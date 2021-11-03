North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3

"I think it's been a big mistake, quite frankly," Mr. Biden said Tuesday on the sidelines of the summit. "The rest of the world is going to look to China and say, what value add are they providing? They've lost an ability to influence people around the world and all the people here."

He said he felt the same way about Russia. "Literally, the tundra is burning," Mr. Biden said of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "He has serious climate problems and he is mum on his willingness to do anything."

COP26 Leaders Agree to End Deforestation by 2030

GLASGOW-World leaders from more than 100 countries, including the U.S., China and Brazil, agreed to a deal aimed at ending and then reversing deforestation by 2030, committing nearly $20 billion of public and private funds to protect and restore forests.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during the COP26 climate summit in Scotland on Tuesday, called the pledge a landmark agreement that includes countries accounting for 85% of the world's forest land. But details about how such a deal, which isn't legally binding, would be executed and policed haven't yet been worked out.

World Leaders Vow to Cut Methane Emissions

Global leaders at the Glasgow climate summit pledged Tuesday to sharply curtail methane emissions, with President Biden saying the U.S. would tighten regulations on oil and natural-gas production to reduce leaks of the potent greenhouse gas.

The effort spotlighted growing concerns about the environmental harms of methane, a byproduct of drilling, livestock and landfills that traps roughly 85 times more heat than carbon dioxide.

"One of the most important things we can do in this decisive decade...is to reduce our methane emissions as quickly as possible," Mr. Biden said at a summit event marking progress on the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative led by the U.S. and the European Union to cut methane emissions by 30% globally by 2030.

Why COP26 will make 'strong' companies 'stronger and the weak, relatively weaker'

World leaders are soaking up the spotlight at the Glasgow climate summit, but the pressure to implement whatever is agreed will fall largely on companies, noted analysts at Deutsche Bank. And that's going to create divisions between the corporate haves and have-nots.

Read: India's Modi surprises COP26 climate summit with 2070 target for net-zero emissions

The analysts screened 15 years of corporate documents, counting the number of times "ESG," the acronym for environmental, social and governance criteria, and "cost" appeared within five words of each other. As the chart below shows, the frequency has jumped in the last two quarters.

Tariffs to Tackle Climate Change Gain Momentum. The Idea Could Reshape Industries.

Governments in the U.S., Europe and other developed nations are embarking on a climate-change experiment: using tariffs on trade to cut carbon emissions. The idea has the potential to rewrite the rules of global commerce.

Policy makers on both sides of the Atlantic are looking at targeting steel, chemicals and cement. The tariffs would give a competitive advantage to manufacturers in countries where emissions are relatively low.

It's an idea that is gaining acceptance among U.S. businesses, particularly in those industries, as well as among politicians who see an opportunity to appeal to domestic manufacturers and their workers. Over the weekend, the Biden administration announced the first-ever trade agreement to incorporate such a concept. The pact with the European Union would jointly curb imports of steel that generate high levels of carbon emissions.

