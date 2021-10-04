North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -3

Log in
North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures

10/04/2021 | 06:05am EDT
Bricks-and-mortar crypto exchanges all operate slightly differently, but their basic premise is that customers can walk in off the street and purchase various cryptocurrencies with cash, a credit card or a bank transfer. The stores teach new customers how different digital currencies work and guide them through the process of setting up a digital wallet that the investor controls via an app. And when customers want to exchange their digital coins for local currency, the exchange counter can handle that for them.

The exchanges charge fees ranging from 0.99% to 5% for each transaction, slightly more than those charged by large online exchanges.

Expected Major Events for Monday

12:30/CAN: Aug Building permits

14:00/US: Aug Manufacturers' Shipments, Inventories & Orders (M3)

23:30/JPN: Sep CPI (Tokyo), CPI ex-Food (Tokyo)

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Expected Earnings for Monday

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP) is expected to report $-0.04 for 2Q.

Allied Healthcare (AHPI) is expected to report for 4Q.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp (CMTL) is expected to report $0.24 for 4Q.

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA) is expected to report for 4Q.

Escalon Medical (ESMC) is expected to report for 4Q.

Fonar Corp (FONR) is expected to report for 4Q.

Ford Motor Company (F) is expected to report for 3Q.

Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA.T) is expected to report for 3Q.

Pioneer Bancorp Inc (PBFS) is expected to report for 4Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

There are no actions to report from the last 24 hours.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

HOT NEWS