The FTC earlier this month reached a proposed settlement with BetterHelp, a subsidiary of Teladoc Health Inc., over allegations that the therapy-focused telemedicine company promised to keep users' health data private but shared it with advertising partners.

The Paper-Thin Steel Needed to Power Electric Cars Is in Short Supply

Large U.S. steelmakers are ramping up production of a hard-to-make, paper-thin steel to capture a fast-growing market for a material critical to powering electric vehicles.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and U.S. Steel Corp. are jockeying with a small group of foreign-based steelmakers that produce electrical steel, used to convert electricity into mechanical power for motors in products that include washing machines, air conditioners, power tools and more recently, electric vehicles.

German Business Sentiment Improved Further in March Despite Banking Turmoil

Business sentiment in Germany edged up in March for a fifth consecutive month, with little signs that the recent stress in the banking sector has hit firms' short-term expectations.

The Ifo business-climate index increased to 93.3 in March from 91.1 in February, the highest reading since May, according to data from the Ifo Institute published Monday.

Marathon Asset Management Gears Up for Middle-Market Lending Push

Marathon Asset Management is making a push into direct lending, capitalizing on banks' retrenchment and surging demand for borrowing.

Direct lenders, which generally charge higher interest rates than banks, tend to be less stringent than banks and more willing to finance deals in volatile times. Banks typically sell the loans they arrange to outside investors, a harder sell when markets turn. Last year, banks issued about $80 billion in leveraged buyout loans that they haven't been able to syndicate, according to a recent estimate from private-credit provider Oaktree Capital Management.

Banks Step Up to Serve Crypto Firms After Signature, Silvergate Blowups

Some banks are rolling out the welcome mat for cryptocurrency firms that found themselves in need of banking services after the downfall of two big crypto-friendly lenders, Signature Bank and Silvergate Capital Corp.

As crypto companies have scrambled to establish new bank relationships, industry executives say they have received a positive reception from regional banks such as Customers Bancorp., based in West Reading, Pa., and Fifth Third Bancorp, based in Cincinnati.

U.S. Bank Failures Pose Risk to Global Growth

SINGAPORE-Turmoil in the U.S. banking sector isn't just a problem for the U.S. It also increases the risks of a global recession.

Many economists expected a significant downturn in global economic growth this year even before U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, because of an expected pullback in spending and investment in the U.S. and Europe amid climbing interest rates.

China's Industrial Profit Slid in First Two Months of 2023

China's industrial profit slid 22.9% in the first two months of the year, compared with the 4% decline for all of 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday, underscoring the lingering fallout from the country's once-stringent Covid policies that dented consumer demand.

China's state-owned companies reported a 17.5% decline in profits for the period of January and February, while profits at foreign companies dropped 35.7%. Profits of private companies fell 19.9%.

North Korea Fires Two Short-Range Missiles Ahead of Arrival of U.S. Aircraft Carrier

SEOUL-North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles Monday, a day before a U.S. aircraft carrier is set to arrive in South Korea for military exercises.

The missiles were launched between 7:47 a.m. and 8 a.m. local time from Junghwa County, south of the capital Pyongyang, and traveled about 230 miles before landing in waters between Korea and Japan, Seoul's military said. The missiles reached an altitude of about 30 miles and landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japan's Defense Ministry said.

Ukraine Allies See a Way War Can End But Lack Plan to Achieve It

Western leaders are beginning to have a clearer vision of how they hope the war in Ukraine will end.

What is missing is any plan to make it happen.

Ukraine Offensive Takes Shape, With Big Unknowns

After months of new weapons deliveries from the West, Ukraine is poised to punch back at Russia's invasion forces in coming weeks-a high-risk campaign that will set the course of subsequent battles and potential peace negotiations.

Ukraine's operational plans remain confidential, but some aspects of what is to come are discernible from a look at the equipment each side has-or doesn't have-and their recent performance on the battlefield. Both are struggling to make gains and have been burning through munitions at rates not seen since the two world wars.

Trump Grand Jury to Reconvene Amid Mounting Expectations, Rhetoric

The New York grand jury hearing testimony about Donald Trump's role in paying hush money to a porn star heads into a new week amid growing public anticipation about a potential indictment of the former president, who has escalated his rhetorical attacks on prosecutors.

The panel is expected to reconvene Monday, according to people familiar with the matter, after it last heard testimony in the Trump investigation a week ago. The grand jury has been weighing the Trump case as well as other unrelated matters. Its agenda for the week isn't clear.

Strike Called, Flights Grounded in Israel Over Netanyahu's Judicial Overhaul Plan

TEL AVIV-Israel's largest labor union on Monday announced a nationwide strike over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial judicial overhaul plan, a move that would freeze large parts of the economy, grounding flights, closing malls and ports and leaving hospitals with skeleton crews.

As the embers of the protest bonfires from Sunday night were being cleared, Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged Mr. Netanyahu to immediately halt the overhaul, calling on the coalition government to put aside political considerations for the sake of the nation.

Al Qaeda Closes In on a Stalwart U.S. Ally in Africa

BAWKU, Ghana-The good news according to Salifu Bashru, an elder of the Mamprusi people, is that if al Qaeda militants attack, they'll probably kill his rivals from the Kusasi community first.

The bitter, 65-year dispute between Mamprusi and Kusasi over which ethnic group rules this small northern Ghanaian city has turned deadly in recent months, with neighbors exchanging machine-gun fire and each side vowing never to let the other get its way.

Pentagon Woos Silicon Valley to Join Ranks of Arms Makers

The Pentagon is seeking to enlist Silicon Valley startups in its effort to fund and develop new weapons technology and more-nimble suppliers, as the U.S. races to keep pace with China's military advances.

The push to tap private capital comes in the midst of concern that U.S. defense-industry consolidation has led to dependence on a few large companies that rely on government funding for research and is hampering innovation. Meanwhile, China has pulled ahead in some key technologies, ranging from small drones to hypersonic missiles, helped by Beijing's use of external public-private guidance funds, according to current and former Pentagon officials.

Write to ina.kreutz@wsj.com TODAY IN CANADA

Earnings:

Anaergia 4Q

Copper Mtn Mining 4Q

Enthusiast Gaming 4Q

Economic Calendar (ET):

Nothing major scheduled

Stocks to Watch:

Constellation Software's Perseus Group Enters Into Agreement To Acquire U.S. Provider Of Vertical Market Software; Perseus Operating Group Entered Into a Binding Commitment to Acquire a U.S.-Based Provider of Vertical Market Software, Completion of the Acquisition Remains Subject to Closing Conditions

---

Standard Mercantile Acquisition 4Q EPS C$0.04

Expected Major Events for Monday

05:00/JPN: Jan Indexes of Business Conditions - Revision

08:00/GER: Mar Ifo Business Climate Index

08:30/UK: Feb Capital issuance statistics

10:00/UK: Mar CBI Distributive Trades Survey

14:30/US: Mar Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey

23:01/UK: Mar Shop Price Index

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Expected Earnings for Monday

Absci Corp (ABSI) is expected to report for 4Q.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) is expected to report for 4Q.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc (APRE) is expected to report for 4Q.

Autoscope Technologies Corp (AATC) is expected to report for 4Q.

Battalion Oil Corp (BATL) is expected to report for 4Q.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) is expected to report for 4Q.

Cadiz Inc (CDZI) is expected to report $-0.08 for 4Q.

Canacol Energy is expected to report for 4Q.

Carnival Corp (CCL) is expected to report $-0.61 for 1Q.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) is expected to report for 4Q.

Copper Mountain (CMMC.T,CPPMF) is expected to report $-0.02 for 4Q.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) is expected to report for 4Q.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) is expected to report $-0.24 for 4Q.

Digital Media Solutions Inc (DMS) is expected to report for 4Q.

F45 Training Holdings Inc (FXLV) is expected to report for 4Q.

Forian Inc (FORA) is expected to report for 4Q.

Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) is expected to report $-0.22 for 4Q.

FreightCar America (RAIL) is expected to report $-0.12 for 4Q.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co (HOFV) is expected to report for 4Q.

High Arctic Energy Services is expected to report $-0.01 for 4Q.

Instil Bio Inc (TIL) is expected to report for 4Q.

Intellinetics Inc (INLX) is expected to report for 4Q.

Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) is expected to report $-1.44 for 4Q.

Liberty Gold Corp (LGD.T,PLGTF) is expected to report for 4Q.

Noble Romans Inc (NROM) is expected to report for 4Q.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRIFF) is expected to report for 4Q.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 0621ET