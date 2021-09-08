North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3

11:45/US: Weekly Chain Store Sales Index

12:30/CAN: Jul Stocks of Canadian grain at July 31

12:55/US: 09/04 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index

14:00/CAN: Aug Ivey Purchasing Managers Index

14:00/US: Sep IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index

14:00/CAN: Bank of Canada interest rate announcement

14:00/US: Jul Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey

14:00/US: Aug Online Help Wanted Index

18:00/US: U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book

19:00/US: Jul Consumer Credit

20:30/US: 09/03 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin

23:01/UK: Aug RICS Residential Market Survey

23:50/JPN: Aug Money Stock, Broadly-defined Liquidity

Expected Earnings for Wednesday

ABM Industries (ABM) is expected to report $-0.41 for 3Q.

AeroVironment (AVAV) is expected to report $-0.56 for 1Q.

Amrep Corp (AXR) is expected to report for 1Q.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) is expected to report $-0.40 for 4Q.

Argan Inc (AGX) is expected to report $0.46 for 2Q.

Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) is expected to report $0.05 for 1Q.

Basic Energy Services (BASXQ) is expected to report for 2Q.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) is expected to report for 2Q.

Calavo Growers (CVGW) is expected to report $-0.05 for 3Q.

ClearSign Technologies Corp (CLIR) is expected to report for 2Q.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP) is expected to report $0.10 for 3Q.

Copart Inc (CPRT) is expected to report $0.94 for 4Q.

Couchbase Inc (BASE) is expected to report for 2Q.

D-Box Technologies (DBO.T,DBOXF) is expected to report for 1Q.

Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.T,DSGX) is expected to report $0.30 for 2Q.

GameStop Corp (GME,GMEB) is expected to report $-0.45 for 2Q.

Healthequity Inc (HQY) is expected to report $-0.04 for 2Q.

Intapp Inc (INTA) is expected to report for 2Q.

Korn Ferry (KFY) is expected to report $1.07 for 1Q.

Limoneira Co (LMNR) is expected to report $0.19 for 3Q.

Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) is expected to report $1.18 for 2Q.

MGIC Investment (MTG) is expected to report.

MIND Technology Inc (MIND) is expected to report for 2Q.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (PPIH) is expected to report for 2Q.

RH (RH) is expected to report $6.38 for 2Q.

Rev Group Inc (REVG) is expected to report $0.31 for 3Q.

SentinelOne Inc (S) is expected to report for 2Q.

Sigmatron International Inc (SGMA) is expected to report for 1Q.

Somero Enterprises Inc (SOM.LN) is expected to report for Interim.

Streamline Health (STRM) is expected to report $-0.05 for 2Q.

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) is expected to report for 2Q.

Transcontinental Inc - Class A (TCL.A.T,TCL.B.T,TCLAF) is expected to report for 3Q.

eGain (EGAN) is expected to report $0.02 for 4Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Alliant Energy Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim

Amgen Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research

Cirrus Logic Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

Columbia Property Trust Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital

Five9 Raised to Buy From Hold by Needham

JOANN Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays

Lam Research Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

Merck Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Southern Co Raised to Buy From Neutral by Guggenheim

Terminix Raised to Buy From Underperform by B of A Securities

TriCo Bancshares Raised to Buy From Neutral by DA Davidson

Ventas Raised to Buy From Hold by Deutsche Bank

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

XOMA Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Wedbush

