North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3

Parsons Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities
Pinnacle West Capital Cut to Underperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group
Sabra Healthcare REIT Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities
Shoals Technologies Raised to Buy From Neutral by Guggenheim
Texas Roadhouse Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel
Tilly's Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by William Blair
Ventas Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital
XPO Logistics Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
