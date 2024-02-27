Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) is expected to report for 4Q.
Carrols Restaurant (TAST) is expected to report $0.06 for 4Q.
Carter's Inc (CRI) is expected to report $2.45 for 4Q.
Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) is expected to report $0.05 for 4Q.
Chico's FAS Inc (CHS) is expected to report for 4Q.
Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) is expected to report for 4Q.
Constellation Energy Corp (CEG) is expected to report for 4Q.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) is expected to report $1.18 for 2Q.
Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS) is expected to report for 4Q.
Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) is expected to report $0.85 for 4Q.
Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) is expected to report $-1.28 for 4Q.
Easterly Government Properties (DEA) is expected to report for 4Q.
Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) is expected to report $-0.48 for 4Q.
Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) is expected to report $0.56 for 4Q.
Innovid Corp (CTV) is expected to report for 4Q.
Interface (TILE) is expected to report $0.29 for 4Q.
Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) is expected to report $3.45 for 4Q.
LendingTree Inc (TREE) is expected to report $-0.05 for 4Q.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) is expected to report $0.04 for 4Q.
LiveWorld Inc (LVWD) is expected to report for 4Q.
Nuwellis Inc (NUWE) is expected to report for 4Q.
Perficient Inc (PRFT) is expected to report $0.70 for 4Q.
Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) is expected to report $-0.09 for 4Q.
Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) is expected to report for 4Q.
R1 RCM Inc (RCM) is expected to report for 4Q.
Sealed Air Corp (SEE) is expected to report $0.63 for 4Q.
Sempra (SRE) is expected to report $1.10 for 4Q.
Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) is expected to report for 4Q.
Singing Machine Co Inc (MICS) is expected to report for 3Q.
Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) is expected to report $0.34 for 4Q.
Triton International Ltd (TRTN) is expected to report $1.13 for 4Q.
US Silica (SLCA) is expected to report $0.20 for 4Q.
eHealth Inc (EHTH) is expected to report $1.37 for 4Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
agilon health Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by TD Cowen
AvalonBay Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
Bentley Systems Raised to Buy From Neutral by Rosenblatt
Celanese Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler
Cogent Biosciences Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird
Eagle Bulk Shipping Cut to Neutral From Buy by Alliance Global Partners
Fannie Mae Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Fluence Energy Raised to Positive From Neutral by Susquehanna
Fortress Transportation Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel
Freddie Mac Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Gap Inc Raised to Neutral From Underweight by JP Morgan
Harpoon Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup
HashiCorp Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
Lifeway Foods Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Noble Capital Markets
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Cut to Sell From Neutral by B. Riley Securities
MediaAlpha Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital
Meritage Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Zelman & Assoc
Moderna Cut to Reduce From Hold by HSBC
ModivCare Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Barrington Research
MYR Group Cut to Neutral From Buy by Sidoti & Co.
National Health Investors Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Wedbush
National Health Investors Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
Nordson Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc
Omega Healthcare Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
Rivian Automotive Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
Root Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
SJW Group Raised to Buy From Neutral by Seaport Global
Sun Country Airlines Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
SW Energy Raised to Neutral From Underperform by Mizuho
UDR Inc Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
Ventas Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
Weave Communications Raised to Strong Buy From Outperform by Raymond James
