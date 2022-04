North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3

Winmark (WINA) is expected to report for 1Q.

Yunhong CTI Ltd (CTIB) is expected to report for 4Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

AmerisourceBergen Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Aptiv Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Wells Fargo

Brighthouse Financial Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Wells Fargo

Cardinal Health Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Charles Schwab Raised to Buy From Neutral by Compass Point

Chegg Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc

Cisco Systems Cut to Sell From Neutral by Citigroup

Cohu Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities

CrowdStrike Holdings Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Dana Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Datto Holding Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Domino's Pizza Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup

F5 Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Franklin Resources Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Franklin Resources Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

Hewlett Packard Ent Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Ingredion Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Credit Suisse

JetBlue Cut to Underperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Juniper Networks Raised to Neutral From Sell by Citigroup

Krispy Kreme Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

Kulicke & Soffa Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities

Landos Biopharma Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. Raised to Buy From Hold by TD Securities

NetApp Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Rapid7 Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs

SailPoint Technologies Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

SailPoint Technologies Cut to Hold From Buy by Canaccord Genuity

SailPoint Technologies Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Wedbush

SailPoint Technologies Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Skyworks Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities

Starbucks Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

Utz Brands Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Credit Suisse

Verint Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs

