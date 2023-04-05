Today at 06:36 am

Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) is expected to report for 4Q.

Aceragen Inc (ACGN) is expected to report for 4Q.

Cathedral Energy Services is expected to report for 4Q.

Chase Corp (CCF) is expected to report for 2Q.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) is expected to report $0.63 for 3Q.

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) is expected to report.

Dakota Gold Corp (DC) is expected to report for 3Q.

GLG Life Tech Corp (GLG.T,GLGLF) is expected to report for 4Q.

Genius Brands International Inc (GNUS) is expected to report for 4Q.

Liquid Media Group Ltd (YVR) is expected to report for 4Q.

LiveWire Group Inc (LVWR) is expected to report for 1Q.

North West Co Inc (NWC.T) is expected to report $0.47 for 4Q.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) is expected to report for 1Q.

Omnitek Engineering (OMTK) is expected to report for 4Q.

Oragenics Inc (OGEN) is expected to report for 4Q.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc (OIG) is expected to report for 4Q.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHASQ) is expected to report $-0.29 for 4Q.

Postmedia Network Canada (PNC.A.T,PNC.B.T) is expected to report for 2Q.

Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX) is expected to report $0.40 for 4Q.

Richardson Electronics (RELL) is expected to report $0.38 for 3Q.

Ryvyl Inc (RVYL) is expected to report for 4Q.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (SBB.T,SGSVF) is expected to report for 4Q.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN) is expected to report $0.58 for 2Q.

SeaChange International Inc (SEAC) is expected to report $-0.07 for 4Q.

Simply Good Foods (SMPL) is expected to report $0.26 for 2Q.

Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) is expected to report $0.09 for 2Q.

Tattooed Chef Inc (TTCF) is expected to report for 4Q.

Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ,TMQ.T) is expected to report for 1Q.

TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSP) is expected to report for 4Q.

US Global Investors (GROW) is expected to report for 2Q.

Unico American (UNAM) is expected to report for 4Q.

Unique Fabricating Inc (UFAB) is expected to report $0.11 for 4Q.

United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) is expected to report for 4Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

AeroVironment Raised to Strong Buy From Outperform by Raymond James

Battalion Oil Cut to Neutral From Buy by Roth MKM

Boeing Cut to Sell From Neutral by Northcoast Research

Burlington Stores Raised to Buy From Hold by Loop Capital

Catalent Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays

Certara Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays

Charter Communications Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc

Chevron Raised to Neutral From Underperform by Exane BNP Paribas

Comcast Raised to Overweight From Sector Weight by Keybanc

Corebridge Financial Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Correction to NextEra Energy Partners Ratings on April 3

CSX Corp Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

CubeSmart Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

Etsy Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

Extra Space Storage Raised to Strong Buy From Outperform by Raymond James

Health Catalyst Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Idacorp Cut to Neutral From Buy by Mizuho

nCino Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Norfolk Southern Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

Oncternal Therapeutics Cut to Hold From Buy by Brookline Capital

Oncternal Therapeutics Cut to Hold From Buy by Maxim Group

Oncternal Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by HC Wainwright & Co.

Oncternal Therapeutics Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer

Oneok Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup

Prudential Financial Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Recruiter.com Group Cut to Hold From Buy by Maxim Group

ServiceNow Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird

Stem Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

WideOpenWest Raised to Overweight From Sector Weight by Keybanc

World Wrestling Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark

