North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-

06/21/2021 | 06:09am EDT
Devon Energy Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

EQT Corp Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Everest Re Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

Host Hotels & Resorts Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Capital One

Lennar Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Marathon Oil Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

National Health Investors Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by BMO Capital

Occidental Petroleum Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Saia Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Shockwave Medical Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Sykes Enterprises Cut to Neutral From Buy by Sidoti & Co.

Troubled Companies Take Page From AMC Playbook in Seeking Stock-Market Lifelines

United Airlines Raised to Peer Perform From Underperform by Wolfe Research

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-21 0608ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -2.30% 150.02 Delayed Quote.51.77%
CITIGROUP INC. -1.82% 67.61 Delayed Quote.9.65%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION -3.04% 26.75 Delayed Quote.69.20%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.58% 33290.08 Delayed Quote.10.51%
EQT CORPORATION -5.61% 19.34 Delayed Quote.52.16%
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. -3.80% 236.21 Delayed Quote.0.91%
LENNAR CORPORATION 3.72% 98.17 Delayed Quote.28.78%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.00% 73.65 Delayed Quote.41.20%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION -2.48% 12.57 Delayed Quote.88.46%
MORGAN STANLEY -4.35% 84.09 Delayed Quote.22.71%
S&P 500 -1.31% 4166.45 Delayed Quote.10.93%
SAIA, INC. 0.30% 202.5 Delayed Quote.12.00%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 1.25% 54.92 Delayed Quote.26.98%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -2.43% 41.75 Delayed Quote.38.34%
WTI -0.04% 71.818 Delayed Quote.48.21%
HOT NEWS