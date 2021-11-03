North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -4

EverQuote Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
Expedia Group Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Atlantic Equities
Exxon Mobil Cut to Sell From Hold by Truist Securities
FirstEnergy Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Wells Fargo
Five9 Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group
Ford Motor Cut to Reduce From Neutral by Nomura Instinet
Franklin Resources Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
JELD-WEN Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research
ONE Gas Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS
Patterson-UTI Raised to Buy From Underperform by B of A Securities
Skechers Cut to Hold From Buy by Argus Research
Triterras Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities
ZoomInfo Technologies Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-03-21 0616ET