WASHINGTON-Reproductive-rights advocates saw some momentum during a dramatic week in which the Supreme Court maintained widespread access to abortion pills and Republicans were put on the defensive over whether they support in vitro fertilization.
The rapidly unfolding events came as abortion and fights over related issues such as IVF and contraception are expected to drive turnout in the 2024 election. President Biden has campaigned aggressively on a pledge to protect abortion following the 2022 Supreme Court ruling that eliminated the right to the procedure. Former President Donald Trump has taken credit for appointing justices who joined that decision but has struggled to articulate a message and has warned fellow Republicans that the issue is perilous for them.
Virginia Hasn't Backed a Republican for President in Two Decades. Is It About to Flip?
FRONT ROYAL, Va.-Whether Virginia backs Donald Trump or Joe Biden shouldn't even be a discussion.
The state hasn't backed a Republican for president since George W. Bush in 2004.
