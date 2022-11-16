North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index gained 7.3% Tuesday after shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Kuaishou Technology, JD.com Inc. and Bilibili Inc. jumped on news that online retail sales for physical goods in China rose 7.2% in the first 10 months of 2022 compared with a year earlier. That outpaced the 6.1% rise marked in the January-to-September period.

China Home Prices Drop Despite Govt Steps to Shore Up Market

China's new-home prices fell at its fastest pace in more than seven years last month, despite government measures to shore up the real-estate market.

Average new-home prices in 70 major cities in October fell 0.37% compared with a 0.28% month-on-month fall recorded in September, according to Wall Street Journal calculations based on data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics.

Missile That Hit Poland Likely Launched by Ukraine in Air Defense, Western Officials Say

BRUSSELS-The missile that crashed in Poland on Tuesday, killing two people, was from a Ukrainian air-defense system, according to two senior Western officials briefed on preliminary U.S. assessments, but Poland is continuing its own investigation of the explosion.

The initial findings will be discussed Wednesday at an emergency meeting at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, where ambassadors from the alliance's 30 members are set to review intelligence and consider their options.

Israeli-Owned Oil Tanker Hit by Suspected Iranian Drone

An Israeli-owned oil tanker was hit by a suspected Iranian drone Tuesday night in the Gulf of Oman, according to people familiar with the incident, creating a hole in the ship but causing no injuries or deaths.

The 600-foot Pacific Zircon was traveling through the Gulf of Oman when it was hit by a single drone, the people said. The strike made a hole in the back of the ship, but the vessel wasn't disabled, they added.

Republicans on Cusp of Taking Back House From Democrats

WASHINGTON-Republicans remained on the brink of taking back control of the House of Representatives, with lawmakers bracing for a new era of divided government in Congress featuring narrow partisan majorities in both chambers.

The GOP closed in on control after racking up several wins in competitive races in recent days. Late Tuesday, the party remained one seat away from the 218 needed for a majority in the 435-seat chamber, putting it on course for a razor-thin margin with just a handful of midterm contests still to be called. Days earlier, the Democrats retained control of the Senate with a win in a hard-fought Nevada race.

Senate Votes to End Covid-19 Emergency Declaration

WASHINGTON-Senate lawmakers voted on Tuesday to end the federal government's emergency declaration on the Covid-19 pandemic, a status that has given the Biden administration tools to combat the coronavirus.

The Senate voted 62-36 to end the emergency declaration nearly three years after it was invoked. It's unclear if the House will take up the measure.

Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com TODAY IN CANADA

Earnings:

Goodfood Market 4Q

Loblaw Companies 3Q

Metro 4Q

Real Matters 4Q

SilverCrest Metals 3Q

Economic Indicators (ET):

0815 Oct Housing Starts

0830 Oct CPI

Stocks to Watch:

Elys Game Technology 3Q Rev $9.6M

---

NFI Group 3Q Loss/Shr 56c; Adj Loss/Shr 63c; Rev $514M

---

Tamarack Valley Energy Declares Monthly Cash Dividend of C$0.0125; Amount Reflects Previously Announced 25% Increase to Base Div in Conjunction With Deltastream Acquisition

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

00:01/UK: Oct Scottish Retail Sales Monitor

04:30/JPN: Sep Tertiary Industry Index

07:00/UK: Oct UK producer prices

07:00/UK: Oct UK monthly inflation figures

09:30/UK: Sep UK House Price Index

12:00/US: 11/11 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey

13:30/US: Oct Advance Monthly Sales for Retail & Food Services

13:30/US: Oct Import & Export Price Indexes

13:30/CAN: Oct CPI

14:15/US: Oct Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization

15:00/US: Sep Manufacturing & Trade: Inventories & Sales

15:00/US: Nov NAHB Housing Market Index

15:30/US: 11/11 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report

23:50/JPN: Oct Provisional Trade Statistics for the Month

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Expected Earnings for Wednesday

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNAQ) is expected to report $-0.48 for 3Q.

Almaden Minerals Ltd (AAU,AMM.T) is expected to report for 3Q.

America's Car-Mart (CRMT) is expected to report $1.70 for 2Q.

Amtech Systems Inc (ASYS) is expected to report $0.11 for 4Q.

Avcorp Industries is expected to report for 3Q.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) is expected to report for 3Q.

Bowlero Corp (BOWL) is expected to report for 1Q.

Canlan Ice Sports (ICE.T) is expected to report for 3Q.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) is expected to report $0.73 for 1Q.

Copart Inc (CPRT) is expected to report $0.56 for 1Q.

Crown Crafts (CRWS) is expected to report for 2Q.

Ezcorp (EZPW) is expected to report $0.07 for 4Q.

Global-E Online Ltd (GLBE) is expected to report for 3Q.

Great Panther Mining Ltd (GPL,GPR-T) is expected to report for 3Q.

Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) is expected to report $0.46 for 4Q.

Hillenbrand Inc (HI) is expected to report $0.85 for 4Q.

Just Energy Group Inc (JE,JE.H.V) is expected to report for 2Q.

Loblaw Companies (L.T,LBLCF) is expected to report $1.45 for 3Q.

Lowe's Cos (LOW) is expected to report $3.11 for 3Q.

Metro Inc (MRU.T,MTRAF) is expected to report $0.88 for 4Q.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) is expected to report $0.41 for 3Q.

National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI) is expected to report for 3Q.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) is expected to report $0.30 for 4Q.

PennantPark Investment (PNNT) is expected to report $0.17 for 4Q.

Portage Biotech Inc (PBT.U-L,PRTG) is expected to report for 2Q.

Progressive Corp (PGR) is expected to report.

Real Matters is expected to report $-0.01 for 4Q.

Schmitt Industries (SMIT) is expected to report for 1Q.

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) is expected to report $1.12 for 3Q.

Sonos Inc (SONO) is expected to report $-0.44 for 4Q.

Spire Inc (SR) is expected to report $-0.67 for 4Q.

Sypris Solutions (SYPR) is expected to report for 3Q.

TJX Companies Inc (TJX) is expected to report $0.79 for 3Q.

Target Corp (TGT) is expected to report $2.17 for 3Q.

Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) is expected to report $0.00 for 4Q.

Yunhong CTI Ltd (CTIB) is expected to report for 3Q.

Zovio Inc (ZVOI) is expected to report for 3Q.

i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV) is expected to report $-0.02 for 4Q.

Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

4D Molecular Therapeutics Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Activision Blizzard Raised to Buy From Neutral by MKM Partners

Aethlon Medical Cut to Hold From Buy by Maxim Group

Ammo Cut to Neutral From Buy by Roth Capital

Bird Global Cut to Neutral From Buy by DA Davidson

Brunswick Corp Cut to Neutral From Buy by DA Davidson

California Resources Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities

Calithera Biosciences Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by SVB Leerink

Calithera Biosciences Cut to Neutral From Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann

Cambium Networks Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

Capital One Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

Carvana Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer

CH Robinson Worldwide Cut to Underperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

Correction to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Rating Headline on Monday

Corteva Cut to Hold From Buy by Loop Capital

Equifax Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Atlantic Equities

GAN Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Getty Images Holdings Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup

Greenidge Generation Cut to Sell From Hold by Stifel

Harpoon Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Haynes International Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc

Impel NeuroPharma Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Wedbush

Leslie's Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Lumos Pharma Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

MSG Entertainment Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Neoleukin Therapeutics Cut to Hold From Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Neoleukin Therapeutics Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel

Neoleukin Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim

Neoleukin Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Mizuho

Neximmune Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

Philip Morris Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research

Resources Connection Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by SVB Leerink

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Cut to Neutral From Buy by Mizuho

Shoals Technologies Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Northland Capital Markets

Sotera Health Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

Tandem Diabetes Care Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Wells Fargo

Telos Corp Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities

Thoughtworks Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

ViaSat Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

Volta Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

Westlake Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

WW Grainger Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Atlantic Equities

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-22 0539ET