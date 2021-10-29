North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -3

SNC-Lavalin (SNC.T,SNCAF) is expected to report $0.35 for 3Q.
Shaw Communications Inc - Class B (SJR,SJR.A.V,SJR.B.T) is expected to report $0.33 for 4Q.
Travelzoo (TZOO) is expected to report for 3Q.
US Silica (SLCA) is expected to report $-0.21 for 3Q.
Westbury Bancorp (WBBW) is expected to report for 4Q.
Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) is expected to report $0.57 for 3Q.
WisdomTree Investments Inc (WETF) is expected to report $0.07 for 3Q.
iRadimed Corp (IRMD) is expected to report $0.15 for 3Q.
Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Armour Residential REIT Cut to Hold From Buy by JonesTrading
Avis Budget Group Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
BJ's Wholesale Club Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
Boot Barn Holdings Raised to Buy From Hold by Craig-Hallum
CVR Energy Cut to Underperform From Neutral by Credit Suisse
Elanco Animal Health Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel
Eversource Energy Raised to Neutral From Underperform by Mizuho
First Commonwealth (PA) Raised to Outperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital
LendingClub Raised to Buy From Neutral by Compass Point
Matador Resources Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Capital One
Motorola Solutions Cut to Neutral From Buy by Northcoast Research
Netgear Cut to Neutral From Buy by BWS Financial
Norfolk Southern Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
Paccar Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Credit Suisse
Phillips 66 Partners Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Credit Suisse
Redwood Trust Is Maintained at Strong Buy by Raymond James
Remitly Global Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research
RiceBran Technologies Cut to Hold From Buy by Lake Street
Sherwin-Williams Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
Stock Yards Bancorp Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Teradyne Raised to Buy From Hold by Craig-Hallum
Teradyne Raised to Buy From Sell by UBS
Teradyne Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Cowen & Co.
Terminix Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-29-21 0555ET