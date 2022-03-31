North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3

The Norwegian krone and Canadian dollar weaken as oil prices fall after reports the U.S. is considering a substantial release of crude reserves to ease fuel costs. "While it is reasonable for oil futures to trade some 5-6% weaker on the back of the news, it does not seem likely that U.S. reserves will be able to drive oil prices structurally lower," ING analysts say. That means the NOK and CAD may not fall much further, they say. Still, oil-sensitive currencies could remain under pressure as Thursday's OPEC+ meeting should see a push for increasing supply to make up for lost Russian crude, they say. EUR/NOK rises to a near two-week high of 9.7143 and USD/CAD rises 0.3% to 1.2518.
Expected Major Events for Thursday
01:00/JPN: Feb Steel Imports & Exports Statistics
04:30/JPN: Feb Preliminary Report on Petroleum Statistics
05:00/JPN: Feb Housing Starts
05:00/JPN: Feb Construction Orders
06:00/UK: 4Q Balance of Payments
06:00/UK: 4Q UK quarterly national accounts
06:00/GER: Feb Retail Trade
06:00/UK: Mar Nationwide House Price Index
06:45/FRA: Feb PPI
06:45/FRA: Feb Household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods
06:45/FRA: Mar Provisional CPI
07:55/GER: Mar Labour market statistics (incl unemployment)
08:00/ITA: Feb Unemployment
08:30/UK: 4Q Business investment revised results
09:00/ITA: Mar Provisional CPI
09:00/ITA: Mar Cities CPI
11:30/US: Mar Challenger Job-Cut Report
12:30/US: Feb Personal Income & Outlays
12:30/CAN: Jan GDP
12:30/US: 03/26 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
12:30/US: U.S. Weekly Export Sales
13:00/RUS: Weekly International Reserves (new data unavailable)
13:45/US: Mar Chicago Business Barometer - ISM-Chicago Business Survey - Chicago PMI
14:00/US: 4Q GDP by State
14:30/US: 03/25 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
19:00/US: Feb Agricultural Prices
20:30/US: Foreign Central Bank Holdings
20:30/US: Federal Discount Window Borrowings
23:50/JPN: 1Q Tankan Survey of Enterprises in Japan
Expected Earnings for Thursday
ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd (ASA) is expected to report for 4Q.
Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) is expected to report $-0.07 for 4Q.
Acorn Energy (ACFN) is expected to report for 4Q.
Adagio Therapeutics Inc (ADGI) is expected to report for 4Q.
Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG) is expected to report for 4Q.
AstroNova Inc (ALOT) is expected to report for 4Q.
Bassett Furniture Industries Inc (BSET) is expected to report $0.36 for 1Q.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (BLPH) is expected to report for 4Q.
BlackBerry (BB,BB.T) is expected to report $-0.12 for 4Q.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (BTX) is expected to report for 4Q.
CIRCOR International Inc (CIR) is expected to report $0.06 for 4Q.
Calithera Biosciences (CALA) is expected to report $-0.23 for 4Q.
Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) is expected to report $-0.59 for 4Q.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) is expected to report for 4Q.
Flexible Solutions International Inc (FSI) is expected to report $0.08 for 4Q.
GSE Systems (GVP) is expected to report $0.01 for 4Q.
Genius Brands International Inc (GNUS) is expected to report for 4Q.
Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN) is expected to report for 4Q.
Hill International Inc (HIL) is expected to report $-0.13 for 4Q.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (KYN) is expected to report for Full year.
Lifeway Foods (LWAY) is expected to report $-0.17 for 4Q.
Molecular Templates Inc (MTEM) is expected to report $-0.49 for 4Q.
Nanophase Technologies Corp (NANX) is expected to report for 4Q.
Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) is expected to report for 4Q.
PDS Biotechnology Corp (PDSB) is expected to report $-0.21 for 4Q.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc (PESI) is expected to report for 4Q.
Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE) is expected to report $-0.52 for 4Q.
Reeds (REED) is expected to report $-0.05 for 4Q.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) is expected to report for 4Q.
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDTTU) is expected to report for 3Q.
Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) is expected to report $-0.81 for 4Q.
Stratus Properties (STRS) is expected to report for 4Q.
Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) is expected to report for 4Q.
TeraWulf Inc (WULF) is expected to report for 4Q.
Three Valley Copper Corp (TVC.V) is expected to report for 4Q.
Trevena Inc (TRVN) is expected to report $-0.11 for 4Q.
Valeura Energy (PNWRF,VLE.T) is expected to report for 4Q.
WELL Health Technologies Corp (WELL.T) is expected to report $-0.04 for 4Q.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) is expected to report $1.12 for 2Q.
nCino Inc (NCNO) is expected to report for 4Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Beacon Roofing Supply Raised to Neutral From Underweight by JP Morgan
Cal-Maine Foods Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Consumer Edge Research
Freshpet Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
HealthEquity Raised to Buy From Neutral by BTIG
HF Sinclair Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs
Host Hotels & Resorts Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies
JELD-WEN Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Kala Pharmaceuticals Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Kimco Realty Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
LHC Group Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark
LHC Group Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Credit Suisse
Masco Raised to Neutral From Underweight by JP Morgan
Mohawk Cut to Underweight From Overweight by JP Morgan
Nielsen Holdings Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
Nielsen Holdings Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley
Northern Trust Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
Park Hotels & Resorts Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
Procter & Gamble Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
RH Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies
Sera Prognostics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup
SmileDirectClub Cut to Sell From Hold by Loop Capital
Southwest Gas Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
Wayfair Cut to Sell From Hold by Loop Capital
