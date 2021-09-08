North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Drop, Pointing to S&P 500 Extending Slide

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Bank of Canada rate decision.

Opening Call:

Stock futures edged down Wednesday on investors' concerns that Covid-19 cases remain elevated and uncertainty about when central banks may dial back easy-money policies.

Stocks have lost steam in recent days as investors assessed the rise in coronavirus cases and a weaker-than-expected jobs report on Friday. Money managers are awaiting fresh cues from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank about how signs of a slowing economic recovery and high inflation levels may influence their plans to taper monetary stimulus.

"This is about being more cautious on the growth prospects of the U.S. economy. People are rebalancing their growth outlooks," said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro research at ING. "The sheer evidence that this could happen, that we will not see endlessly accelerating growth numbers, leads to some repricing and some selling."

The Fed is due to release a report known as the Beige Book at 2 p.m. ET, offering an assessment of the current state of the economy.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 fell. Investors are selling out of European stocks ahead of Thursday's ECB meeting, because of rising expectations that policy makers will discuss scaling back asset purchases, according to Antonio Cavarero, head of investments at Generali Investments.

"The trigger comes from the soon-to-be slow process of tapering," Mr. Cavarero said. "It is right for the ECB to start talking about tapering. It is appropriate for them to take some support away, but they will fine-tune and bring it to lower levels."

Forex:

The dollar rises as investors flock to safe-haven assets on concerns about the global economic impact of rising coronavirus cases and about many central banks withdrawing stimulus.

"The spread of the Delta variant keeps clouding the outlook for the global economy while rising inflation is forcing many central banks to step in with monetary normalisation/tightening," ING analysts said.

This translates into a stronger dollar and weaker commodity currencies, they said.

The DXY dollar index rose 0.2% to a one-week high of 92.7090.

Bitcoin extended its drop, falling nearly 5% from its 5 p.m. ET level on Tuesday, to trade below $45,000 apiece. It plunged as much as 17% on Tuesday.

The euro is likely to trade in small ranges against the dollar ahead of the European Central Bank's policy decision Thursday, said UniCredit.

Analysts at the Italian bank don't expect heavy reactions Wednesday, which indicates "range trading is set to predominate again."

In their view, EUR/USD is unlikely to test the 1.18 level and "investors will likely wait for the ECB meeting tomorrow to take fresh positions," they said.

The ECB is likely to push back on speculation that it will taper its pandemic bond-buying program at Thursday's policy meeting, which would weaken the euro, ING said.

"Recent price action suggests that the market has turned slightly more hawkish on the ECB, all to the benefit of the euro," ING analysts said.

"However, we doubt that the ECB will provide any hawkish hints through tapering (front-loading of purchases should remain in place, in our view) or through the inflation forecasts," they said.

ING expects the ECB to maintain its policies and keep inflation forecasts for 2022 and 2023 broadly unchanged.

Bonds:

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked down to 1.346%, from 1.370% on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management expects the U.S. Treasury yield curve to steepen as it anticipates the Covid Delta variant to peak this week in the U.S., allowing for improvement in consumer confidence.

"If we are correct, the yield curve should steepen, presaging higher long-term interest rates," it said.

Historically, changes in the two-year to 10-year U.S.

Treasury yield curve have tracked almost perfectly with the direction of consumer confidence, "which itself has been signaled by the difference between the present situation and expectations surveys," it said.

Morgan Stanley WM expects the recent fall in the direction of confidence as temporary, reflecting the distressing dynamics around the Covid Delta variant.

Commodities:

Brent crude oil was up, with both benchmarks paring some of their mild Tuesday losses that came as the dollar strengthened.

Those gentle gains come as the recovery in Gulf of Mexico production remains slow, DNB Markets' Helge Andre Martinsen said.

Some 79% of total U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico production remains offline, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

Investors are also watching out for API weekly inventory data, due out a day late on Wednesday, which should reflect the recent outages, ING's Warren Patterson said.

Gold prices ticked higher as investors await the conclusion of the ECB's meeting Thursday for clues on the central bank's tapering plans.

Gold has failed to benefit from expectations that the Fed will delay its plans to taper, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

The decent performance of stock markets is one reason for this, while a higher dollar has also been diminishing gold's appeal, he said.

"The continued strength in global stocks reduces the need for diversification," he said.

With growth peaking and central banks likely to keep interest rates low for some time, gold's long-term prospects are still positive, he said. But for now "there is no reason to chase the market," Hansen said.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

PayPal to Buy Japan's Paidy for $2.7 Billion

PayPal Holdings Inc. agreed to buy Japanese "buy now, pay later" startup Paidy Inc. for about $2.7 billion, in a move that will boost its business in the world's third-largest e-commerce market.

The transaction adds to a flurry of activity involving companies that let consumers pay for purchases in installments, as an alternative to traditional forms of credit. In August, Square Inc. said it would buy Australia's Afterpay Ltd. for about $29 billion, while Affirm Holdings Inc. entered a partnership with Amazon.com Inc., sending the financial-technology group's shares soaring.

Read More ->

BlackRock Raises $1 Billion for First Chinese Mutual Fund Run by Foreign Firm

BlackRock Inc. has raised roughly $1 billion for the first-ever mutual fund solely run by a foreign firm that is allowed to sell to Chinese individuals.

The fundraising total, 6.68 billion yuan, marks a key milestone in U.S. and global asset managers' yearslong quest for a bigger presence in the world's second-largest economy.

Read More ->

Elliott Management Has a More Than $1 Billion Stake in Citrix Systems

Activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. has a more than $1 billion stake in Citrix Systems Inc. and wants the software company to take action to boost its lagging stock price, according to people familiar with the matter.

Elliott recently informed Citrix it has a stake of more than 10% in the company and would like to work with it to improve its valuation, the people said. A stake of that size would be valued at around $1.3 billion, based on Citrix's market value of nearly $13 billion as of Tuesday.

Read More ->

Bain Capital Backs Outdoor Gear Brand Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi, an outdoor gear and apparel brand that donates 1% of its revenue to fighting poverty, has raised fresh capital that it hopes will help it expand its business and its charitable impact.

"We spent the last seven years building the foundation of what we believe could be the next iconic outdoor brand," said Cotopaxi Chief Executive Davis Smith, who co-founded the company in 2014. "But a brand that's been built totally differently, that's focused on giving and helping others."

Read More ->

GameStop's Earnings to Serve as Early Test for New Executives

GameStop Corp. on Wednesday is slated to release its first earnings report since hitting reset on its executive team and board of directors.

While the fiscal second quarter is typically slowest for the videogame retailer's sales, the company is in the midst of modernizing its business and analysts expected it to benefit from the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Read More ->

Sanofi to Acquire U.S. Biopharmaceutical Company Kadmon

French pharmaceutical major Sanofi SA said Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Sanofi said that holders of Kadmon common stock will receive $9.50 a share in cash, representing a total equity value of about $1.9 billion on a fully diluted basis.

Read More ->

BHP, Bill Gates-Backed KoBold Metals Form Exploration Alliance

BHP Group Ltd., the world's largest miner by market value, has formed an exploration alliance with KoBold Metals, a Silicon Valley startup backed by Bill Gates-led Breakthrough Energy Ventures, the companies said on Wednesday.

KoBold, which is focused on using artificial intelligence to find new sources of electric-vehicle and renewable-energy metals, will initially partner with BHP to search for commodities such as nickel and copper in Western Australia before expanding to other places, the companies said. BHP and KoBold will jointly operate and fund exploration programs.

Read More ->

Intel to Invest Up to $95 Billion in European Chip-Making Amid U.S. Expansion

Intel Corp. plans to build new chip-making facilities in Europe valued at up to $95 billion, responding to a cross-border race to add manufacturing capacity at a time of a global chip-supply crunch.

Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger on Tuesday said the company was planning two chip factories at a new site in Europe and could potentially expand it further, with the increases raising the total investment over about a decade to the equivalent of as much as EUR80 billion. The facilities would cater to meteoric demand for semiconductors as computers, cars and gadgets become more chip-hungry.

Read More ->

Derby's Take: NY Fed Plays Down Easy Policy Impact on Housing Prices

