North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-

03/14/2022 | 06:16am EDT
Parsons Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities

Pinnacle West Capital Cut to Underperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group

Sabra Healthcare REIT Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities

Shoals Technologies Raised to Buy From Neutral by Guggenheim

Texas Roadhouse Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel

Tilly's Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by William Blair

Ventas Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital

XPO Logistics Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-22 0615ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
EVERCORE INC. -0.57% 110.67 Delayed Quote.-18.54%
PARSONS CORPORATION 0.38% 36.7 Delayed Quote.9.06%
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION -0.63% 73.76 Delayed Quote.4.49%
S&P 500 -1.30% 4204.31 Delayed Quote.-11.79%
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. 14.58% 17.92 Delayed Quote.-26.26%
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC. 0.27% 78.8 Delayed Quote.-11.74%
TILLY'S, INC. -24.08% 9.3 Delayed Quote.-42.27%
XPO LOGISTICS, INC. -2.64% 70.48 Delayed Quote.-8.98%
Tentative hopes for Ukraine peace talks after fierce Russian attacks
Europe's carmakers scramble to replace Ukrainian auto parts
War, pandemic, and inflation deal Fed a complex trifecta
Ukraine to insist in talks with Russia on presidents' meeting - Zelensk..
Chinese tycoon's 'big short' on nickel trips up Tsingshan's miracle gro..

