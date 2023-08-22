14:00/US: Aug Richmond Fed Business Activity Survey
17:00/US: Jul Money Stock Measures
20:30/US: 08/18 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
Expected Earnings for Tuesday
Absolute Software (ABST.T) is expected to report $0.11 for 4Q.
AltiGen Communications (ATGN) is expected to report for 3Q.
America's Car-Mart (CRMT) is expected to report $0.91 for 1Q.
Amyris Inc (AMRS) is expected to report $0.22 for 2Q.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holding Inc (BJ) is expected to report $0.90 for 2Q.
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) is expected to report $1.52 for 2Q.
Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) is expected to report $-1.02 for 2Q.
Coty Inc (COTY) is expected to report $-0.01 for 4Q.
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) is expected to report $3.79 for 2Q.
Drive Shack Inc (DSHK) is expected to report $-0.06 for 2Q.
Electromed (ELMD) is expected to report for 4Q.
FP Newspapers is expected to report for 2Q.
FTI Consulting (FCN) is expected to report $1.79 for 4Q.
Ispire Technology Inc (ISPR) is expected to report for 4Q.
La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB) is expected to report $0.55 for 1Q.
Lowe's Cos (LOW) is expected to report $4.50 for 2Q.
Macy's Inc (M) is expected to report $0.12 for 2Q.
Medtronic plc (MDT) is expected to report $0.74 for 1Q.
Premier Inc (PINC) is expected to report $0.52 for 4Q.
RM2 International Inc (RMTO) is expected to report for 3Q.
Rennova Health Inc (RNVA) is expected to report for 2Q.
Rennova Health Inc (RNVA) is expected to report for 3Q.
Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) is expected to report $-0.50 for 1Q.
Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) is expected to report $-0.53 for 2Q.
SOPerior Fertilizer Corp (SOP.H.V) is expected to report for 2Q.
ScanSource Inc (SCSC) is expected to report $0.47 for 4Q.
StageZero Life Sciences is expected to report for 2Q.
Surgalign Holdings Inc (SRGAQ) is expected to report for 2Q.
Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) is expected to report $2.84 for 3Q.
Urban Outfitters (URBN) is expected to report $0.86 for 2Q.
ViewRay Inc (VRAYQ) is expected to report $-0.23 for 2Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Acushnet Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies
Alpha Metallurgical Rscs Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by TD Cowen
AppFolio Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Stephens & Co.
ArcBest Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research
Cogent Communications Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs
Full House Resorts Cut to Hold From Buy by CBRE
Insulet Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird
Insulet Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup
Liberty Media Sirius XM Raised to Buy From Neutral by Seaport Global
Medical Properties Trust Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Napco Security Systems Cut to Hold From Buy by Lake Street
Napco Security Systems Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by William Blair
Napco Security Systems Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities
NeoGenomics Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Stephens & Co.
Regeneron Pharma Raised to Buy From Hold by Canaccord Genuity
Sarcos Tech & Robotics Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
Tracon Pharmaceuticals Cut to Hold From Buy by JonesTrading
