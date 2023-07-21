Republic Bancorp Inc (RBCAA) is expected to report $1.15 for 2Q.
Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) is expected to report $2.74 for 2Q.
Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) is expected to report $0.71 for 2Q.
Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) is expected to report $0.85 for 2Q.
Tingo Group Inc (TIO) is expected to report for 1Q.
Universal Health Realty (UHT) is expected to report for 2Q.
Western Energy Services Corp (WRG.T) is expected to report for 2Q.
World Acceptance (WRLD) is expected to report $0.63 for 1Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Activision Blizzard Cut to Hold From Buy by Citigroup
Activision Blizzard Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
Activision Blizzard Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS
Avis Budget Group Cut to Hold From Buy by Deutsche Bank
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer
Cadence Design Systems Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel
Carvana Cut to Underperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital
Enphase Energy Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research
Heritage-Crystal Clean Cut to Hold From Buy by Needham
Heritage-Crystal Clean Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
Heritage-Crystal Clean Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Barrington Research
Nicolet Bankshares Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Olo Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler
Omnicell Cut to Underweight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
Owens Corning Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark
Prologis Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas
RLJ Lodging Trust Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer
Skyworks Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays
United Community Banks Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
US Bancorp Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Raymond James
