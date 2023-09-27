Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) is expected to report for 4Q.
Waldencast PLC (WALD) is expected to report for 2Q.
Worthington Industries (WOR) is expected to report $0.88 for 1Q.
bebe stores (BEBE) is expected to report for 4Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Carlisle Cos Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
Cleveland-Cliffs Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup
Comerica Cut to Hold From Buy by Odeon Capital
DraftKings Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Edwards Lifesciences Raised to Outperform From Perform by Oppenheimer
Flowserve Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies
Frequency Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird
Hudson Pacific Properties Raised to Buy From Neutral by BTIG
Nordson Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
Olin Corp Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
Opendoor Technologies Raised to Hold From Underperform by Gordon Haskett
PNM Resources Raised to Buy From Neutral by Mizuho
Redfin Raised to Hold From Underperform by Gordon Haskett
SiteOne Landscape Supply Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS
Steel Dynamics Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup
Teradyne Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Northland Capital Markets
W. P. Carey Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital
Wingstop Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel
