North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) is expected to report $-0.59 for 4Q.

Charah Solutions Inc (CHRA) is expected to report $0.07 for 4Q.

DATA Communications Management Corp (DCM.T) is expected to report for 4Q.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) is expected to report $2.13 for 3Q.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) is expected to report for 4Q.

Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO) is expected to report $-0.63 for 4Q.

Exicure Inc (XCUR) is expected to report $-0.11 for 4Q.

Factset Research Systems (FDS) is expected to report $2.86 for 2Q.

Genius Brands International Inc (GNUS) is expected to report for 4Q.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc (HOOK) is expected to report for 4Q.

Homology Medicines Inc (FIXX) is expected to report $-0.59 for 4Q.

Impel NeuroPharma Inc (IMPL) is expected to report for 4Q.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA) is expected to report $-0.39 for 4Q.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (KYN) is expected to report for Full year.

Knight Therapeutics is expected to report $0.00 for 4Q.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) is expected to report for 4Q.

Lifeway Foods (LWAY) is expected to report $-0.17 for 4Q.

Movado Group Inc (MOV) is expected to report for 4Q.

Nanophase Technologies Corp (NANX) is expected to report for 4Q.

Neogen Corp (NEOG) is expected to report $0.12 for 3Q.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) is expected to report for 4Q.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDTTU) is expected to report for 3Q.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee is expected to report for 4Q.

TD SYNNEX Corp (SNX) is expected to report $1.71 for 1Q.

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) is expected to report for 4Q.

Three Valley Copper Corp (TVC.V) is expected to report for 4Q.

Titan Machinery (TITN) is expected to report $0.52 for 4Q.

WELL Health Technologies Corp (WELL.T) is expected to report $-0.04 for 4Q.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) is expected to report for 4Q.

Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Aligos Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

American Woodmark Cut to Hold From Buy by Loop Capital

E2open Raised to Buy From Neutral by Colliers Securities

Exela Technologies Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities

Fortune Brands Cut to Hold From Buy by Loop Capital

GAN Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Northland Capital Markets

LGI Homes Cut to Sell From Neutral by BTIG

Ovintiv Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Capital One

Terns Pharmaceuticals Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

T-Mobile US Raised to Overweight From Sector Weight by Keybanc

Vicor Cut to Market Perform From Market Outperform by CJS Securities

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-22 0611ET