07:45/ITA: Sep Italy Manufacturing PMI
07:50/FRA: Sep France Manufacturing PMI
07:55/GER: Sep Germany Manufacturing PMI
08:00/ITA: Aug Unemployment
08:30/UK: Sep S&P Global / CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI
13:30/CAN: Sep Canada Manufacturing PMI
13:45/US: Sep US Manufacturing PMI
14:00/US: Sep ISM Report On Business Manufacturing PMI
14:00/US: Aug Construction Spending - Construction Put in Place
15:00/US: Sep Global Manufacturing PMI
23:01/UK: Sep Shop Price Index
23:50/JPN: Sep Monetary Base
All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.
Expected Earnings for Monday
BioVie Inc (BIVI) is expected to report for 4Q.
EVI Industries Inc (EVI) is expected to report for 4Q.
Fonar Corp (FONR) is expected to report for 4Q.
Tattooed Chef Inc (TTCFQ) is expected to report for 2Q.
iBio Inc (IBIO) is expected to report for 4Q.
Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Badger Meter Cut to Sell From Neutral by Northcoast Research
Ball Corp Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies
Brinker International Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel
Bumble Raised to Buy From Hold by Loop Capital
Editas Medicine Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel
M&T Bank Cut to Hold From Buy by Odeon Capital
Nike Raised to Hold From Sell by Williams Trading
ResMed Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research
Spire Inc Raised to Buy From Neutral by Mizuho
Sunoco Cut to Neutral From Buy by Mizuho
Texas Roadhouse Raised to Buy From Neutral by Northcoast Research
Trimble Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-02-23 0617ET