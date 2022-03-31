North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3

The Norwegian krone and Canadian dollar weaken as oil prices fall after reports the U.S. is considering a substantial release of crude reserves to ease fuel costs. "While it is reasonable for oil futures to trade some 5-6% weaker on the back of the news, it does not seem likely that U.S. reserves will be able to drive oil prices structurally lower," ING analysts say. That means the NOK and CAD may not fall much further, they say. Still, oil-sensitive currencies could remain under pressure as Thursday's OPEC+ meeting should see a push for increasing supply to make up for lost Russian crude, they say. EUR/NOK rises to a near two-week high of 9.7143 and USD/CAD rises 0.3% to 1.2518.

Expected Major Events for Thursday

01:00/JPN: Feb Steel Imports & Exports Statistics

04:30/JPN: Feb Preliminary Report on Petroleum Statistics

05:00/JPN: Feb Housing Starts

05:00/JPN: Feb Construction Orders

06:00/UK: 4Q Balance of Payments

06:00/UK: 4Q UK quarterly national accounts

06:00/GER: Feb Retail Trade

06:00/UK: Mar Nationwide House Price Index

06:45/FRA: Feb PPI

06:45/FRA: Feb Household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods

06:45/FRA: Mar Provisional CPI

07:55/GER: Mar Labour market statistics (incl unemployment)

08:00/ITA: Feb Unemployment

08:30/UK: 4Q Business investment revised results

09:00/ITA: Mar Provisional CPI

09:00/ITA: Mar Cities CPI

11:30/US: Mar Challenger Job-Cut Report

12:30/US: Feb Personal Income & Outlays

12:30/CAN: Jan GDP

12:30/US: 03/26 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims

12:30/US: U.S. Weekly Export Sales

13:00/RUS: Weekly International Reserves (new data unavailable)

13:45/US: Mar Chicago Business Barometer - ISM-Chicago Business Survey - Chicago PMI

14:00/US: 4Q GDP by State

14:30/US: 03/25 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

19:00/US: Feb Agricultural Prices

20:30/US: Foreign Central Bank Holdings

20:30/US: Federal Discount Window Borrowings

23:50/JPN: 1Q Tankan Survey of Enterprises in Japan

Expected Earnings for Thursday

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd (ASA) is expected to report for 4Q.

Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) is expected to report $-0.07 for 4Q.

Acorn Energy (ACFN) is expected to report for 4Q.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (ADGI) is expected to report for 4Q.

Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG) is expected to report for 4Q.

AstroNova Inc (ALOT) is expected to report for 4Q.

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc (BSET) is expected to report $0.36 for 1Q.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (BLPH) is expected to report for 4Q.

BlackBerry (BB,BB.T) is expected to report $-0.12 for 4Q.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (BTX) is expected to report for 4Q.

CIRCOR International Inc (CIR) is expected to report $0.06 for 4Q.

Calithera Biosciences (CALA) is expected to report $-0.23 for 4Q.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) is expected to report $-0.59 for 4Q.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) is expected to report for 4Q.

Flexible Solutions International Inc (FSI) is expected to report $0.08 for 4Q.

GSE Systems (GVP) is expected to report $0.01 for 4Q.

Genius Brands International Inc (GNUS) is expected to report for 4Q.

Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN) is expected to report for 4Q.

Hill International Inc (HIL) is expected to report $-0.13 for 4Q.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (KYN) is expected to report for Full year.

Lifeway Foods (LWAY) is expected to report $-0.17 for 4Q.

Molecular Templates Inc (MTEM) is expected to report $-0.49 for 4Q.

Nanophase Technologies Corp (NANX) is expected to report for 4Q.

Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) is expected to report for 4Q.

PDS Biotechnology Corp (PDSB) is expected to report $-0.21 for 4Q.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc (PESI) is expected to report for 4Q.

Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE) is expected to report $-0.52 for 4Q.

Reeds (REED) is expected to report $-0.05 for 4Q.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) is expected to report for 4Q.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDTTU) is expected to report for 3Q.

Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) is expected to report $-0.81 for 4Q.

Stratus Properties (STRS) is expected to report for 4Q.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) is expected to report for 4Q.

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) is expected to report for 4Q.

Three Valley Copper Corp (TVC.V) is expected to report for 4Q.

Trevena Inc (TRVN) is expected to report $-0.11 for 4Q.

Valeura Energy (PNWRF,VLE.T) is expected to report for 4Q.

WELL Health Technologies Corp (WELL.T) is expected to report $-0.04 for 4Q.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) is expected to report $1.12 for 2Q.

nCino Inc (NCNO) is expected to report for 4Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Beacon Roofing Supply Raised to Neutral From Underweight by JP Morgan

Cal-Maine Foods Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Consumer Edge Research

Freshpet Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

HealthEquity Raised to Buy From Neutral by BTIG

HF Sinclair Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs

Host Hotels & Resorts Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

JELD-WEN Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Kala Pharmaceuticals Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Kimco Realty Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

LHC Group Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark

LHC Group Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Credit Suisse

Masco Raised to Neutral From Underweight by JP Morgan

Mohawk Cut to Underweight From Overweight by JP Morgan

Nielsen Holdings Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Nielsen Holdings Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Park Hotels & Resorts Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Procter & Gamble Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

RH Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

Sera Prognostics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

SmileDirectClub Cut to Sell From Hold by Loop Capital

Southwest Gas Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Wayfair Cut to Sell From Hold by Loop Capital

