Today at 06:22 am

Otonomy Inc (OTIC) is expected to report $-0.47 for 4Q.

Party City Holdco Inc (PRTYQ) is expected to report $-0.02 for 4Q.

Pear Therapeutics Inc (PEAR) is expected to report for 4Q.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) is expected to report $-0.21 for 4Q.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc (STSA) is expected to report for 4Q.

Sigmatron International Inc (SGMA) is expected to report for 3Q.

StarTek Inc (SRT) is expected to report $0.06 for 4Q.

Table Trac Inc (TBTC) is expected to report for 4Q.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) is expected to report for 4Q.

Theriva Biologics Inc (TOVX) is expected to report for 4Q.

Thorne Healthtech Inc (THRN) is expected to report for 4Q.

Venus Concept Inc (VERO) is expected to report for 4Q.

Vislink Technologies Inc (VISL) is expected to report for 4Q.

WidePoint Corp (WYY) is expected to report for 4Q.

Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Axonics Raised to Buy From Hold by Needham

Block Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Atlantic Equities

Coinbase Cut to Underperform From Market Perform by TD Cowen

Cracker Barrel Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research

Crane Co Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

First Horizon Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Genuine Parts Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities

Healthcare Services Raised to Hold From Underperform by Jefferies

KB Home Raised to Neutral From Underweight by JP Morgan

Ouster Cut to Neutral From Buy by Chardan Capital

Qualtrics International Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

Regeneron Pharma Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

Regeneron Pharma Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Raymond James

Seagen Cut to Hold From Buy by Berenberg

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 0621ET