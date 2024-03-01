March 01, 2024 at 06:12 am EST

Despite all the uncertainty in Donald Trump's Georgia election-interference case, several legal experts said one thing has become clear: Fani Willis's case has been damaged.

Willis, the Fulton County district attorney who brought the racketeering case against the former president and 18 others, might still beat the effort to disqualify her. But the ethics scandal that has hung over the case for two months has blunted momentum from notching early plea deals, experts say. It also has likely undermined her ability to obtain guilty pleas from the remaining defendants.

Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com TODAY IN CANADA

Earnings [4Q unless stated otherwise]:

Boralex

Canadian Western Bank 1Q

CES Energy Solutions

Ensign Energy

NexGen Energy

SNC-Lavalin

Ur-Energy

Economic Calendar (ET):

0930 Feb Canada Manufacturing PMI

Stocks to Watch:

Black Diamond Group 4Q EPS C$0.13; Rev C$103.4M

MEG Energy 4Q EPS C$0.37; Rev C$1.44B

Parex Resources 4Q EPS $1.28

Expected Major Events for Friday

00:01/UK: Feb BRC-Sensormatic IQ Footfall Monitor

00:30/JPN: Feb Japan Manufacturing PMI

05:00/JPN: Feb Auto sales

05:00/JPN: Feb Consumer Confidence Survey

06:00/RUS: Feb Russian Manufacturing PMI

07:00/UK: Feb Nationwide House Price Index

07:45/FRA: Jan Housing starts

08:45/ITA: Feb Italy Manufacturing PMI

08:50/FRA: Feb France Manufacturing PMI

08:55/GER: Feb Germany Manufacturing PMI

09:00/ITA: Jan Unemployment

09:30/UK: Feb S&P Global UK Manufacturing PMI

09:30/UK: 4Q Bank of England external business statistics

10:00/ITA: Feb Cities CPI

10:00/ITA: Feb Provisional CPI

11:00/ITA: Annual GDP yearly data

11:00/ITA: Annual General Govt Debt

14:30/CAN: Feb Canada Manufacturing PMI

14:45/US: Feb US Manufacturing PMI

15:00/US: Feb University of Michigan Survey of Consumers - final

15:00/US: Feb ISM Report On Business Manufacturing PMI

15:00/US: Jan Construction Spending - Construction Put in Place

16:00/US: Feb Global Manufacturing PMI

21:00/US: Feb Domestic Auto Industry Sales

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Expected Earnings for Friday

Acme United (ACU) is expected to report $0.55 for 4Q.

Allakos Inc (ALLK) is expected to report $-0.48 for 4Q.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) is expected to report $-0.01 for 4Q.

Atrion Corp (ATRI) is expected to report for 4Q.

Biodesix Inc (BDSX) is expected to report for 4Q.

Boralex Inc - Class A (BLX.T,BRLXF) is expected to report $0.19 for 4Q.

Bridgford Foods Corp (BRID) is expected to report for 1Q.

Canadian Western Bank is expected to report $0.90 for 1Q.

Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) is expected to report for 4Q.

EchoStar Corp (SATS) is expected to report $0.14 for 4Q.

Ensign Energy Services Inc (ESI.T,ESVIF) is expected to report $0.07 for 4Q.

Essential Energy Services Ltd (EEYUF,ESN-T) is expected to report for 4Q.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) is expected to report for 4Q.

Graham Holdings Co (GHC) is expected to report $11.48 for 4Q.

Hibbett Inc (HIBB) is expected to report $2.54 for 4Q.

KALA BIO Inc (KALA) is expected to report for 4Q.

Lendway Inc (LDWY) is expected to report for 4Q.

Life360 is expected to report for Full year.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) is expected to report $-0.09 for 4Q.

McEwen Mining (MUX,MUX.T) is expected to report for 4Q.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc (ONC.T,ONCY) is expected to report $-0.14 for 4Q.

OptimumBank Holdings Inc (OPHC) is expected to report for 4Q.

Pinetree Capital is expected to report for 4Q.

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) is expected to report $-0.37 for 4Q.

Precigen Inc (PGEN) is expected to report for 4Q.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) is expected to report $-0.83 for 4Q.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI) is expected to report $-0.49 for 4Q.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc (ATRL.T,SNCAF) is expected to report $0.48 for 4Q.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG) is expected to report for 4Q.

Tidewater Inc (TDW) is expected to report $0.74 for 4Q.

Universal Health Realty (UHT) is expected to report for 4Q.

Ur-Energy Inc (URE.T,URG) is expected to report for 4Q.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc (VWE) is expected to report for 2Q.

Webco Industries Inc (WEBC) is expected to report for 2Q.

Weis Markets (WMK) is expected to report for 4Q.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) is expected to report for 4Q.

inTEST Corp (INTT) is expected to report $0.11 for 4Q.

Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

ACM Research Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Americold Realty Trust Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

AutoNation Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

Beacon Roofing Supply Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird

Beyond Meat Raised to Hold From Sell by Argus Research

Blackstone Sec Lending Fd Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

CF Industries Cut to Underweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

Chemours Cut to Underperform From Outperform by BMO Capital

Clearwater Analytics Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

Codexis Raised to Buy From Hold by Benchmark

Federal Realty Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

FIGS Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Telsey Advisory Group

Group 1 Auto Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

Heartland Financial Raised to Strong Buy From Market Perform by Raymond James

Inari Medical Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Korn Ferry Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by William Blair

LSB Industries Cut to Underweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

Macy's Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by TD Cowen

Mersana Therapeutics Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities

Mersana Therapeutics Raised to Buy From Neutral by Guggenheim

Mersana Therapeutics Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Wedbush

Mosaic Cut to Underweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

Okta Raised to Buy From Hold by WestPark Capital

Okta Raised to Buy From Underperform by B of A Securities

Patterson Cos Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Redfin Cut to Underperform From Hold by Gordon Haskett

Republic Services Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

Snowflake Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Snowflake Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Macquarie

Societal CDMO Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital

Tapestry Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Vacasa Cut to Market Perform From Market Outperform by JMP Securities

Vestis Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

Western Midstream Ptrs Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-24 0611ET