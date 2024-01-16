January 16, 2024 at 06:09 am EST

As holders of bitcoin they undermine the very purpose, and so the long-term value, of a cryptocurrency. And as ETFs launched at a moment of popularity they might be repeating the mistake of many past thematic funds by buying at a peak.

Fed Tiptoes Toward Dialing Back Key Channel of Monetary Tightening

Though the Federal Reserve stopped raising interest rates last summer, it is quietly tightening monetary policy through another channel: shrinking its $7.7 trillion holdings of bonds and other assets by around $80 billion a month.

Now that, too, may change. Fed officials are to start deliberations on slowing, though not ending, that so-called quantitative tightening as soon as their policy meeting this month. It could have important implications for financial markets.

Donald Trump Routs Rivals in Iowa Caucuses

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa-Donald Trump won the Iowa caucuses Monday night with the largest margin in the history of the first Republican presidential nominating contest, cementing an early victory in his defiant bid to return to the White House.

The Associated Press declared Trump the winner roughly a half-hour after the caucuses convened. The call came so quickly that at some caucus locations, attendees hadn't even finished making speeches of support for the various candidates.

New York Plans to Spend Billions More on Migrant Crisis

ALBANY, N.Y.-New York state officials said they would direct another roughly $2 billion to fund the cost of caring for migrants in New York City, adding to the fiscal toll of a crisis that has overwhelmed the city's normal network of homeless shelters.

Both Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday will unveil proposed budgets for the next fiscal year. Particularly in the city, the cost of caring for tens of thousands of migrants who have come to New York, usually after crossing the southern border illegally, has come to dominate municipal spending calculations.

