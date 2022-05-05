North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -2

Manufacturing orders fell 4.7% on month in adjusted terms, after a revised 0.8% decline in February, according to data from federal statistics office Destatis released Thursday.

Brazil's Central Bank Raises Key Rate to 12.75%, Sees Smaller Rate Increase at Next Meeting

SÃO PAULO-The Central Bank of Brazil raised its benchmark Selic lending rate to the highest level in five years and said it would continue with its strategy as long as needed until the country's rapid inflation starts to slow.

The bank's monetary policy committee, known as the Copom, raised the Selic by 1 percentage point to 12.75%. Policy makers said they would raise the Selic by a smaller amount at the next meeting, in June.

California Gov. Newsom Issues Executive Order for Crypto Business Rules

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Wednesday aimed at fostering the development of the crypto industry within the state.

The order, the state said, makes California the first in the nation to begin creating a comprehensive framework for the high-profile, and sometimes controversial, industry. Other states, like New York and Wyoming notably, have crafted laws that address at least some aspects of the crypto markets.

Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com TODAY IN CANADA

Earnings:

Alaris 1Q

Altius Renewable 1Q

Aritzia 4Q

BCE 1Q

Bombardier 1Q

Cameco 1Q

Canadian Natrl Resourcs 1Q

Chorus Aviation 1Q

Endeavour Mining 1Q

Enerplus 1Q

HLS Therapeutics 1Q

Hydro One 1Q

IBI 1Q

IGM 1Q

Jamieson Wellness 1Q

Kinaxis 1Q

Labrador Iron Ore 1Q

Linamar 1Q

Magnet Forensics 1Q

MARTINREA Intl 1Q

NFI 1Q

Nomad Royalty 1Q

Oncolytics Biotech 1Q

Pembina Pipeline 1Q

Resolute Forest 1Q

Shopify 1Q

SNC-Lavalin 1Q

Stelco 1Q

Timbercreek 1Q

Trisura 1Q

Uni-Select 1Q

Wheaton Precious 1Q

WildBrain 3Q

Economic Indicators:

None scheduled

Stocks to Watch:

AutoCanada 1Q EPS C$0.10; Rev C$1.34M; Net C$4.3M; 1Q Used Retail Vehicles Sold Increased by 2,620, or 29.6%

Black Diamond Group 1Q EPS C$0.07; 1Q Rev C$70.5M; Declares Dividend of C$0.015

Great-West Lifeco 1Q EPS C$0.83

Information Services Corp 1Q EPS C$0.41; Declares Dividend of C$0.23; 1Q Rev C$44.2M

Loop Energy 1Q Loss C$8M; Rev C$0.2M

PHX Energy Services 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.09; Loss C$4.2M; Rev C$112.1M; 2022 Cap Expenditures Budget Is Expected to Be C$85M

Sleep Country Canada 1Q EPS C$0.50; Net C$18.4M

Taseko Mines 1Q EPS C$0.02; Net C$5.1M; Rev C$118.3M >TGB

Western Forest Products 1Q EPS C$0.11; 1Q Rev C$359.6M

Expected Major Events for Thursday

06:00/GER: Mar Manufacturing orders

06:00/GER: Mar Manufacturing turnover

06:45/FRA: Mar Industrial production index

08:00/UK: Apr UK monthly car registrations figures

08:30/UK: Apr UK Official Reserves

08:30/UK: Apr Narrow money (Notes & Coin) and reserve balances

08:30/UK: Apr S&P Global / CIPS UK Services PMI

11:00/UK: Bank of England Monetary Policy Report

11:00/UK: UK interest rate decision

11:30/US: Apr Challenger Job-Cut Report

12:30/US: 04/30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims

12:30/US: 1Q Preliminary Productivity & Costs

12:30/US: U.S. Weekly Export Sales

14:30/US: 04/29 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

15:00/US: Apr Global Services PMI

16:00/US: Apr Monthly U.S. Retail Chain Store Sales Index

20:30/US: Foreign Central Bank Holdings

20:30/US: Federal Discount Window Borrowings

23:01/UK: Apr BRC-Sensormatic IQ Footfall Monitor

23:30/JPN: Apr CPI (Tokyo), CPI ex-Food (Tokyo)

23:50/JPN: Apr Monetary Base

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Expected Earnings for Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) is expected to report $-1.82 for 1Q.

Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) is expected to report $-0.26 for 1Q.

BCE Inc (BCE,BCE.T) is expected to report $0.81 for 1Q.

Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) is expected to report $1.58 for 2Q.

CBRE Group (CBRE) is expected to report $1.03 for 1Q.

CIRCOR International Inc (CIR) is expected to report $0.01 for 4Q.

Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) is expected to report $0.14 for 1Q.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVGI) is expected to report $0.17 for 1Q.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) is expected to report $-0.90 for 1Q.

ConocoPhillips (COP) is expected to report $2.99 for 1Q.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) is expected to report $-0.09 for 1Q.

CoreCard Corp (CCRD) is expected to report $0.81 for 1Q.

Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) is expected to report for 1Q.

Crocs Inc (CROX) is expected to report $1.26 for 1Q.

Dominion Energy (D) is expected to report $1.16 for 1Q.

Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO) is expected to report $-0.55 for 1Q.

Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) is expected to report for 1Q.

IDACORP Inc (IDA) is expected to report $0.92 for 1Q.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD) is expected to report for 1Q.

Ingredion Inc (INGR) is expected to report $1.75 for 1Q.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) is expected to report $1.21 for 1Q.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) is expected to report $-0.63 for 1Q.

Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) is expected to report $0.73 for 1Q.

Lancaster Colony (LANC) is expected to report $0.81 for 3Q.

LendingTree Inc (TREE) is expected to report $-0.90 for 1Q.

Lifeway Foods (LWAY) is expected to report $-0.17 for 4Q.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) is expected to report $1.04 for 1Q.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) is expected to report $-0.40 for 1Q.

Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) is expected to report for 1Q.

Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) is expected to report $-0.27 for 1Q.

NuStar Energy LP (NS) is expected to report $0.29 for 1Q.

Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN) is expected to report for 1Q.

OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW) is expected to report for 2Q.

Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) is expected to report $4.26 for 3Q.

Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) is expected to report $0.09 for 1Q.

Resolute Forest Products (RFP,RFP.T) is expected to report for 1Q.

SCI Engineered Materials Inc (SCIA) is expected to report for 1Q.

Shopify Inc (SHOP,SHOP.T) is expected to report $-0.69 for 1Q.

SolarWinds Corp (SWI) is expected to report for 1Q.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) is expected to report for 1Q.

Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Akamai Technologies Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Alaunos Therapeutics Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Burlington Stores Cut to Mixed From Positive by OTR Global

Carvana Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

KAR Auction Raised to Market Outperform From Market Perform by CJS Securities

Leggett & Platt Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

Livent Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Cowen & Co.

Lyft Cut to Neutral From Positive by Susquehanna

Macrogenics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim

Premier Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

PROS Holdings Raised to Buy From Hold by Craig-Hallum

PVH Corp Cut to Mixed From Positive by OTR Global

Scotts Miracle-Gro Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel

Scotts Miracle-Gro Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Shift Technologies Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG

Spero Therapeutics Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group

Spero Therapeutics Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Cowen & Co.

Starbucks Raised to Outperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group

SVB Financial Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research

Vornado Cut to Underweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

WesBanco Cut to Underweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

Workiva Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 0537ET