As China Risks Grow, Manufacturers Seek Plan B-and C and D
SINGAPORE-For much of the past decade, Western companies have sought an alternative to China to manufacture goods-a shift executives call "China plus one." Increasingly, the strategy looks more like China plus many.
Apple, with a sprawling production base in China, is rapidly expanding in Vietnam and India, an emerging smartphone-making hub. Crocs, which shifted production of a large share of its colorful shoes from China to Vietnam, recently stepped up sourcing from Indonesia and is also setting up in India.
When Markets Melt Down, These Traders Cash In
As investors fretted about the possibility that the White House and Republican lawmakers would fail to raise the debt ceiling, one $20 billion firm wasn't concerned about the potential stock-market mayhem.
That's because Miami-based Universa Investments reaps huge rewards in market crashes. It made billions in 2008 when the market collapsed during the global financial crisis, as well as in the 2020 crash sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Cybersecurity Risks and Privacy Rules Add Pressure on Boards
Companies shouldn't wait for new rules around cybersecurity, privacy and emerging technologies to be finalized before preparing for them, lawyers say, particularly as senior executives with the right experience can be hard to come by.
Proposed cybersecurity rules from the Securities and Exchange Commission would require public companies to disclose which board members have security knowledge or experience, along with details about the board's approach to cyber oversight. The SEC published draft rules in March 2022 and is expected to finalize them in the coming months.
U.S. Is Willing to Begin Nuclear Arms Dialogue With Russia
The Biden administration is prepared to begin talks without preconditions with Moscow on steps to limit nuclear arms after the New Start treaty expires in 2026, national security adviser Jake Sullivan plans to say in a speech Friday.
But the limits on U.S. nuclear forces that the administration might accept at that point will be influenced not only by the size of Russia's nuclear arsenal but also by the pace of China's nuclear buildup, according to senior administration officials familiar with the address.
Ukraine Says It Stopped Russia's Latest Missile and Drone Attacks on Kyiv
Russia continued its aerial campaign against the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, launching cruise missiles and drones against the city Thursday night, according to Ukraine's armed forces.
The Ukrainian air force said its air defenses intercepted all 15 of the Russian cruise missiles and all 21 of the Iranian-made Shahed drones.
Debt-Limit Bill Cancels Almost $30 Billion in Pandemic Relief Funding
WASHINGTON-A deal between President Biden and congressional Republicans to lift the debt ceiling claws back billions of dollars in unspent pandemic relief funding but leaves money in place for front-line Covid-19 investments such as next-generation vaccines and testing.
Almost $30 billion in unspent funding approved during the pandemic will be rescinded under the legislation, which passed the Senate Thursday and is headed to Biden's desk, but most of that is unrelated to Covid-19. Instead, it will be taken from a host of agencies that have been looking at spending the money on such programs as highway infrastructure, disaster loans, and rural broadband expansion, according to people familiar with the deal.
Debt-Ceiling Deal Makes It Kevin McCarthy 3, Detractors 0
WASHINGTON-For House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, pursuing a bipartisan deal to avoid defaulting on the nation's debt meant putting his own job at risk. Now he is taking a victory lap, even as threats to his leadership endure in corners of his party.
On Wednesday, the California Republican successfully shepherded a must-pass bill through the House to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling into early 2025 in exchange for reining in federal spending. The bill, crafted in breakneck talks with the White House, then headed to the Senate, where lawmakers quickly passed it Thursday, to make a June 5 deadline and avoid an unprecedented U.S. default.
Earnings:
Nothing major scheduled
Economic Calendar (ET):
Nothing major scheduled
Stocks to Watch:
MCAN Mortgage Names Don Coulter as CEO, President, to Board; Names Derek Sutherland as Interim CEO; Sutherland Succeeds Karen Weaver; Coulter to Succeed Sutherland on Dec. 1
---
StorageVault Purchases Brossard, Quebec Property With Automotive Properties REIT; StorageVault and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Entered 50/50 Joint Venture to Acquire Automotive Dealership Property
---
Tidewater Midstream Resumes Operations at Brazeau River Complex After Wildfire Shutdown
Expected Major Events for Friday
06:45/FRA: Apr Industrial production index
08:30/UK: 1Q Bank of England external business stats
12:30/US: U.S. Weekly Export Sales
12:30/US: May U.S. Employment Report
All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.
Expected Earnings for Friday
Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) is expected to report for 1Q.
Andrea Electronics Corp (ANDR) is expected to report for 1Q.
Environmental Tectonics Corp (ETCC) is expected to report for 4Q.
Exicure Inc (XCUR) is expected to report for 1Q.
Hurco Cos (HURC) is expected to report for 2Q.
Ocean Biomedical Inc (OCEA) is expected to report for 1Q.
Odonate Inc (ODTC) is expected to report $-1.17 for 1Q.
Webco Industries Inc (WEBC) is expected to report for 3Q.
Wins Finance Holdings Inc (WINSF) is expected to report for Interim.
Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.
