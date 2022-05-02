North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -3

Indonesia's announcement Friday that it has invited the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to a November meeting of the Group of 20 economic powers underscored the complex task facing the U.S. and its Western allies. They must not only confront Russia but also work with nations caught in the middle and concerned about being left out of policy talks.
Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com TODAY IN CANADA
Earnings:
Capital Power 1Q
Cargojet 1Q
Gibson Energy 1Q
MEG Energy 1Q
New Gold 1Q
Nutrien 1Q
TMX 1Q
Wajax 1Q
Economic Indicators (ET):
0930 Apr Manufacturing PMI
Expected Major Events for Monday
00:30/JPN: Apr Japan Manufacturing PMI
05:00/JPN: Apr Consumer Confidence Survey
05:00/JPN: Apr Auto sales
06:00/GER: Mar Retail Trade
07:45/ITA: Apr Italy Manufacturing PMI
07:50/FRA: Apr France Manufacturing PMI
07:55/GER: Apr Germany Manufacturing PMI
08:00/GER: Apr Brandenburg CPI
08:00/ITA: Mar Unemployment
13:30/CAN: Apr Canada Manufacturing PMI
13:45/US: Apr US Manufacturing PMI
14:00/US: Apr ISM Report On Business Manufacturing PMI
14:00/US: Mar Construction Spending - Construction Put in Place
15:00/US: Apr Global Manufacturing PMI
All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.
Expected Earnings for Monday
ARC Group Worldwide Inc (ARCW) is expected to report for 2Q.
Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) is expected to report $3.63 for 1Q.
Air Industries Group (AIRI) is expected to report for 1Q.
Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) is expected to report $-0.25 for 3Q.
Alexander's Inc (ALX) is expected to report for 1Q.
Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) is expected to report $0.60 for 1Q.
American National Group Inc (ANAT) is expected to report for 1Q.
Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) is expected to report $-1.03 for 1Q.
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC) is expected to report $0.09 for 1Q.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) is expected to report $-0.13 for 1Q.
CNA Financial Corp (CNA) is expected to report $1.24 for 1Q.
Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) is expected to report for 1Q.
Capital Power Corp (CPX.T) is expected to report $0.51 for 1Q.
Cargojet (CGJTF) is expected to report $1.42 for 1Q.
Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) is expected to report $-0.50 for 1Q.
EnPro (NPO) is expected to report $0.70 for 1Q.
Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) is expected to report $0.53 for 1Q.
FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH) is expected to report for 1Q.
Federal Signal (FSS) is expected to report $0.27 for 1Q.
Global Payments Inc (GPN) is expected to report $0.88 for 1Q.
Green Plains Inc (GPRE) is expected to report $-0.28 for 1Q.
Itron Inc (ITRI) is expected to report $-0.11 for 1Q.
Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD) is expected to report $0.32 for 1Q.
Kentucky First Federal (KFFB) is expected to report for 3Q.
Loews Corp (L) is expected to report $0.72 for 1Q.
Moody's Corp (MCO) is expected to report $2.68 for 1Q.
New Gold (NGD,NGD.T) is expected to report $0.01 for 1Q.
ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) is expected to report $0.95 for 1Q.
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) is expected to report $-0.27 for 1Q.
Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (PBHC) is expected to report for 1Q.
PetMed Express (PETS) is expected to report $0.26 for 4Q.
Potomac Bancshares (PTBS) is expected to report for 1Q.
Saia Inc (SAIA) is expected to report $2.70 for 1Q.
Security Federal Corp (SFDL) is expected to report for 1Q.
Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) is expected to report $-1.04 for 1Q.
Sterling Bancorp Inc (SBT) is expected to report $0.09 for 1Q.
SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) is expected to report $0.19 for 1Q.
Timken Co (TKR) is expected to report $1.16 for 1Q.
Vaxart Inc (VXRT) is expected to report $-0.15 for 1Q.
WEC Energy Group (WEC) is expected to report $1.69 for 1Q.
Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Accolade Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
Accolade Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by SVB Leerink
Accolade Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
Accolade Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG
Accolade Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Credit Suisse
Columbia Sportswear Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities
Comcast Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
Domino's Pizza Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG
First of Long Island Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Fortune Brands Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc
Fortune Brands Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities
Forward Air Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel
Genocea Biosciences Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel
Genocea Biosciences Cut to Neutral From Buy by HC Wainwright & Co.
Grocery Outlet Raised to Buy From Underperform by B of A Securities
GTY Technology Cut to Neutral From Buy by DA Davidson
Hub Group Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Hub Group Shares Up Premarket as 1Q Report Draws Bouquets
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Shares Slip After Eplontersen Study Changes
IQVIA Holdings Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler
MACOM Technology Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies
Mastercard Cut to Underweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler
Okta Cut to Negative From Mixed by OTR Global
Old Republic Intl Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James
ONE Gas Cut to Neutral From Buy by Mizuho
Reliance Steel Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research
Roku Raised to Neutral From Sell by MoffettNathanson
Sonic Auto Cut to Neutral From Buy by Seaport Global
Stanley Black & Decker Cut to Neutral From Buy by Mizuho
Travel + Leisure Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies
Varonis Systems Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
VeriSign Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird
Verizon Cut to Sell From Hold by DZ Bank
Visa Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Western Union Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-02-22 0506ET