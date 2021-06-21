North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3

Devon Energy Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
EQT Corp Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
Everest Re Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup
Host Hotels & Resorts Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Capital One
Lennar Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Marathon Oil Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley
National Health Investors Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by BMO Capital
Occidental Petroleum Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
Saia Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
Shockwave Medical Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
Sykes Enterprises Cut to Neutral From Buy by Sidoti & Co.
Troubled Companies Take Page From AMC Playbook in Seeking Stock-Market Lifelines
United Airlines Raised to Peer Perform From Underperform by Wolfe Research
