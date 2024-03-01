Despite all the uncertainty in Donald Trump's Georgia election-interference case, several legal experts said one thing has become clear: Fani Willis's case has been damaged.
Willis, the Fulton County district attorney who brought the racketeering case against the former president and 18 others, might still beat the effort to disqualify her. But the ethics scandal that has hung over the case for two months has blunted momentum from notching early plea deals, experts say. It also has likely undermined her ability to obtain guilty pleas from the remaining defendants.
Earnings [4Q unless stated otherwise]:
Boralex
Canadian Western Bank 1Q
CES Energy Solutions
Ensign Energy
NexGen Energy
SNC-Lavalin
Ur-Energy
Economic Calendar (ET):
0930 Feb Canada Manufacturing PMI
Stocks to Watch:
Black Diamond Group 4Q EPS C$0.13; Rev C$103.4M
MEG Energy 4Q EPS C$0.37; Rev C$1.44B
Parex Resources 4Q EPS $1.28
Expected Major Events for Friday
00:01/UK: Feb BRC-Sensormatic IQ Footfall Monitor
00:30/JPN: Feb Japan Manufacturing PMI
05:00/JPN: Feb Auto sales
05:00/JPN: Feb Consumer Confidence Survey
06:00/RUS: Feb Russian Manufacturing PMI
07:00/UK: Feb Nationwide House Price Index
07:45/FRA: Jan Housing starts
08:45/ITA: Feb Italy Manufacturing PMI
08:50/FRA: Feb France Manufacturing PMI
08:55/GER: Feb Germany Manufacturing PMI
09:00/ITA: Jan Unemployment
09:30/UK: Feb S&P Global UK Manufacturing PMI
09:30/UK: 4Q Bank of England external business statistics
10:00/ITA: Feb Cities CPI
10:00/ITA: Feb Provisional CPI
11:00/ITA: Annual GDP yearly data
11:00/ITA: Annual General Govt Debt
14:30/CAN: Feb Canada Manufacturing PMI
14:45/US: Feb US Manufacturing PMI
15:00/US: Feb University of Michigan Survey of Consumers - final
15:00/US: Feb ISM Report On Business Manufacturing PMI
15:00/US: Jan Construction Spending - Construction Put in Place
16:00/US: Feb Global Manufacturing PMI
21:00/US: Feb Domestic Auto Industry Sales
Expected Earnings for Friday
Acme United (ACU) is expected to report $0.55 for 4Q.
Allakos Inc (ALLK) is expected to report $-0.48 for 4Q.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) is expected to report $-0.01 for 4Q.
Atrion Corp (ATRI) is expected to report for 4Q.
Biodesix Inc (BDSX) is expected to report for 4Q.
Boralex Inc - Class A (BLX.T,BRLXF) is expected to report $0.19 for 4Q.
Bridgford Foods Corp (BRID) is expected to report for 1Q.
Canadian Western Bank is expected to report $0.90 for 1Q.
Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) is expected to report for 4Q.
EchoStar Corp (SATS) is expected to report $0.14 for 4Q.
Ensign Energy Services Inc (ESI.T,ESVIF) is expected to report $0.07 for 4Q.
Essential Energy Services Ltd (EEYUF,ESN-T) is expected to report for 4Q.
Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) is expected to report for 4Q.
Graham Holdings Co (GHC) is expected to report $11.48 for 4Q.
Hibbett Inc (HIBB) is expected to report $2.54 for 4Q.
KALA BIO Inc (KALA) is expected to report for 4Q.
Lendway Inc (LDWY) is expected to report for 4Q.
Life360 is expected to report for Full year.
Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) is expected to report $-0.09 for 4Q.
McEwen Mining (MUX,MUX.T) is expected to report for 4Q.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc (ONC.T,ONCY) is expected to report $-0.14 for 4Q.
OptimumBank Holdings Inc (OPHC) is expected to report for 4Q.
Pinetree Capital is expected to report for 4Q.
Plug Power Inc (PLUG) is expected to report $-0.37 for 4Q.
Precigen Inc (PGEN) is expected to report for 4Q.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) is expected to report $-0.83 for 4Q.
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI) is expected to report $-0.49 for 4Q.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc (ATRL.T,SNCAF) is expected to report $0.48 for 4Q.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG) is expected to report for 4Q.
Tidewater Inc (TDW) is expected to report $0.74 for 4Q.
Universal Health Realty (UHT) is expected to report for 4Q.
Ur-Energy Inc (URE.T,URG) is expected to report for 4Q.
Vintage Wine Estates Inc (VWE) is expected to report for 2Q.
Webco Industries Inc (WEBC) is expected to report for 2Q.
Weis Markets (WMK) is expected to report for 4Q.
fuboTV Inc (FUBO) is expected to report for 4Q.
inTEST Corp (INTT) is expected to report $0.11 for 4Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
ACM Research Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
Americold Realty Trust Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James
AutoNation Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley
Beacon Roofing Supply Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird
Beyond Meat Raised to Hold From Sell by Argus Research
Blackstone Sec Lending Fd Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James
CF Industries Cut to Underweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler
Chemours Cut to Underperform From Outperform by BMO Capital
Clearwater Analytics Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
Codexis Raised to Buy From Hold by Benchmark
Federal Realty Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
FIGS Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Telsey Advisory Group
Group 1 Auto Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley
Heartland Financial Raised to Strong Buy From Market Perform by Raymond James
Inari Medical Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Korn Ferry Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by William Blair
LSB Industries Cut to Underweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler
Macy's Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by TD Cowen
Mersana Therapeutics Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities
Mersana Therapeutics Raised to Buy From Neutral by Guggenheim
Mersana Therapeutics Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Wedbush
Mosaic Cut to Underweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler
Okta Raised to Buy From Hold by WestPark Capital
Okta Raised to Buy From Underperform by B of A Securities
Patterson Cos Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Redfin Cut to Underperform From Hold by Gordon Haskett
Republic Services Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS
Snowflake Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
Snowflake Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Macquarie
Societal CDMO Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital
Tapestry Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
Vacasa Cut to Market Perform From Market Outperform by JMP Securities
Vestis Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays
Western Midstream Ptrs Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies
