North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -2

Manufacturing orders fell 4.7% on month in adjusted terms, after a revised 0.8% decline in February, according to data from federal statistics office Destatis released Thursday.
Brazil's Central Bank Raises Key Rate to 12.75%, Sees Smaller Rate Increase at Next Meeting
SÃO PAULO-The Central Bank of Brazil raised its benchmark Selic lending rate to the highest level in five years and said it would continue with its strategy as long as needed until the country's rapid inflation starts to slow.
The bank's monetary policy committee, known as the Copom, raised the Selic by 1 percentage point to 12.75%. Policy makers said they would raise the Selic by a smaller amount at the next meeting, in June.
California Gov. Newsom Issues Executive Order for Crypto Business Rules
California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Wednesday aimed at fostering the development of the crypto industry within the state.
The order, the state said, makes California the first in the nation to begin creating a comprehensive framework for the high-profile, and sometimes controversial, industry. Other states, like New York and Wyoming notably, have crafted laws that address at least some aspects of the crypto markets.
Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com TODAY IN CANADA
Earnings:
Alaris 1Q
Altius Renewable 1Q
Aritzia 4Q
BCE 1Q
Bombardier 1Q
Cameco 1Q
Canadian Natrl Resourcs 1Q
Chorus Aviation 1Q
Endeavour Mining 1Q
Enerplus 1Q
HLS Therapeutics 1Q
Hydro One 1Q
IBI 1Q
IGM 1Q
Jamieson Wellness 1Q
Kinaxis 1Q
Labrador Iron Ore 1Q
Linamar 1Q
Magnet Forensics 1Q
MARTINREA Intl 1Q
NFI 1Q
Nomad Royalty 1Q
Oncolytics Biotech 1Q
Pembina Pipeline 1Q
Resolute Forest 1Q
Shopify 1Q
SNC-Lavalin 1Q
Stelco 1Q
Timbercreek 1Q
Trisura 1Q
Uni-Select 1Q
Wheaton Precious 1Q
WildBrain 3Q
Economic Indicators:
None scheduled
Stocks to Watch:
AutoCanada 1Q EPS C$0.10; Rev C$1.34M; Net C$4.3M; 1Q Used Retail Vehicles Sold Increased by 2,620, or 29.6%
Black Diamond Group 1Q EPS C$0.07; 1Q Rev C$70.5M; Declares Dividend of C$0.015
Great-West Lifeco 1Q EPS C$0.83
Information Services Corp 1Q EPS C$0.41; Declares Dividend of C$0.23; 1Q Rev C$44.2M
Loop Energy 1Q Loss C$8M; Rev C$0.2M
PHX Energy Services 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.09; Loss C$4.2M; Rev C$112.1M; 2022 Cap Expenditures Budget Is Expected to Be C$85M
Sleep Country Canada 1Q EPS C$0.50; Net C$18.4M
Taseko Mines 1Q EPS C$0.02; Net C$5.1M; Rev C$118.3M >TGB
Western Forest Products 1Q EPS C$0.11; 1Q Rev C$359.6M
Expected Major Events for Thursday
06:00/GER: Mar Manufacturing orders
06:00/GER: Mar Manufacturing turnover
06:45/FRA: Mar Industrial production index
08:00/UK: Apr UK monthly car registrations figures
08:30/UK: Apr UK Official Reserves
08:30/UK: Apr Narrow money (Notes & Coin) and reserve balances
08:30/UK: Apr S&P Global / CIPS UK Services PMI
11:00/UK: Bank of England Monetary Policy Report
11:00/UK: UK interest rate decision
11:30/US: Apr Challenger Job-Cut Report
12:30/US: 04/30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
12:30/US: 1Q Preliminary Productivity & Costs
12:30/US: U.S. Weekly Export Sales
14:30/US: 04/29 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
15:00/US: Apr Global Services PMI
16:00/US: Apr Monthly U.S. Retail Chain Store Sales Index
20:30/US: Foreign Central Bank Holdings
20:30/US: Federal Discount Window Borrowings
23:01/UK: Apr BRC-Sensormatic IQ Footfall Monitor
23:30/JPN: Apr CPI (Tokyo), CPI ex-Food (Tokyo)
23:50/JPN: Apr Monetary Base
All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.
Expected Earnings for Thursday
Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) is expected to report $-1.82 for 1Q.
Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) is expected to report $-0.26 for 1Q.
BCE Inc (BCE,BCE.T) is expected to report $0.81 for 1Q.
Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) is expected to report $1.58 for 2Q.
CBRE Group (CBRE) is expected to report $1.03 for 1Q.
CIRCOR International Inc (CIR) is expected to report $0.01 for 4Q.
Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) is expected to report $0.14 for 1Q.
Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVGI) is expected to report $0.17 for 1Q.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) is expected to report $-0.90 for 1Q.
ConocoPhillips (COP) is expected to report $2.99 for 1Q.
Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) is expected to report $-0.09 for 1Q.
CoreCard Corp (CCRD) is expected to report $0.81 for 1Q.
Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) is expected to report for 1Q.
Crocs Inc (CROX) is expected to report $1.26 for 1Q.
Dominion Energy (D) is expected to report $1.16 for 1Q.
Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO) is expected to report $-0.55 for 1Q.
Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) is expected to report for 1Q.
IDACORP Inc (IDA) is expected to report $0.92 for 1Q.
Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD) is expected to report for 1Q.
Ingredion Inc (INGR) is expected to report $1.75 for 1Q.
Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) is expected to report $1.21 for 1Q.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) is expected to report $-0.63 for 1Q.
Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) is expected to report $0.73 for 1Q.
Lancaster Colony (LANC) is expected to report $0.81 for 3Q.
LendingTree Inc (TREE) is expected to report $-0.90 for 1Q.
Lifeway Foods (LWAY) is expected to report $-0.17 for 4Q.
Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) is expected to report $1.04 for 1Q.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) is expected to report $-0.40 for 1Q.
Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) is expected to report for 1Q.
Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) is expected to report $-0.27 for 1Q.
NuStar Energy LP (NS) is expected to report $0.29 for 1Q.
Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN) is expected to report for 1Q.
OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW) is expected to report for 2Q.
Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) is expected to report $4.26 for 3Q.
Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) is expected to report $0.09 for 1Q.
Resolute Forest Products (RFP,RFP.T) is expected to report for 1Q.
SCI Engineered Materials Inc (SCIA) is expected to report for 1Q.
Shopify Inc (SHOP,SHOP.T) is expected to report $-0.69 for 1Q.
SolarWinds Corp (SWI) is expected to report for 1Q.
Urban Edge Properties (UE) is expected to report for 1Q.
Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Akamai Technologies Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird
Alaunos Therapeutics Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
Burlington Stores Cut to Mixed From Positive by OTR Global
Carvana Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
KAR Auction Raised to Market Outperform From Market Perform by CJS Securities
Leggett & Platt Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James
Livent Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Cowen & Co.
Lyft Cut to Neutral From Positive by Susquehanna
Macrogenics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim
Premier Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler
PROS Holdings Raised to Buy From Hold by Craig-Hallum
PVH Corp Cut to Mixed From Positive by OTR Global
Scotts Miracle-Gro Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel
Scotts Miracle-Gro Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Shift Technologies Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG
Spero Therapeutics Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group
Spero Therapeutics Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Cowen & Co.
Starbucks Raised to Outperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group
SVB Financial Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research
Vornado Cut to Underweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler
WesBanco Cut to Underweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler
Workiva Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-05-22 0537ET