Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) is expected to report for 4Q.

Waldencast PLC (WALD) is expected to report for 2Q.

Worthington Industries (WOR) is expected to report $0.88 for 1Q.

bebe stores (BEBE) is expected to report for 4Q.

Carlisle Cos Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Cleveland-Cliffs Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup

Comerica Cut to Hold From Buy by Odeon Capital

DraftKings Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Edwards Lifesciences Raised to Outperform From Perform by Oppenheimer

Flowserve Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

Frequency Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Hudson Pacific Properties Raised to Buy From Neutral by BTIG

Nordson Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Olin Corp Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Opendoor Technologies Raised to Hold From Underperform by Gordon Haskett

PNM Resources Raised to Buy From Neutral by Mizuho

Redfin Raised to Hold From Underperform by Gordon Haskett

SiteOne Landscape Supply Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS

Steel Dynamics Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup

Teradyne Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Northland Capital Markets

W. P. Carey Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital

Wingstop Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel

