May 29, 2024 at 06:25 am EDT

12:00/GER: May Provisional CPI

12:55/US: 05/25 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index

14:00/US: May Richmond Fed Business Activity Survey

14:00/US: Apr Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment

18:00/US: U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book

20:30/US: API Weekly Statistical Bulletin

23:01/UK: Apr UK monthly automotive manufacturing figures

23:01/UK: CBI Service Sector Survey

23:01/UK: Apr Zoopla House Price Index

23:50/JPN: May Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 10 days of Month

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

AFC Gamma Cut to Sell From Neutral by Compass Point

Airbnb Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Wedbush

Central Garden & Pet Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research

CytomX Therapeutics Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

Deckers Outdoor Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities

Duolingo Raised to Market Outperform From Market Perform by JMP Securities

DuPont de Nemours Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup

Expeditors International Raised to Peer Perform From Underperform by Wolfe Research

Forward Air Raised to Peer Perform From Underperform by Wolfe Research

Huntington Bancshares Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Microchip Tech Raised to Buy From Neutral by Mizuho

Norwegian Cruise Line Raised to Buy From Neutral by Mizuho

Parker-Hannifin Raised to Buy From Neutral by Mizuho

Sarepta Therapeutics Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital

Southwest Airlines Cut to Hold From Buy by Argus Research

Sunstone Hotel Investors Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird

Surf Air Mobility Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Bernstein

Sysco Raised to Buy From Neutral by Guggenheim

Triumph Group Cut to Hold From Buy by TD Cowen

Zscaler Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Zscaler Cut to Neutral From Buy by Rosenblatt

