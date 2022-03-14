North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3

Parsons Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities

Pinnacle West Capital Cut to Underperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group

Sabra Healthcare REIT Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities

Shoals Technologies Raised to Buy From Neutral by Guggenheim

Texas Roadhouse Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel

Tilly's Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by William Blair

Ventas Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital

XPO Logistics Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

03-14-22 0615ET