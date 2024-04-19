April 19, 2024 at 06:23 am EDT

ARCA biopharma Inc (ABIO) is expected to report for 1Q.

Acme United (ACU) is expected to report $0.36 for 1Q.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) is expected to report for 4Q.

American Express Co (AXP) is expected to report $2.95 for 1Q.

Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) is expected to report $-0.02 for 3Q.

BCB Bancorp Inc (BCBP) is expected to report $0.34 for 1Q.

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc (BOTJ) is expected to report for 1Q.

Bird Global Inc (BRDSQ) is expected to report for 4Q.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE) is expected to report $0.02 for 4Q.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (CCBC) is expected to report for 1Q.

ContraFect Corp (CFRXQ) is expected to report for 4Q.

Excellon Resources (EXN.T) is expected to report for 4Q.

Express Inc (EXPR) is expected to report for 4Q.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp (FATH) is expected to report for 4Q.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc (FDBC) is expected to report for 1Q.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is expected to report $0.68 for 1Q.

First United Corp (FUNC) is expected to report $0.46 for 1Q.

GLG Life Tech Corp (GLG.T,GLGLF) is expected to report for 4Q.

German American Bancorp (GABC) is expected to report $0.64 for 1Q.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV - ADR (ASR,ASUR.MX) is expected to report $94.65 for 1Q.

Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) is expected to report $0.24 for 1Q.

IPI Legacy Liquidation Co (IMPLQ) is expected to report for 4Q.

Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) is expected to report $0.27 for 1Q.

Ledyard Financial Group (LFGP) is expected to report for 1Q.

MetroCity Bankshares Inc (MCBS) is expected to report $0.53 for 1Q.

Middlefield Banc Corp (MBCN) is expected to report $0.42 for 1Q.

National American University Holdings Inc (NAUH) is expected to report for 3Q.

Noble Romans Inc (NROM) is expected to report for 4Q.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK,NDM.T) is expected to report for 4Q.

Omnitek Engineering (OMTK) is expected to report for 4Q.

PAM Transportation Services Inc (PTSI) is expected to report $0.07 for 1Q.

Park National Corp (PRK) is expected to report $1.83 for 1Q.

Parke Bancorp Inc (PKBK) is expected to report for 1Q.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) is expected to report $1.37 for 3Q.

Regions Financial Corp (RF) is expected to report $0.44 for 1Q.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (RSPI) is expected to report for 4Q.

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) is expected to report $0.73 for 1Q.

Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC) is expected to report for 1Q.

TRX Gold Corp (TRX,TRX.T) is expected to report for 2Q.

Waitr Holdings Inc (ASAPQ) is expected to report for 4Q.

Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Arch Resources Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

Badger Meter Raised to Neutral From Sell by Northcoast Research

Barnes Group Raised to Buy From Neutral by DA Davidson

BJ's Wholesale Club Cut to Hold From Buy by Loop Capital

Cabot Corp Cut to Hold From Buy by Deutsche Bank

Commerce Bancshares Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

eBay Raised to Overweight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

Etsy Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

JetBlue Raised to Neutral From Underweight by JP Morgan

Johnson & Johnson Raised to Buy From Hold by HSBC

Kite Realty Group Trust Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

Knight-Swift Transport Cut to Hold From Buy by Loop Capital

Mueller Water Raised to Outperform From Perform by Oppenheimer

Pacific Biosciences Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs

Reimposing Sanctions on Venezuela Could Limit U.S. Access to Heavy Crude -- OPIS Analysis

Six Flags Raised to Buy From Neutral by B. Riley Securities

SL Green Realty Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital

Synovus Cut to Market Perform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

Tesla Cut to Hold From Buy by Deutsche Bank

US Bancorp Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Western Midstream Ptrs Raised to Peer Perform From Underperform by Wolfe Research

Westlake Raised to Buy From Hold by B of A Securities

Williams Cos Cut to Underperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Zoom Video Communications Raised to Buy From Neutral by Rosenblatt

Zscaler Raised to Overweight From Sector Weight by Keybanc

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-24 0622ET