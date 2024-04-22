The S&P 500 SPX is on pace for its biggest monthly drop since December 2022, with April's pullback erasing about half the gains the U.S. stock market had booked this year by the end of March. The index has slumped 5.5% this month through Friday, lowering its climb in 2024 to 4.1%.
Trump's Hush-Money Trial: What to Know as the Case Begins
Donald Trump is expected to spend the next six weeks in a Manhattan courtroom, defending himself against accusations he covered up a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Prosecutors say he orchestrated a scheme before the 2016 election to buy her silence about an affair, which Trump denies.
The criminal trial, taking place in the midst of Trump's campaign for president, might be the only of the four he faces to be heard by a jury before voters head to the polls in November.
Chinese-Americans Are Pushing San Francisco Toward the Political Center
SAN FRANCISCO-Phil Wong used to reliably back incumbents in this liberal city. But in 2022, he voted to recall three left-wing school board members and a progressive district attorney, and in November he plans to cast his ballot for a tough-on-crime challenger to the current mayor.
"I have a deep love for this city, what it was," said the 46-year-old son of a Chinese immigrant. "I want to see what it can be again."
New Darfur Attacks Feed Concerns Over More Large-Scale Violence
Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and other allied militias in recent days have attacked and torched villages in war-torn Darfur, according to satellite images and interviews with survivors, stirring fears of more mass killings in the region.
The surge in violence around El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, has prompted warnings from U.S. officials, the United Nations and analysts tracking the fighting about the risk of fresh atrocities against the region's Black communities.
Write to ina.kreutz@wsj.com
TODAY IN CANADA
Earnings:
PrairieSky Royalty 1Q
Economic Indicators (ET):
0830 Mar Industrial product and raw materials price indexes
0830 Mar New Housing Price Index
Stocks to Watch:
E-L Financial Declares Special Dividend of C$60
---
National Bank of Canada Appoints Air Canada Exec Arielle Meloul-Wechsler to Bd
Expected Major Events for Monday
05:00/JPN: Mar Convenience Store Sales
05:00/JPN: Mar Steel Production
10:00/UK: Apr CBI Industrial Trends Survey
12:30/CAN: Mar Industrial product and raw materials price indexes
12:30/CAN: Mar New Housing Price Index
12:30/US: Mar Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI)
17:59/UK: Mar Aluminium Production report
23:30/JPN: Feb Final Labour Survey - Earnings, Employment & Hours Worked
All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.
Expected Earnings for Monday
Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) is expected to report $0.41 for 4Q.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) is expected to report $0.87 for 1Q.
Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH) is expected to report $0.85 for 1Q.
BeyondSpring Inc (BYSI) is expected to report $-0.67 for Full year.
CNB Financial Corp (Pennsylvania) (CCNE) is expected to report $0.51 for 1Q.
Cadence Bank (CADE) is expected to report $0.54 for 1Q.
Calix Inc (CALX) is expected to report $0.02 for 1Q.
Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) is expected to report $0.70 for 1Q.
Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) is expected to report $0.98 for 1Q.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) is expected to report $0.25 for 1Q.
Dynex Capital (DX) is expected to report $0.03 for 1Q.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) is expected to report $0.21 for 4Q.
Ennis Inc (EBF) is expected to report for 4Q.
Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) is expected to report $1.11 for 1Q.
Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) is expected to report $0.45 for 1Q.
First Financial (Indiana) (THFF) is expected to report $0.98 for 1Q.
Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN) is expected to report for 4Q.
HBT Financial Inc (HBT) is expected to report $0.55 for 1Q.
Hallmark Financial Services Inc (HALL) is expected to report for 4Q.
Hexcel Corp (HXL) is expected to report $0.41 for 1Q.
HomeStreet Inc (HMST) is expected to report $-0.08 for 1Q.
LCNB Corp (LCNB) is expected to report $0.36 for 1Q.
MainStreet Bancshares Inc (MNSB) is expected to report $0.51 for 1Q.
Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) is expected to report $2.47 for 1Q.
NBT Bancorp (NBTB) is expected to report $0.68 for 1Q.
Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NIC) is expected to report $1.65 for 1Q.
Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI) is expected to report $0.23 for 1Q.
Nucor Corp (NUE) is expected to report $3.64 for 1Q.
Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is expected to report $1.67 for 1Q.
Peoples Bancorp of NC (PEBK) is expected to report for 1Q.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) is expected to report $1.51 for 1Q.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK.T) is expected to report for 1Q.
RLI Corp (RLI) is expected to report $1.67 for 1Q.
ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) is expected to report $0.86 for 1Q.
Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) is expected to report $0.61 for 1Q.
Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) is expected to report for 1Q.
Truist Financial Corp (TFC) is expected to report $0.78 for 1Q.
Verizon Communications (VZ) is expected to report $1.09 for 1Q.
Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH) is expected to report $0.45 for 1Q.
Zions Bancorp NA (ZION) is expected to report $0.95 for 1Q.
Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Bank of America Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research
Crown Castle Cut to Hold From Buy by Argus Research
DermTech Cut to Hold From Buy by Lake Street
DermTech Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG
Encore Wire Cut to Market Perform From Market Outperform by CJS Securities
First Solar Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
Ichor Holdings Raised to Buy From Neutral by B. Riley Securities
Magnolia Oil & Gas Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Netflix Cut to Hold From Buy by Canaccord Genuity
Netflix Raised to Buy From Hold by Needham
O-I Glass Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
ON Semiconductor Cut to Underperform From Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas
Pure Storage Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James
Rush Street Interactive Raised to Buy From Hold by Craig-Hallum
Shift4 Payments Raised to Neutral From Sell by Redburn Atlantic
Sunnova Energy Intl Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
SW Energy Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Synovus Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Ulta Beauty Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-22-24 0620ET