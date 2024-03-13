I-80 Gold 4Q Rev $25.8M; 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 4Q Gold Sales of 3,350 Oz at Realized Price of $1,996 Per Oz
---
ISC Reports Record Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda for 2023; 2023 EPS C$1.39 Vs. EPS C$1.71; 2023 Rev C$214.5M Vs. C$189.9M; To Double Size of Company on Rev, Adj Ebitda Basis by 2028; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of C$0.23/ Class A Voting Shr
---
Propel Holdings 2Q Rev $96M; 2Q EPS 31c
Expected Major Events for Wednesday
07:00/UK: Jan Index of Production
07:00/UK: Jan UK trade
07:00/UK: Jan Index of services
07:00/UK: Jan Monthly GDP estimates
07:00/GER: Feb WPI
09:00/ITA: 4Q Labour Cost Index
11:00/FRA: 4Q OECD Quarterly National Accounts G20 GDP growth
11:00/US: 03/08 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
12:30/UK: Feb NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker
14:00/US: 4Q Quarterly Services
14:00/US: Feb Online Help Wanted Index
14:00/US: Jan Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment
14:30/US: 03/08 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.
Expected Earnings for Wednesday
Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI) is expected to report $-0.69 for 4Q.
AlloVir Inc (ALVR) is expected to report $-0.46 for 4Q.
Alpha Pro Tech Ltd (APT) is expected to report for 4Q.
Amyris Inc (AMRSQ) is expected to report $-0.20 for 4Q.
Aravive Inc (ARAV) is expected to report $-0.08 for 4Q.
Armour Residential REIT (ARR) is expected to report for 4Q.
Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) is expected to report $-0.49 for 4Q.
Audacy Inc (AUDA) is expected to report for 4Q.
Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) is expected to report $-0.42 for 4Q.
Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) is expected to report for 4Q.
Crescita Therapeutics is expected to report for 4Q.
Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) is expected to report $-0.96 for 4Q.
Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) is expected to report $2.65 for 4Q.
Ebix Inc (EBIXQ) is expected to report $1.07 for 4Q.
Escalade Inc (ESCA) is expected to report for 4Q.
Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) is expected to report for 4Q.
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc (HOOK) is expected to report for 4Q.
InPlay Oil Corp (IPO.T) is expected to report $0.11 for 4Q.
J. W. Mays Inc (MAYS) is expected to report for 2Q.
Jaguar Mining is expected to report for 4Q.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) is expected to report $-0.03 for 4Q.
North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA,NOA.T) is expected to report $0.75 for 4Q.
Optical Cable Corp (OCC) is expected to report for 1Q.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc (PESI) is expected to report $0.03 for 4Q.
Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) is expected to report for 4Q.
ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) is expected to report $0.06 for 4Q.
Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA) is expected to report $-0.92 for 4Q.
Sonic Foundry Inc (SOFO) is expected to report $-0.50 for 1Q.
Star Equity Holdings Inc (STRR) is expected to report $-0.09 for 4Q.
Target Hospitality Corp (TH) is expected to report $0.25 for 4Q.
The Children's Place Inc (PLCE) is expected to report $0.25 for 4Q.
TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSPH) is expected to report for 4Q.
Urban One Inc - Class A (UONE,UONEK) is expected to report for 4Q.
Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) is expected to report $0.16 for 4Q.
Village Farms International Inc (VFF,VFF-T) is expected to report for 4Q.
Westbury Bancorp Inc (WBBW) is expected to report for 1Q.
WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) is expected to report $-0.01 for 4Q.
Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) is expected to report $5.15 for 4Q.
Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) is expected to report for 4Q.
bebe stores (BEBE) is expected to report for 2Q.
Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Cut to Neutral From Buy by Mizuho
Alpha Teknova Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG
Ameresco Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas
AnaptysBio Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Wedbush
Antero Midstream Cut to Hold From Buy by TPH Energy Research
Carvana Cut to Hold From Outperform by Jefferies & Co
Carvana Raised to Hold From Underperform by Jefferies
Coinbase Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Raymond James
Dollar General Raised to Neutral From Underweight by JP Morgan
Equitrans Midstream Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Wells Fargo
HashiCorp Raised to Sector Outperform From Sector Perform by Scotiabank
National Health Investors Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital
NCR Voyix Raised to Buy From Neutral by Northcoast Research
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James
Oracle Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by William Blair
Par Technology Raised to Buy From Neutral by Sidoti & Co.
Sonendo Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel
Southwest Airlines Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research
Ventyx Biosciences Raised to Outperform From Perform by Oppenheimer
Ventyx Biosciences Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-13-24 0617ET