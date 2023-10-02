October 02, 2023 at 06:18 am EDT

07:45/ITA: Sep Italy Manufacturing PMI

07:50/FRA: Sep France Manufacturing PMI

07:55/GER: Sep Germany Manufacturing PMI

08:00/ITA: Aug Unemployment

08:30/UK: Sep S&P Global / CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI

13:30/CAN: Sep Canada Manufacturing PMI

13:45/US: Sep US Manufacturing PMI

14:00/US: Sep ISM Report On Business Manufacturing PMI

14:00/US: Aug Construction Spending - Construction Put in Place

15:00/US: Sep Global Manufacturing PMI

23:01/UK: Sep Shop Price Index

23:50/JPN: Sep Monetary Base

Expected Earnings for Monday

BioVie Inc (BIVI) is expected to report for 4Q.

EVI Industries Inc (EVI) is expected to report for 4Q.

Fonar Corp (FONR) is expected to report for 4Q.

Tattooed Chef Inc (TTCFQ) is expected to report for 2Q.

iBio Inc (IBIO) is expected to report for 4Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Badger Meter Cut to Sell From Neutral by Northcoast Research

Ball Corp Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

Brinker International Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel

Bumble Raised to Buy From Hold by Loop Capital

Editas Medicine Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel

M&T Bank Cut to Hold From Buy by Odeon Capital

Nike Raised to Hold From Sell by Williams Trading

ResMed Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research

Spire Inc Raised to Buy From Neutral by Mizuho

Sunoco Cut to Neutral From Buy by Mizuho

Texas Roadhouse Raised to Buy From Neutral by Northcoast Research

Trimble Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

