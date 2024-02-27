February 27, 2024 at 06:18 am EST

Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) is expected to report for 4Q.

Carrols Restaurant (TAST) is expected to report $0.06 for 4Q.

Carter's Inc (CRI) is expected to report $2.45 for 4Q.

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) is expected to report $0.05 for 4Q.

Chico's FAS Inc (CHS) is expected to report for 4Q.

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) is expected to report for 4Q.

Constellation Energy Corp (CEG) is expected to report for 4Q.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) is expected to report $1.18 for 2Q.

Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS) is expected to report for 4Q.

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) is expected to report $0.85 for 4Q.

Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) is expected to report $-1.28 for 4Q.

Easterly Government Properties (DEA) is expected to report for 4Q.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) is expected to report $-0.48 for 4Q.

Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) is expected to report $0.56 for 4Q.

Innovid Corp (CTV) is expected to report for 4Q.

Interface (TILE) is expected to report $0.29 for 4Q.

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) is expected to report $3.45 for 4Q.

LendingTree Inc (TREE) is expected to report $-0.05 for 4Q.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) is expected to report $0.04 for 4Q.

LiveWorld Inc (LVWD) is expected to report for 4Q.

Nuwellis Inc (NUWE) is expected to report for 4Q.

Perficient Inc (PRFT) is expected to report $0.70 for 4Q.

Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) is expected to report $-0.09 for 4Q.

Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) is expected to report for 4Q.

R1 RCM Inc (RCM) is expected to report for 4Q.

Sealed Air Corp (SEE) is expected to report $0.63 for 4Q.

Sempra (SRE) is expected to report $1.10 for 4Q.

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) is expected to report for 4Q.

Singing Machine Co Inc (MICS) is expected to report for 3Q.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) is expected to report $0.34 for 4Q.

Triton International Ltd (TRTN) is expected to report $1.13 for 4Q.

US Silica (SLCA) is expected to report $0.20 for 4Q.

eHealth Inc (EHTH) is expected to report $1.37 for 4Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

agilon health Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by TD Cowen

AvalonBay Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Bentley Systems Raised to Buy From Neutral by Rosenblatt

Celanese Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

Cogent Biosciences Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cut to Neutral From Buy by Alliance Global Partners

Fannie Mae Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fluence Energy Raised to Positive From Neutral by Susquehanna

Fortress Transportation Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel

Freddie Mac Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Gap Inc Raised to Neutral From Underweight by JP Morgan

Harpoon Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

HashiCorp Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Lifeway Foods Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Noble Capital Markets

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Cut to Sell From Neutral by B. Riley Securities

MediaAlpha Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital

Meritage Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Zelman & Assoc

Moderna Cut to Reduce From Hold by HSBC

ModivCare Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Barrington Research

MYR Group Cut to Neutral From Buy by Sidoti & Co.

National Health Investors Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Wedbush

National Health Investors Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Nordson Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc

Omega Healthcare Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Rivian Automotive Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

Root Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SJW Group Raised to Buy From Neutral by Seaport Global

Sun Country Airlines Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

SW Energy Raised to Neutral From Underperform by Mizuho

UDR Inc Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Ventas Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Weave Communications Raised to Strong Buy From Outperform by Raymond James

