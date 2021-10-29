Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -3-

10/29/2021 | 05:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SNC-Lavalin (SNC.T,SNCAF) is expected to report $0.35 for 3Q.

Shaw Communications Inc - Class B (SJR,SJR.A.V,SJR.B.T) is expected to report $0.33 for 4Q.

Travelzoo (TZOO) is expected to report for 3Q.

US Silica (SLCA) is expected to report $-0.21 for 3Q.

Westbury Bancorp (WBBW) is expected to report for 4Q.

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) is expected to report $0.57 for 3Q.

WisdomTree Investments Inc (WETF) is expected to report $0.07 for 3Q.

iRadimed Corp (IRMD) is expected to report $0.15 for 3Q.

Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Armour Residential REIT Cut to Hold From Buy by JonesTrading

Avis Budget Group Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

BJ's Wholesale Club Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

Boot Barn Holdings Raised to Buy From Hold by Craig-Hallum

CVR Energy Cut to Underperform From Neutral by Credit Suisse

Elanco Animal Health Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel

Eversource Energy Raised to Neutral From Underperform by Mizuho

First Commonwealth (PA) Raised to Outperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital

LendingClub Raised to Buy From Neutral by Compass Point

Matador Resources Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Capital One

Motorola Solutions Cut to Neutral From Buy by Northcoast Research

Netgear Cut to Neutral From Buy by BWS Financial

Norfolk Southern Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Paccar Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Credit Suisse

Phillips 66 Partners Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Credit Suisse

Redwood Trust Is Maintained at Strong Buy by Raymond James

Remitly Global Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

RiceBran Technologies Cut to Hold From Buy by Lake Street

Sherwin-Williams Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

Stock Yards Bancorp Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Teradyne Raised to Buy From Hold by Craig-Hallum

Teradyne Raised to Buy From Sell by UBS

Teradyne Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Cowen & Co.

Terminix Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-21 0555ET

Latest news "Markets"
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHELL B : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
2Q3 2021 Results 29/10/2021Balta Group
3Oil settles down but off 2-week low; supply concerns in focus
4Valneva announces temporary trading suspension of its ordinary shares o..
5BNP beats Q3 expectations, launches 900 million euro share buyback

HOT NEWS