid them in repelling Russia's invading force, as well as to humanitarian groups to help them map the chaos and evacuate civilians.

Russia's War in Ukraine Is Straining Global Economic Cooperation

WASHINGTON-A rift between Western democracies and Russia and China is forcing policy makers to figure out how to keep conversations alive among nations with diverse views as they face economic challenges arising from the war in Ukraine.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-22 0506ET