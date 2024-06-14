June 14, 2024 at 06:15 am EDT

WASHINGTON-Reproductive-rights advocates saw some momentum during a dramatic week in which the Supreme Court maintained widespread access to abortion pills and Republicans were put on the defensive over whether they support in vitro fertilization.

The rapidly unfolding events came as abortion and fights over related issues such as IVF and contraception are expected to drive turnout in the 2024 election. President Biden has campaigned aggressively on a pledge to protect abortion following the 2022 Supreme Court ruling that eliminated the right to the procedure. Former President Donald Trump has taken credit for appointing justices who joined that decision but has struggled to articulate a message and has warned fellow Republicans that the issue is perilous for them.

Virginia Hasn't Backed a Republican for President in Two Decades. Is It About to Flip?

FRONT ROYAL, Va.-Whether Virginia backs Donald Trump or Joe Biden shouldn't even be a discussion.

The state hasn't backed a Republican for president since George W. Bush in 2004.

0830 Apr Wholesale Trade

0830 Apr New Motor Vehicle Sales

0830 Apr Monthly Survey of Manufacturing

Riot Platforms Reports Beneficial Ownership of 14% in Bitfarms; Riot Platforms Bought 1.43M Bitfarms Shares on Thursday

Expected Major Events for Friday

04:30/JPN: Apr Tertiary Industry Index

04:30/JPN: Apr Revised Industrial Production

06:45/FRA: May CPI

08:00/ITA: Apr Foreign Trade EU

08:30/UK: May Bank of England/Ipsos Inflation Attitudes Survey

08:59/JPN: Japan Monetary Policy Meeting decision

12:30/CAN: Apr New motor vehicle sales

12:30/CAN: Apr Monthly Survey of Manufacturing

12:30/US: May Import & Export Price Indexes

12:30/CAN: Apr Wholesale trade

13:00/RUS: Weekly International Reserves

14:00/US: Jun University of Michigan Survey of Consumers - preliminary

Expected Earnings for Friday

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE) is expected to report for 1Q.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) is expected to report.

Environmental Tectonics Corp (ETCC) is expected to report for 4Q.

MGT Capital Investments Inc (MGTI) is expected to report for 1Q.

Progressive Corp (PGR) is expected to report.

SeaChange International Inc (SEAC) is expected to report $-0.07 for 1Q.

Tel Instrument Electronics Corp (TIKK) is expected to report for 4Q.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) is expected to report for 3Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

3M Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Cara Therapeutics Cut to Hold From Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Cara Therapeutics Cut to Hold From Buy by Needham

Cara Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by HC Wainwright & Co.

Corning Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Generac Cut to Neutral From Buy by Janney Montgomery Scott

Kimberly-Clark Raised to Buy From Underperform by B of A Securities

Mid-America Apartment Raised to Buy From Neutral by Janney Montgomery Scott

NextEra Energy Partners Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

Par Technology Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Stephens & Co.

Roper Technologies Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research

WR Berkley Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs

Zebra Raised to Neutral From Underperform by Exane BNP Paribas

