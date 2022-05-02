North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -3

Indonesia's announcement Friday that it has invited the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to a November meeting of the Group of 20 economic powers underscored the complex task facing the U.S. and its Western allies. They must not only confront Russia but also work with nations caught in the middle and concerned about being left out of policy talks.

Earnings:

Capital Power 1Q

Cargojet 1Q

Gibson Energy 1Q

MEG Energy 1Q

New Gold 1Q

Nutrien 1Q

TMX 1Q

Wajax 1Q

Economic Indicators (ET):

0930 Apr Manufacturing PMI

Expected Major Events for Monday

00:30/JPN: Apr Japan Manufacturing PMI

05:00/JPN: Apr Consumer Confidence Survey

05:00/JPN: Apr Auto sales

06:00/GER: Mar Retail Trade

07:45/ITA: Apr Italy Manufacturing PMI

07:50/FRA: Apr France Manufacturing PMI

07:55/GER: Apr Germany Manufacturing PMI

08:00/GER: Apr Brandenburg CPI

08:00/ITA: Mar Unemployment

13:30/CAN: Apr Canada Manufacturing PMI

13:45/US: Apr US Manufacturing PMI

14:00/US: Apr ISM Report On Business Manufacturing PMI

14:00/US: Mar Construction Spending - Construction Put in Place

15:00/US: Apr Global Manufacturing PMI

Expected Earnings for Monday

ARC Group Worldwide Inc (ARCW) is expected to report for 2Q.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) is expected to report $3.63 for 1Q.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) is expected to report for 1Q.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) is expected to report $-0.25 for 3Q.

Alexander's Inc (ALX) is expected to report for 1Q.

Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) is expected to report $0.60 for 1Q.

American National Group Inc (ANAT) is expected to report for 1Q.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) is expected to report $-1.03 for 1Q.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC) is expected to report $0.09 for 1Q.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) is expected to report $-0.13 for 1Q.

CNA Financial Corp (CNA) is expected to report $1.24 for 1Q.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) is expected to report for 1Q.

Capital Power Corp (CPX.T) is expected to report $0.51 for 1Q.

Cargojet (CGJTF) is expected to report $1.42 for 1Q.

Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) is expected to report $-0.50 for 1Q.

EnPro (NPO) is expected to report $0.70 for 1Q.

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) is expected to report $0.53 for 1Q.

FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH) is expected to report for 1Q.

Federal Signal (FSS) is expected to report $0.27 for 1Q.

Global Payments Inc (GPN) is expected to report $0.88 for 1Q.

Green Plains Inc (GPRE) is expected to report $-0.28 for 1Q.

Itron Inc (ITRI) is expected to report $-0.11 for 1Q.

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD) is expected to report $0.32 for 1Q.

Kentucky First Federal (KFFB) is expected to report for 3Q.

Loews Corp (L) is expected to report $0.72 for 1Q.

Moody's Corp (MCO) is expected to report $2.68 for 1Q.

New Gold (NGD,NGD.T) is expected to report $0.01 for 1Q.

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) is expected to report $0.95 for 1Q.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) is expected to report $-0.27 for 1Q.

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (PBHC) is expected to report for 1Q.

PetMed Express (PETS) is expected to report $0.26 for 4Q.

Potomac Bancshares (PTBS) is expected to report for 1Q.

Saia Inc (SAIA) is expected to report $2.70 for 1Q.

Security Federal Corp (SFDL) is expected to report for 1Q.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) is expected to report $-1.04 for 1Q.

Sterling Bancorp Inc (SBT) is expected to report $0.09 for 1Q.

SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) is expected to report $0.19 for 1Q.

Timken Co (TKR) is expected to report $1.16 for 1Q.

Vaxart Inc (VXRT) is expected to report $-0.15 for 1Q.

WEC Energy Group (WEC) is expected to report $1.69 for 1Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Accolade Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Accolade Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by SVB Leerink

Accolade Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

Accolade Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG

Accolade Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Credit Suisse

Columbia Sportswear Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

Comcast Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

Domino's Pizza Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG

First of Long Island Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Fortune Brands Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc

Fortune Brands Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities

Forward Air Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel

Genocea Biosciences Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel

Genocea Biosciences Cut to Neutral From Buy by HC Wainwright & Co.

Grocery Outlet Raised to Buy From Underperform by B of A Securities

GTY Technology Cut to Neutral From Buy by DA Davidson

Hub Group Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Hub Group Shares Up Premarket as 1Q Report Draws Bouquets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Shares Slip After Eplontersen Study Changes

IQVIA Holdings Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

MACOM Technology Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

Mastercard Cut to Underweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

Okta Cut to Negative From Mixed by OTR Global

Old Republic Intl Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

ONE Gas Cut to Neutral From Buy by Mizuho

Reliance Steel Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Roku Raised to Neutral From Sell by MoffettNathanson

Sonic Auto Cut to Neutral From Buy by Seaport Global

Stanley Black & Decker Cut to Neutral From Buy by Mizuho

Travel + Leisure Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

Varonis Systems Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

VeriSign Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Verizon Cut to Sell From Hold by DZ Bank

Visa Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Western Union Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

