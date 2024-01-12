January 12, 2024 at 06:29 am EST

Pure Cycle Corp (PCYO) is expected to report for 1Q.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) is expected to report $5.66 for 4Q.

Wells Fargo (WFC) is expected to report $0.86 for 4Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Aclaris Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG

Albemarle Cut to Hold From Buy by Deutsche Bank

Alliant Energy Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital

American Airlines Group Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

American Electric Power Cut to Neutral From Buy by Mizuho

Barnes & Noble Education Cut to Hold From Buy by Craig-Hallum

Blackstone Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer

Chewy Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

Cognizant Tech Solutions Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

EPAM Systems Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Equifax Cut to Neutral From Buy by Redburn Atlantic

Expeditors International Cut to Underperform From Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

Greif Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Hamilton Lane Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer

Hayward Holdings Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Juniper Networks Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Juniper Networks Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc

Juniper Networks Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

KB Home Cut to Neutral From Buy by Seaport Global

L3Harris Technologies Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Louisiana-Pacific Cut to Hold From Buy by TD Cowen

Lyft Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs

Mastercard Raised to Outperform From Perform by Oppenheimer

Paramount Global Cut to Sell From Neutral by Redburn Atlantic

Plug Power Cut to Neutral From Positive by Susquehanna

Range Resources Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark

Salesforce Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird

Sealed Air Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Sempra Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital

SilverBow Resources Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc

Southern Co Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital

SunPower Cut to Neutral From Positive by Susquehanna

Vontier Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Wabtec Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

Warner Bros. Discovery Cut to Neutral From Buy by Redburn Atlantic

WestRock Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Williams-Sonoma Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Wedbush

Yum Brands Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

