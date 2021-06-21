North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3

Devon Energy Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

EQT Corp Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Everest Re Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

Host Hotels & Resorts Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Capital One

Lennar Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Marathon Oil Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

National Health Investors Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by BMO Capital

Occidental Petroleum Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Saia Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Shockwave Medical Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Sykes Enterprises Cut to Neutral From Buy by Sidoti & Co.

Troubled Companies Take Page From AMC Playbook in Seeking Stock-Market Lifelines

United Airlines Raised to Peer Perform From Underperform by Wolfe Research

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

