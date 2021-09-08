North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3

11:45/US: Weekly Chain Store Sales Index
12:30/CAN: Jul Stocks of Canadian grain at July 31
12:55/US: 09/04 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
14:00/CAN: Aug Ivey Purchasing Managers Index
14:00/US: Sep IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index
14:00/CAN: Bank of Canada interest rate announcement
14:00/US: Jul Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey
14:00/US: Aug Online Help Wanted Index
18:00/US: U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book
19:00/US: Jul Consumer Credit
20:30/US: 09/03 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
23:01/UK: Aug RICS Residential Market Survey
23:50/JPN: Aug Money Stock, Broadly-defined Liquidity
Expected Earnings for Wednesday
ABM Industries (ABM) is expected to report $-0.41 for 3Q.
AeroVironment (AVAV) is expected to report $-0.56 for 1Q.
Amrep Corp (AXR) is expected to report for 1Q.
Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) is expected to report $-0.40 for 4Q.
Argan Inc (AGX) is expected to report $0.46 for 2Q.
Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) is expected to report $0.05 for 1Q.
Basic Energy Services (BASXQ) is expected to report for 2Q.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) is expected to report for 2Q.
Calavo Growers (CVGW) is expected to report $-0.05 for 3Q.
ClearSign Technologies Corp (CLIR) is expected to report for 2Q.
Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP) is expected to report $0.10 for 3Q.
Copart Inc (CPRT) is expected to report $0.94 for 4Q.
Couchbase Inc (BASE) is expected to report for 2Q.
D-Box Technologies (DBO.T,DBOXF) is expected to report for 1Q.
Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.T,DSGX) is expected to report $0.30 for 2Q.
GameStop Corp (GME,GMEB) is expected to report $-0.45 for 2Q.
Healthequity Inc (HQY) is expected to report $-0.04 for 2Q.
Intapp Inc (INTA) is expected to report for 2Q.
Korn Ferry (KFY) is expected to report $1.07 for 1Q.
Limoneira Co (LMNR) is expected to report $0.19 for 3Q.
Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) is expected to report $1.18 for 2Q.
MGIC Investment (MTG) is expected to report.
MIND Technology Inc (MIND) is expected to report for 2Q.
Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (PPIH) is expected to report for 2Q.
RH (RH) is expected to report $6.38 for 2Q.
Rev Group Inc (REVG) is expected to report $0.31 for 3Q.
SentinelOne Inc (S) is expected to report for 2Q.
Sigmatron International Inc (SGMA) is expected to report for 1Q.
Somero Enterprises Inc (SOM.LN) is expected to report for Interim.
Streamline Health (STRM) is expected to report $-0.05 for 2Q.
Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) is expected to report for 2Q.
Transcontinental Inc - Class A (TCL.A.T,TCL.B.T,TCLAF) is expected to report for 3Q.
eGain (EGAN) is expected to report $0.02 for 4Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Alliant Energy Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim
Amgen Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
Carrier Global Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research
Cirrus Logic Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays
Columbia Property Trust Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital
Five9 Raised to Buy From Hold by Needham
JOANN Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays
Lam Research Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas
Merck Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
Southern Co Raised to Buy From Neutral by Guggenheim
Terminix Raised to Buy From Underperform by B of A Securities
TriCo Bancshares Raised to Buy From Neutral by DA Davidson
Ventas Raised to Buy From Hold by Deutsche Bank
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
XOMA Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Wedbush
