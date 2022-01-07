North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3

Goldman Sachs Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

Home Point Capital Cut to Sell From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Houlihan Lokey Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Humana Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Kearny Financial Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

L3Harris Technologies Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird

Landstar Cut to Underperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Legend Biotech Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Lowe's Raised to Outperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group

Magenta Therapeutics Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Moelis & Co. Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs

NextGen Healthcare Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by SVB Leerink

ONE Gas Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

Origin Materials Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Oscar Health Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Procore Technologies Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

Progressive Raised to Outperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group

RPM International Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

RPM International Raised to Neutral From Underweight by JP Morgan

Simply Good Foods Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Credit Suisse

Smartsheet Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Target Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

TaskUs Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Texas Roadhouse Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS

UiPath Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Unifirst Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird

US Xpress Enterprises Cut to Underperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Veeva Systems Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by SVB Leerink

VF Corp Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays

Wabtec Cut to Underperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Western Union Cut to Underperform From Buy by B of A Securities

Zions Bancorp Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

