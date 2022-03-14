North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Bounce Higher, Oil Prices Fall

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

U.S. State Employment and Unemployment for January; Canada New Motor Vehicle Sales for January.

Opening Call:

Oil prices fell, while stock futures gained, extending a volatile stretch for markets as investors assessed developments in Ukraine.

A fourth round of talks between Ukraine and Russia were being held, after a weekend in which Russia pounded a military training base near the border with Poland, killing at least 35 people. Russia continued its offensive on Monday throughout Ukraine.

U.S. and Chinese security officials were meeting in Rome on Monday as the U.S. alleged that Russia was seeking military equipment from the world's number-two economy.

"Geopolitics will continue to dominate the market and the list of headlines from around the world today made me not even want to get out of bed," said Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at broker Oanda. "The FOMC will clearly be the economic data highlight of the week, even as the short-term financial markets continue to chase their tails on Ukraine developments."

With the FOMC set to meet on Wednesday, the central bank is expected to begin tightening monetary policy for the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and raise interest rates for the first time since 2018.

"A 0.25% rate hike is locked and loaded, and despite the noise, I believe that the Fed is still cautious and 0.50% is off the table," Halley said. "What might not be, though, is a faster path of rate hikes to normalize monetary policy."

With inflation at a 40-year high, the Fed is under pressure to act aggressively to fight higher consumer prices, but faces the risk of tightening into a slowdown amid global uncertainties from the war in Ukraine. Nevertheless, traders continue to price in six or seven rate increases from the central bank this year.

Complicating the situation was a Covid-19 wave in Asia. More than 300,000 people in Hong Kong have gone into quarantine, with a complete lockdown in the Chinese city of Shenzhen-an industrial and port city with a population of around 18 million.

"if the port also has to close, we can throw more supply-chain disruptions into the global mix," Halley noted, which could further drive higher prices and add to the inflationary picture. Immediately, the impact has been felt on the stock markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai, which dropped in Monday trading.

Strategists at Goldman Sachs lowered their year-end price target to 4,700 from 4,900, citing the surge in commodities prices and the weaker outlook for U.S. and global growth. Goldman's economists on Friday had cut their GDP forecast and said the odds of a U.S. recession next year were as high as 35%.

Forex:

The dollar fell as reports of progress in talks to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict reduce demand for safe-haven assets. Russian and Ukraine officials gave upbeat assessments on Sunday of their talks and signalled that planned further negotiations could yield positive results within days.

The news overshadows the prospect of a possible interest-rate rise by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

"A 25 basis points [rate] hike plus some solid color on balance-sheet reduction should be expected," RBC Capital Markets said. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is also likely to flag that additional rate rises are coming to combat inflation, RBC said.

---

Sterling could rise slightly versus the euro as the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates further on Thursday, although it is likely to fall against the dollar due to uncertainty over Ukraine, ING said.

The BOE is likely to raise its benchmark rate by 25 basis points, ING analysts said. The market is too aggressive in pricing in six rate rises this year but Thursday may be too soon for the BOE to push back against these expectations given accelerating inflation, they said.

"EUR/GBP can probably drift back towards the 0.8350 area," they said.

However, GBP/USD could fall to 1.2850 as uncertainty over the Ukraine war favors the safe haven dollar, they said.

Bonds:

In bond markets, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to 2.054% from 1.998%.

The 2% level for the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is sustainable as long as the war is contained in Ukraine, ING's rates strategists said.

It would take a breakout beyond Ukraine for the 10-year UST yield to fall back to 1.7%, they said.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, ING's strategists forecast the 10-year UST yield to fall to between 1.5% and 1.75%, and it got to the 1.7% area before rising back to 2%, they said.

"That move back to the 2% area represents an implied market assumption that the war remains in Ukraine, where the biggest fallout is higher energy/commodity prices, and an elevated Russian default risk," they added.

Commodities:

Oil prices dropped as concerns over fresh Covid-19 outbreaks in China counter concerns that Iran nuclear talks have stalled. "There is a shift in focus...from the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war to worsening Covid outbreaks in China," SPI Asset Management said.

China locked down the major city of Shenzhen on Sunday after an outbreak of cases.

The lockdown, which raises concerns about demand in China, is countering the signs that talks over a new Iran nuclear deal have stumbled. Analysts had been expecting a new deal would be followed by a lifting of sanctions on Iran's oil exports.

---

Gold prices declined in the early European session as hopes for progress in the Russia-Ukraine talks diminish safe-haven appeal of the precious metal.

Russian President Putin noted there are "certain positive shifts" in negotiations with Ukraine, Oanda said.

While Putin's comments are likely giving market participants hope that cease-fire talks are heading in the right direction, economic growth concerns are unlikely to go away anytime soon, hence gold's pullback should be limited, Oanda added.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Rio Tinto Makes $2.7 Bln Bid for Remaining 49% Stake in Turquoise Hill

Rio Tinto PLC said Monday that it has made a nonbinding proposal to acquire the remaining 49% shareholding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., the holding company of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project in Mongolia.

The mining group said the offer is for 34 Canadian dollars (US$26.68) in cash a Turquoise Hill share, representing a 32% premium to the latest closing price and valuing the Turquoise Hill minority share capital at around $2.7 billion.

Covid-19 Outbreak Shuts Down Some China Factories, Including Apple Supplier

Chinese rules aimed at stopping a Covid-19 outbreak in the technology hub of Shenzhen have led to production halts affecting at least one Apple Inc. supplier, in the latest hit to global electronics supplies.

A number of manufacturers including Foxconn Technology Group, a major iPhone assembler, said they were halting operations in Shenzhen in compliance with the local government's policy. The government placed the city into lockdown for at least a week and said everyone in the city would have to undergo three rounds of testing after 86 new cases of domestic Covid-19 infections were detected Sunday.

Puff Bar, Other E-Cigarette Makers to Get More Scrutiny Under Spending Bill

The Food and Drug Administration will gain authority over Puff Bar and other e-cigarettes made with synthetic nicotine under the government spending bill expected to be signed by President Biden.

The bill closes a loophole that allowed Puff Bar to stay on the market-and soar in popularity among teenagers-despite an order from the FDA to stop selling its fruity, disposable vaporizers. After the agency's order in 2020, Puff Bar reformulated its products to use nicotine that wasn't derived from tobacco. The FDA regulates tobacco products and smoking-cessation devices such as nicotine gum, but synthetic-nicotine vaporizers haven't fallen under its jurisdiction, until now.

Delivery Contractors Blame FedEx for Bad Holiday Season

A group of FedEx Corp. contractors say they were left financially hobbled after renting trucks and staffing up last holiday season to handle a flood of packages that never came.

More than 800 of FedEx's 5,000-plus U.S. contractors signed a letter to company officials in January, citing problems with shipping forecasts from FedEx.

Disney CEO Tried to Avoid Politics, Now Finds Himself in Middle of Partisan Spat

On Monday, Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Chapek said he didn't want to wade into politics. He finished the week pledging to crusade against anti-LGBTQ legislation across the country and in a public fight with the governor of the state that houses his company's most famous asset.

Mr. Chapek on Friday took the most drastic step yet in trying to quell anger over Disney's response to a Florida bill known by opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, saying the company was pausing all political giving in the state and boosting efforts to fight similar legislation in other parts of the country.

Uber Imposes New Customer Fees to Offset Gas Prices

Uber Technologies Inc. is imposing a temporary surcharge on U.S. customers to soften the blow to drivers from mounting gas prices.

The fuel surcharge goes directly to drivers, the ride-sharing and food-delivery company said Friday. It ranges from 45 cents to 55 cents for Uber riders and 35 cents to 45 cents for Uber Eats customers. The charge will be in effect for the next two months.

Russian Missiles Strike Ukrainian Military Training Base Near Polish Border

A Russian airstrike on a Ukrainian military training center close to the Polish border threw into sharp relief the hazards of the Western push to deliver arms support to Kyiv while avoiding direct conflict with a nuclear adversary.

The airstrike killed 35 people at the facility in Yavoriv about 10 miles from the Polish border early Sunday, far to the west of where the conflict has been concentrated, one day after Moscow warned the West that it would consider arms deliveries to Ukraine as legitimate targets.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-22 0615ET