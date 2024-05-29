12:00/GER: May Provisional CPI
12:55/US: 05/25 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
14:00/US: May Richmond Fed Business Activity Survey
14:00/US: Apr Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment
18:00/US: U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book
20:30/US: API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
23:01/UK: Apr UK monthly automotive manufacturing figures
23:01/UK: CBI Service Sector Survey
23:01/UK: Apr Zoopla House Price Index
23:50/JPN: May Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 10 days of Month
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
AFC Gamma Cut to Sell From Neutral by Compass Point
Airbnb Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Wedbush
Central Garden & Pet Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research
CytomX Therapeutics Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler
Deckers Outdoor Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities
Duolingo Raised to Market Outperform From Market Perform by JMP Securities
DuPont de Nemours Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup
Expeditors International Raised to Peer Perform From Underperform by Wolfe Research
Forward Air Raised to Peer Perform From Underperform by Wolfe Research
Huntington Bancshares Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Microchip Tech Raised to Buy From Neutral by Mizuho
Norwegian Cruise Line Raised to Buy From Neutral by Mizuho
Parker-Hannifin Raised to Buy From Neutral by Mizuho
Sarepta Therapeutics Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital
Southwest Airlines Cut to Hold From Buy by Argus Research
Sunstone Hotel Investors Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird
Surf Air Mobility Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Bernstein
Sysco Raised to Buy From Neutral by Guggenheim
Triumph Group Cut to Hold From Buy by TD Cowen
Zscaler Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
Zscaler Cut to Neutral From Buy by Rosenblatt
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
