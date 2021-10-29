North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -3- 10/29/2021 | 05:56am EDT Send by mail :

SNC-Lavalin (SNC.T,SNCAF) is expected to report $0.35 for 3Q. Shaw Communications Inc - Class B (SJR,SJR.A.V,SJR.B.T) is expected to report $0.33 for 4Q. Travelzoo (TZOO) is expected to report for 3Q. US Silica (SLCA) is expected to report $-0.21 for 3Q. Westbury Bancorp (WBBW) is expected to report for 4Q. Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) is expected to report $0.57 for 3Q. WisdomTree Investments Inc (WETF) is expected to report $0.07 for 3Q. iRadimed Corp (IRMD) is expected to report $0.15 for 3Q. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones. ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS Armour Residential REIT Cut to Hold From Buy by JonesTrading Avis Budget Group Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities BJ's Wholesale Club Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities Boot Barn Holdings Raised to Buy From Hold by Craig-Hallum CVR Energy Cut to Underperform From Neutral by Credit Suisse Elanco Animal Health Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel Eversource Energy Raised to Neutral From Underperform by Mizuho First Commonwealth (PA) Raised to Outperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital LendingClub Raised to Buy From Neutral by Compass Point Matador Resources Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Capital One Motorola Solutions Cut to Neutral From Buy by Northcoast Research Netgear Cut to Neutral From Buy by BWS Financial Norfolk Southern Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities Paccar Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Credit Suisse Phillips 66 Partners Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Credit Suisse Redwood Trust Is Maintained at Strong Buy by Raymond James Remitly Global Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research RiceBran Technologies Cut to Hold From Buy by Lake Street Sherwin-Williams Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities Stock Yards Bancorp Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Teradyne Raised to Buy From Hold by Craig-Hallum Teradyne Raised to Buy From Sell by UBS Teradyne Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Cowen & Co. Terminix Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird