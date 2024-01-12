Pure Cycle Corp (PCYO) is expected to report for 1Q.
UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) is expected to report $5.66 for 4Q.
Wells Fargo (WFC) is expected to report $0.86 for 4Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Aclaris Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG
Albemarle Cut to Hold From Buy by Deutsche Bank
Alliant Energy Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital
American Airlines Group Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies
American Electric Power Cut to Neutral From Buy by Mizuho
Barnes & Noble Education Cut to Hold From Buy by Craig-Hallum
Blackstone Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer
Chewy Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays
Cognizant Tech Solutions Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies
EPAM Systems Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
Equifax Cut to Neutral From Buy by Redburn Atlantic
Expeditors International Cut to Underperform From Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas
Greif Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
Hamilton Lane Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer
Hayward Holdings Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
Juniper Networks Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
Juniper Networks Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc
Juniper Networks Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley
KB Home Cut to Neutral From Buy by Seaport Global
L3Harris Technologies Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Louisiana-Pacific Cut to Hold From Buy by TD Cowen
Lyft Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs
Mastercard Raised to Outperform From Perform by Oppenheimer
Paramount Global Cut to Sell From Neutral by Redburn Atlantic
Plug Power Cut to Neutral From Positive by Susquehanna
Range Resources Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark
Salesforce Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird
Sealed Air Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
Sempra Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital
SilverBow Resources Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc
Southern Co Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital
SunPower Cut to Neutral From Positive by Susquehanna
Vontier Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
Wabtec Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies
Warner Bros. Discovery Cut to Neutral From Buy by Redburn Atlantic
WestRock Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
Williams-Sonoma Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Wedbush
Yum Brands Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
