North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3

Goldman Sachs Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
Home Point Capital Cut to Sell From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
Houlihan Lokey Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
Humana Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
Kearny Financial Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
L3Harris Technologies Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird
Landstar Cut to Underperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research
Legend Biotech Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
Lowe's Raised to Outperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group
Magenta Therapeutics Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
Moelis & Co. Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs
NextGen Healthcare Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by SVB Leerink
ONE Gas Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley
Origin Materials Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
Oscar Health Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
Procore Technologies Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies
Progressive Raised to Outperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group
RPM International Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities
RPM International Raised to Neutral From Underweight by JP Morgan
Simply Good Foods Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Credit Suisse
Smartsheet Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
Target Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
TaskUs Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
Texas Roadhouse Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS
UiPath Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
Unifirst Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird
US Xpress Enterprises Cut to Underperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research
Veeva Systems Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by SVB Leerink
VF Corp Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays
Wabtec Cut to Underperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research
Western Union Cut to Underperform From Buy by B of A Securities
Zions Bancorp Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities
