Republic Bancorp Inc (RBCAA) is expected to report $1.15 for 2Q.

Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) is expected to report $2.74 for 2Q.

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) is expected to report $0.71 for 2Q.

Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) is expected to report $0.85 for 2Q.

Tingo Group Inc (TIO) is expected to report for 1Q.

Universal Health Realty (UHT) is expected to report for 2Q.

Western Energy Services Corp (WRG.T) is expected to report for 2Q.

World Acceptance (WRLD) is expected to report $0.63 for 1Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Activision Blizzard Cut to Hold From Buy by Citigroup

Activision Blizzard Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Activision Blizzard Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

Avis Budget Group Cut to Hold From Buy by Deutsche Bank

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer

Cadence Design Systems Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel

Carvana Cut to Underperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital

Enphase Energy Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean Cut to Hold From Buy by Needham

Heritage-Crystal Clean Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

Heritage-Crystal Clean Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Barrington Research

Nicolet Bankshares Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Olo Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

Omnicell Cut to Underweight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Owens Corning Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark

Prologis Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

RLJ Lodging Trust Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer

Skyworks Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays

United Community Banks Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

US Bancorp Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Raymond James

