North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures, -2

Financial technology firms-many of them set up in a low-interest-rate environment-in recent years found willing buyers for their loans, as financial institutions looked for investment opportunities.

Your Steak Is Getting Cheaper at the Supermarket

Beef is getting cheaper, bringing some economic relief to U.S. consumers.

Prices of beef, typically among the costliest grocery store purchases, are falling after more than a year of increases, as consumer demand softens for some cuts. Supplies are improving due to better staffing at meat plants, and supermarkets are offering more discounts on rib-eye, New York strip and other often-expensive products.

Liz Cheney Says New Political Group Will Target Trump Allies

WASHINGTON-Rep. Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) said on Sunday that her political focus after leaving Congress would go beyond challenging former President Donald Trump's hold on the Republican Party to include opposing candidates who promote Mr. Trump's false claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

"I'm going to be very focused on working to ensure that we do everything we can not to elect election deniers," Ms. Cheney said on ABC. "We've got election deniers that have been nominated for really important positions all across the country. And I'm going to work against those people. I'm going to work to support their opponents."

TODAY IN CANADA

Earnings:

None scheduled.

---

Economic Indicators (ET):

0830 Jul New Housing Price Index

---

Stocks to Watch:

Allkem Price Target Raised 25% to A$21.30/Share by Canaccord Genuity

Expected Major Events for Monday

05:00/JPN: Jul Convenience Store Sales

10:00/UK: Jul Aluminium Production report

12:30/CAN: Jul New Housing Price Index

12:30/US: Jul CFNAI Chicago Fed National Activity Index

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Expected Earnings for Monday

BitNile Holdings Inc (NILE) is expected to report for 2Q.

Bridgford Foods Corp (BRID) is expected to report for 3Q.

Dye & Durham Ltd (DND.T) is expected to report for 4Q.

FedNat Holding Co (FNHC) is expected to report $-0.01 for 2Q.

Flexsteel (FLXS) is expected to report for 4Q.

Friedman Industries (FRD) is expected to report for 1Q.

Hanwei Energy Services Corp (HE.H.V,HNWEF) is expected to report for 1Q.

Just Energy Group Inc (JE,JE.H.V) is expected to report for 1Q.

Lifeway Foods Inc (LWAY) is expected to report for 2Q.

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) is expected to report $2.43 for 3Q.

Nutex Health Inc (NUTX) is expected to report for 2Q.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) is expected to report $-0.35 for 4Q.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (RSPI) is expected to report for 2Q.

Royale Energy (ROYL) is expected to report for 2Q.

Singing Machine (MICS) is expected to report for 1Q.

Smart Share Global Ltd - ADR (EM) is expected to report for 2Q.

Techprecision Corp (TPCS) is expected to report for 1Q.

Vinco Ventures Inc (BBIG) is expected to report for 2Q.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) is expected to report for 2Q.

dLocal Ltd (DLO) is expected to report for 2Q.

Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Eagle Materials Coverage Assumed by Raymond James at Outperform

Foot Locker Raised to Neutral From Sell by Citigroup

Foot Locker Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities

Foot Locker Raised to Neutral From Underweight by JP Morgan

HP Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Occidental Petroleum Cut to Hold From Buy by Tudor Pickering

Pioneer Natural Cut to Hold From Buy by Tudor Pickering

Vulcan Materials Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

