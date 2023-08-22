Today at 06:22 am

14:00/US: Aug Richmond Fed Business Activity Survey

17:00/US: Jul Money Stock Measures

20:30/US: 08/18 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin

Expected Earnings for Tuesday

Absolute Software (ABST.T) is expected to report $0.11 for 4Q.

AltiGen Communications (ATGN) is expected to report for 3Q.

America's Car-Mart (CRMT) is expected to report $0.91 for 1Q.

Amyris Inc (AMRS) is expected to report $0.22 for 2Q.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holding Inc (BJ) is expected to report $0.90 for 2Q.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) is expected to report $1.52 for 2Q.

Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) is expected to report $-1.02 for 2Q.

Coty Inc (COTY) is expected to report $-0.01 for 4Q.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) is expected to report $3.79 for 2Q.

Drive Shack Inc (DSHK) is expected to report $-0.06 for 2Q.

Electromed (ELMD) is expected to report for 4Q.

FP Newspapers is expected to report for 2Q.

FTI Consulting (FCN) is expected to report $1.79 for 4Q.

Ispire Technology Inc (ISPR) is expected to report for 4Q.

La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB) is expected to report $0.55 for 1Q.

Lowe's Cos (LOW) is expected to report $4.50 for 2Q.

Macy's Inc (M) is expected to report $0.12 for 2Q.

Medtronic plc (MDT) is expected to report $0.74 for 1Q.

Premier Inc (PINC) is expected to report $0.52 for 4Q.

RM2 International Inc (RMTO) is expected to report for 3Q.

Rennova Health Inc (RNVA) is expected to report for 2Q.

Rennova Health Inc (RNVA) is expected to report for 3Q.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) is expected to report $-0.50 for 1Q.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) is expected to report $-0.53 for 2Q.

SOPerior Fertilizer Corp (SOP.H.V) is expected to report for 2Q.

ScanSource Inc (SCSC) is expected to report $0.47 for 4Q.

StageZero Life Sciences is expected to report for 2Q.

Surgalign Holdings Inc (SRGAQ) is expected to report for 2Q.

Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) is expected to report $2.84 for 3Q.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) is expected to report $0.86 for 2Q.

ViewRay Inc (VRAYQ) is expected to report $-0.23 for 2Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Acushnet Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

Alpha Metallurgical Rscs Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by TD Cowen

AppFolio Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Stephens & Co.

ArcBest Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Cogent Communications Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs

Full House Resorts Cut to Hold From Buy by CBRE

Insulet Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Insulet Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup

Liberty Media Sirius XM Raised to Buy From Neutral by Seaport Global

Medical Properties Trust Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Napco Security Systems Cut to Hold From Buy by Lake Street

Napco Security Systems Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by William Blair

Napco Security Systems Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities

NeoGenomics Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Stephens & Co.

Regeneron Pharma Raised to Buy From Hold by Canaccord Genuity

Sarcos Tech & Robotics Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Tracon Pharmaceuticals Cut to Hold From Buy by JonesTrading

