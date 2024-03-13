March 13, 2024 at 06:20 am EDT

I-80 Gold 4Q Rev $25.8M; 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 4Q Gold Sales of 3,350 Oz at Realized Price of $1,996 Per Oz

ISC Reports Record Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda for 2023; 2023 EPS C$1.39 Vs. EPS C$1.71; 2023 Rev C$214.5M Vs. C$189.9M; To Double Size of Company on Rev, Adj Ebitda Basis by 2028; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of C$0.23/ Class A Voting Shr

Propel Holdings 2Q Rev $96M; 2Q EPS 31c

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

07:00/UK: Jan Index of Production

07:00/UK: Jan UK trade

07:00/UK: Jan Index of services

07:00/UK: Jan Monthly GDP estimates

07:00/GER: Feb WPI

09:00/ITA: 4Q Labour Cost Index

11:00/FRA: 4Q OECD Quarterly National Accounts G20 GDP growth

11:00/US: 03/08 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey

12:30/UK: Feb NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker

14:00/US: 4Q Quarterly Services

14:00/US: Feb Online Help Wanted Index

14:00/US: Jan Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment

14:30/US: 03/08 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report

Expected Earnings for Wednesday

Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI) is expected to report $-0.69 for 4Q.

AlloVir Inc (ALVR) is expected to report $-0.46 for 4Q.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd (APT) is expected to report for 4Q.

Amyris Inc (AMRSQ) is expected to report $-0.20 for 4Q.

Aravive Inc (ARAV) is expected to report $-0.08 for 4Q.

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) is expected to report for 4Q.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) is expected to report $-0.49 for 4Q.

Audacy Inc (AUDA) is expected to report for 4Q.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) is expected to report $-0.42 for 4Q.

Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) is expected to report for 4Q.

Crescita Therapeutics is expected to report for 4Q.

Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) is expected to report $-0.96 for 4Q.

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) is expected to report $2.65 for 4Q.

Ebix Inc (EBIXQ) is expected to report $1.07 for 4Q.

Escalade Inc (ESCA) is expected to report for 4Q.

Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) is expected to report for 4Q.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc (HOOK) is expected to report for 4Q.

InPlay Oil Corp (IPO.T) is expected to report $0.11 for 4Q.

J. W. Mays Inc (MAYS) is expected to report for 2Q.

Jaguar Mining is expected to report for 4Q.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) is expected to report $-0.03 for 4Q.

North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA,NOA.T) is expected to report $0.75 for 4Q.

Optical Cable Corp (OCC) is expected to report for 1Q.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc (PESI) is expected to report $0.03 for 4Q.

Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) is expected to report for 4Q.

ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) is expected to report $0.06 for 4Q.

Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA) is expected to report $-0.92 for 4Q.

Sonic Foundry Inc (SOFO) is expected to report $-0.50 for 1Q.

Star Equity Holdings Inc (STRR) is expected to report $-0.09 for 4Q.

Target Hospitality Corp (TH) is expected to report $0.25 for 4Q.

The Children's Place Inc (PLCE) is expected to report $0.25 for 4Q.

TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSPH) is expected to report for 4Q.

Urban One Inc - Class A (UONE,UONEK) is expected to report for 4Q.

Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) is expected to report $0.16 for 4Q.

Village Farms International Inc (VFF,VFF-T) is expected to report for 4Q.

Westbury Bancorp Inc (WBBW) is expected to report for 1Q.

WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) is expected to report $-0.01 for 4Q.

Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) is expected to report $5.15 for 4Q.

Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) is expected to report for 4Q.

bebe stores (BEBE) is expected to report for 2Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Cut to Neutral From Buy by Mizuho

Alpha Teknova Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG

Ameresco Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

AnaptysBio Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Wedbush

Antero Midstream Cut to Hold From Buy by TPH Energy Research

Carvana Cut to Hold From Outperform by Jefferies & Co

Carvana Raised to Hold From Underperform by Jefferies

Coinbase Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Raymond James

Dollar General Raised to Neutral From Underweight by JP Morgan

Equitrans Midstream Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Wells Fargo

HashiCorp Raised to Sector Outperform From Sector Perform by Scotiabank

National Health Investors Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital

NCR Voyix Raised to Buy From Neutral by Northcoast Research

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

Oracle Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by William Blair

Par Technology Raised to Buy From Neutral by Sidoti & Co.

Sonendo Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel

Southwest Airlines Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research

Ventyx Biosciences Raised to Outperform From Perform by Oppenheimer

Ventyx Biosciences Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

