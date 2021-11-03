North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -4

EverQuote Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

Expedia Group Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Atlantic Equities

Exxon Mobil Cut to Sell From Hold by Truist Securities

FirstEnergy Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Wells Fargo

Five9 Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group

Ford Motor Cut to Reduce From Neutral by Nomura Instinet

Franklin Resources Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

JELD-WEN Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research

ONE Gas Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS

Patterson-UTI Raised to Buy From Underperform by B of A Securities

Skechers Cut to Hold From Buy by Argus Research

Triterras Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities

ZoomInfo Technologies Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-21 0616ET